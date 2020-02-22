How similar are these two strings?
npm:
npm install similarity
var similarity = require('similarity')
similarity('food', 'food') // 1
similarity('food', 'fool') // 0.75
similarity('ding', 'plow') // 0
similarity('chicken', 'chick') // 0.714285714
similarity('ES6-Shim', 'es6 shim') // 0.875 (case insensitive)
similarity('ES6-Shim', 'es6 shim', {sensitive: true}) // 0.5 (case sensitive)
similarity(left, right[, options])
Get the similarity (
number) between two values (
strings),
where
0 is dissimilar, and
1 is equal.
options.sensitive (
boolean, default:
false)
— Turn on (
true) to treat casing differences as differences
Usage: similarity [options] <word> <word>
How similar are these two strings?
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output version number
-s, --sensitive be sensitive to casing differences
Usage:
# output similarity
$ similarity sitting kitten
0.5714285714285714
$ similarity saturday sunday
0.625
Note: This module uses Levenshtein distance to measure similarity, but there are many other algorithms for string comparison. Here are a few:
clj-fuzzy
— Handy collection of algorithms dealing with fuzzy strings and phonetics
natural
— General natural language facilities for node
string-similarity
— Finds degree of similarity between two strings, based on Dice’s
coefficient
dice-coefficient
— Sørensen–Dice coefficient
jaro-winkler
— The Jaro-Winkler distance metric