similarity

How similar are these two strings?

Install

npm:

npm install similarity

Use

var similarity = require ( 'similarity' ) similarity( 'food' , 'food' ) similarity( 'food' , 'fool' ) similarity( 'ding' , 'plow' ) similarity( 'chicken' , 'chick' ) similarity( 'ES6-Shim' , 'es6 shim' ) similarity( 'ES6-Shim' , 'es6 shim' , { sensitive : true })

API

Get the similarity ( number ) between two values ( string s), where 0 is dissimilar, and 1 is equal.

options.sensitive ( boolean , default: false ) — Turn on ( true ) to treat casing differences as differences

CLI

Usage: similarity [options] <word> <word> How similar are these two strings? Options: -h, --help output usage information -v, --version output version number -s, --sensitive be sensitive to casing differences Usage: # output similarity $ similarity sitting kitten 0.5714285714285714 $ similarity saturday sunday 0.625

License

ISC © Zeke Sikelianos