sim

simdjson

by Luiz Fernando Peres
0.9.2

Node.js bindings for the simdjson project: "Parsing gigabytes of JSON per second"

Documentation
Readme

simdjson_nodejs

tests npm npm npm

Node.js bindings for simdjson, a gigabytes-per-second JSON parser, possibly the fastest JSON parser at the moment. simdjson as well as simdjson_nodejs work on popular platforms such as OS X, Linux, and Windows.

Installation

The installation can be done in one step with npm:

npm install simdjson

Usage

API Documentation

See index.d.ts for available simdjson binding functions and their input/output types.

Check if a JSON string is valid:
const simdjson = require('simdjson');

const jsonString = "{ \"answer\": 42 }";
const valid = simdjson.isValid(jsonString); // true
Parsing a JSON string (lazily)

Obs.: Please see that the overhead of converting a C++ object to a JS object might make the parsing time in the NodeJS slower for the simdjson. Therefore, parsing it lazily is preferrable. For more information check issue #5.

const simdjson = require('simdjson');

const jsonString = "{   \
  \"foo\": {            \
    \"bar\": [ 0, 42 ]  \
  }                     \
}";
const JSONbuffer = simdjson.lazyParse(jsonString); // external (C++) parsed JSON object
console.log(JSONbuffer.valueForKeyPath("foo.bar[1]")); // 42
Parsing a JSON string

Obs.: Parsing a JSON lazily is preferrable.

const simdjson = require('simdjson');

const jsonString = "{   \
  \"foo\": {            \
    \"bar\": [ 0, 42 ]  \
  }                     \
}";
const parsedJSON = simdjson.parse(jsonString); // parsed JSON object

Benchmarks

Requirements: git, npm, node, a linux-like system, a recent compiler (GCC,clang)

To benchmark directly from the project:

git clone https://github.com/luizperes/simdjson_nodejs.git
cd simdjson_nodejs
npm install
npm run benchmark
filenamefilesize (MB)JSON.parse(ms)simdjson.lazyParse (ms)JSON.parse (GB/s)simdjson.lazyParse (GB/s)X faster
apache_builds.json0.130.3030.1580.420.801.91
canada.json2.2514.3327.5840.160.301.89
citm_catalog.json1.735.3875.7680.320.300.93
github_events.json0.070.1920.0910.340.712.10
gsoc_2018.json3.335.4203.8390.610.871.41
instruments.json0.220.6730.6190.330.361.09
marine_ik.json2.9813.1696.3970.230.472.06
mesh_pretty.json1.585.7043.0430.280.521.87
mesh.json0.722.8561.4040.250.522.03
numbers.json0.150.6430.2800.230.542.30
random.json0.511.9142.4470.270.210.78
sf_citylots.json189.781492.166709.6920.130.272.10
twitter.json0.631.6212.1120.390.300.77
twitterescaped.json0.561.9240.9590.290.592.01
update_center.json0.532.8032.7150.190.201.03

Results from a 2018 MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i9.

Ops/sec

apache_builds.json#simdjson x 6,844 ops/sec ±1.61% (90 runs sampled) => 0.146ms
apache_builds.json#JSON x 3,274 ops/sec ±1.83% (90 runs sampled) => 0.305ms
canada.json#simdjson x 183 ops/sec ±7.69% (72 runs sampled) => 5.475ms
canada.json#JSON x 71.87 ops/sec ±0.92% (74 runs sampled) => 13.914ms
citm_catalog.json#simdjson x 155 ops/sec ±2.95% (72 runs sampled) => 6.470ms
citm_catalog.json#JSON x 207 ops/sec ±59.63% (90 runs sampled) => 4.820ms
github_events.json#simdjson x 11,783 ops/sec ±1.80% (90 runs sampled) => 0.085ms
github_events.json#JSON x 120 ops/sec ±192.65% (92 runs sampled) => 8.310ms
gsoc_2018.json#simdjson x 307 ops/sec ±1.81% (79 runs sampled) => 3.255ms
gsoc_2018.json#JSON x 166 ops/sec ±47.75% (81 runs sampled) => 6.029ms
instruments.json#simdjson x 3,691 ops/sec ±2.06% (87 runs sampled) => 0.271ms
instruments.json#JSON x 2,155 ops/sec ±0.83% (93 runs sampled) => 0.464ms
marine_ik.json#simdjson x 140 ops/sec ±3.08% (73 runs sampled) => 7.133ms
marine_ik.json#JSON x 51.20 ops/sec ±60.81% (76 runs sampled) => 19.533ms
mesh_pretty.json#simdjson x 504 ops/sec ±1.93% (87 runs sampled) => 1.985ms
mesh_pretty.json#JSON x 251 ops/sec ±1.02% (85 runs sampled) => 3.987ms
mesh.json#simdjson x 733 ops/sec ±0.99% (92 runs sampled) => 1.363ms
mesh.json#JSON x 349 ops/sec ±0.64% (89 runs sampled) => 2.869ms
numbers.json#simdjson x 4,099 ops/sec ±1.10% (94 runs sampled) => 0.244ms
numbers.json#JSON x 1,372 ops/sec ±38.74% (95 runs sampled) => 0.729ms
random.json#simdjson x 504 ops/sec ±0.97% (91 runs sampled) => 1.983ms
random.json#JSON x 538 ops/sec ±0.93% (91 runs sampled) => 1.859ms
sf_citylots.json#simdjson x 1.76 ops/sec ±4.02% (9 runs sampled) => 569.580ms
sf_citylots.json#JSON x 0.53 ops/sec ±20.38% (6 runs sampled) => 1880.563ms
twitter.json#simdjson x 478 ops/sec ±0.68% (89 runs sampled) => 2.093ms
twitter.json#JSON x 612 ops/sec ±0.90% (91 runs sampled) => 1.633ms
twitterescaped.json#simdjson x 1,203 ops/sec ±1.80% (88 runs sampled) => 0.831ms
twitterescaped.json#JSON x 488 ops/sec ±2.33% (82 runs sampled) => 2.051ms
update_center.json#simdjson x 469 ops/sec ±3.43% (85 runs sampled) => 2.132ms
update_center.json#JSON x 293 ops/sec ±12.87% (57 runs sampled) => 3.410ms
Observation:

Please refer to the the original repository benchmarks for more information about the performance of simdjson https://github.com/lemire/simdjson.

