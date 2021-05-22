A simple Web server on Node.js with autoreload/livereload feature.
Install simple-autoreload-server via npm.
(e.g. npm install simple-autoreload-server)
Start autoreload-server from command line.
(e.g. autoreload-server -d ./ -p 8080)
Open server url with your browser.
(e.g. iexplore http://localhost:8080/)
install this package via 'npm'.
npm install -g simple-autoreload-server
autoreload-server [options] [root-dir] [port]
Start server with options.
autoreload-server -w "**/**.{html,css,js}" ./site-files 8008
Start server with json instead of commandline-options.
command
autoreload-server
content of .autoreload.json
{
"watch": "**/**.html",
"reload": "**/**.html",
"mount": [
{
"path": "modules/",
"target": "/"
}
],
"inject": [
{
"content": "before-body.html",
"which": "**/**.html",
"where": "</body>",
"prepend": true
}
]
}
In case of using another config json file instead of ".autoreload.json", invoke command with '-c' or '--config' option. See Options.md and config.json in examples for details.
as module.
var launcher = require('simple-autoreload-server');
var server = launcher({
port: 8008,
path: './',
listDirectory: true,
watch: "*.{png,js,html,json,swf}"
reload: "{*.json,static.swf}"
});
|option
|default
|help
--path, -d
.
|set directory to publish.
--watch, -w
**/**
|pattern for file to watch.
--reload, -r
false
|pattern for file to reload the whole page.
--mount.path, -m
.
|set additional directory to publish.
--mount.target, -t
/
|server side path of mounted direcory
--mount.watch, -W
**/**
|pattern of file to watch.
--host, -H
0.0.0.0
|set host address to publish.
--port, -p
8080
|set port to listen (http).
--config, -c
.autoreload.json
|load options from json.
--search-config
true
|search for config json in parent directories.
--list-directory, -l
true
|enable directory listing.
--browse, -b
false
|open server url by platform default program.
--execute, -e
|``
|execute command when the server has prepared.
--stop-on-exit, -k
false
|exit when invoked process specified by "execute" died.
--ignore-case, -i
true
|ignore case of glob patterns.
--include-hidden, -n
false
|glob includes hidden files.
--default-pages
index.{htm,html}
|default page file pattern for directory request.
--encoding
utf-8
|encoding for reading texts and inject target files
--watch-delay
20
|delay time to supress duplicate watch event (ms).
--log, -v
normal
|set log-level
--builtin-script
true
|enable default built-in script injection.
--client-module
true
|expose client module to 'window' object.
--client-log
false
|inform client to log.
--recursive, -R
true
|watch sub-directories recursively.
--follow-symlinks, -L
false
|follow symbolic-links. (requires 'recursive' option)
--inject.content, -I
|``
|injects specified content.
--inject.type, -T
file
|type of "inject.content".
--inject.which, -F
**/**.{htm,html}
|specify pattern for injection target.
--inject.where, -P
|`</(body
|head
--inject.prepend, -E
false
|insert content before matched.
--help, -h
false
|show help
--version, -V
false
|show version
See Options.md for details.
note: available only for the web page injected the built-in script module.
Client module will be exposed as window.AutoreloadClient (default).
and the module emits some events. set listener to window object to handle events.
e.g.
window.addEventListener("AutoreloadClient.update", function(ev){...});
Currently, following events are handleable on client side.
|event
|desc
|update
|file update detected
|refresh
|refresh request.
|reload
|reload request.
|scan
|before dom element scanning.
|open
|connected.
|close
|disconnected.
|message
|received a message above.
(server will send 'update' events only the file matched to 'watch' option.)
Some of events emit another events. (chained)
|event
|emits
|message
|(any events by server response)
|update
|scan
|scan
|refresh, reload
|reload
|refresh (on failed or canceled)
internal operation and chain of event emission are cancelable by using "event.preventDefault()".
event listeners will receive an event object with 'detail' key. and the 'detail' object has some of parameters below.
|key
|desc
|client
|client module instance.
|path
|path of file updated.
|url
|url of file updated.
|type
|original message type from server.
|scan
|scan target list.
|reload
|reload or not. (on reload event, set false to switch 'refresh')
|target
|dom object of refresh target.
|targetUrl
|url of refresh target. (url which contained as dom attribute)
and the contents of './examples' may be a useful reference for usage of client module. or see 'src/client.ls' for more information.
0.2.15
MIT