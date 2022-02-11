Node.js bindings for simdjson, a gigabytes-per-second JSON parser, possibly the fastest JSON parser at the moment. simdjson as well as simdjson_nodejs work on popular platforms such as OS X, Linux, and Windows.
The installation can be done in one step with
npm:
npm install simdjson
See index.d.ts for available
simdjson binding functions and their input/output types.
const simdjson = require('simdjson');
const jsonString = "{ \"answer\": 42 }";
const valid = simdjson.isValid(jsonString); // true
Obs.: Please see that the overhead of converting a C++ object to a JS object might make the parsing time in the NodeJS slower for the simdjson. Therefore, parsing it lazily is preferrable. For more information check issue #5.
const simdjson = require('simdjson');
const jsonString = "{ \
\"foo\": { \
\"bar\": [ 0, 42 ] \
} \
}";
const JSONbuffer = simdjson.lazyParse(jsonString); // external (C++) parsed JSON object
console.log(JSONbuffer.valueForKeyPath("foo.bar[1]")); // 42
Obs.: Parsing a JSON lazily is preferrable.
const simdjson = require('simdjson');
const jsonString = "{ \
\"foo\": { \
\"bar\": [ 0, 42 ] \
} \
}";
const parsedJSON = simdjson.parse(jsonString); // parsed JSON object
Requirements: git, npm, node, a linux-like system, a recent compiler (GCC,clang)
To benchmark directly from the project:
git clone https://github.com/luizperes/simdjson_nodejs.git
cd simdjson_nodejs
npm install
npm run benchmark
|filename
|filesize (MB)
|JSON.parse(ms)
|simdjson.lazyParse (ms)
|JSON.parse (GB/s)
|simdjson.lazyParse (GB/s)
|X faster
|apache_builds.json
|0.13
|0.303
|0.158
|0.42
|0.80
|1.91
|canada.json
|2.25
|14.332
|7.584
|0.16
|0.30
|1.89
|citm_catalog.json
|1.73
|5.387
|5.768
|0.32
|0.30
|0.93
|github_events.json
|0.07
|0.192
|0.091
|0.34
|0.71
|2.10
|gsoc_2018.json
|3.33
|5.420
|3.839
|0.61
|0.87
|1.41
|instruments.json
|0.22
|0.673
|0.619
|0.33
|0.36
|1.09
|marine_ik.json
|2.98
|13.169
|6.397
|0.23
|0.47
|2.06
|mesh_pretty.json
|1.58
|5.704
|3.043
|0.28
|0.52
|1.87
|mesh.json
|0.72
|2.856
|1.404
|0.25
|0.52
|2.03
|numbers.json
|0.15
|0.643
|0.280
|0.23
|0.54
|2.30
|random.json
|0.51
|1.914
|2.447
|0.27
|0.21
|0.78
|sf_citylots.json
|189.78
|1492.166
|709.692
|0.13
|0.27
|2.10
|twitter.json
|0.63
|1.621
|2.112
|0.39
|0.30
|0.77
|twitterescaped.json
|0.56
|1.924
|0.959
|0.29
|0.59
|2.01
|update_center.json
|0.53
|2.803
|2.715
|0.19
|0.20
|1.03
Results from a 2018 MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i9.
apache_builds.json#simdjson x 6,844 ops/sec ±1.61% (90 runs sampled) => 0.146ms
apache_builds.json#JSON x 3,274 ops/sec ±1.83% (90 runs sampled) => 0.305ms
canada.json#simdjson x 183 ops/sec ±7.69% (72 runs sampled) => 5.475ms
canada.json#JSON x 71.87 ops/sec ±0.92% (74 runs sampled) => 13.914ms
citm_catalog.json#simdjson x 155 ops/sec ±2.95% (72 runs sampled) => 6.470ms
citm_catalog.json#JSON x 207 ops/sec ±59.63% (90 runs sampled) => 4.820ms
github_events.json#simdjson x 11,783 ops/sec ±1.80% (90 runs sampled) => 0.085ms
github_events.json#JSON x 120 ops/sec ±192.65% (92 runs sampled) => 8.310ms
gsoc_2018.json#simdjson x 307 ops/sec ±1.81% (79 runs sampled) => 3.255ms
gsoc_2018.json#JSON x 166 ops/sec ±47.75% (81 runs sampled) => 6.029ms
instruments.json#simdjson x 3,691 ops/sec ±2.06% (87 runs sampled) => 0.271ms
instruments.json#JSON x 2,155 ops/sec ±0.83% (93 runs sampled) => 0.464ms
marine_ik.json#simdjson x 140 ops/sec ±3.08% (73 runs sampled) => 7.133ms
marine_ik.json#JSON x 51.20 ops/sec ±60.81% (76 runs sampled) => 19.533ms
mesh_pretty.json#simdjson x 504 ops/sec ±1.93% (87 runs sampled) => 1.985ms
mesh_pretty.json#JSON x 251 ops/sec ±1.02% (85 runs sampled) => 3.987ms
mesh.json#simdjson x 733 ops/sec ±0.99% (92 runs sampled) => 1.363ms
mesh.json#JSON x 349 ops/sec ±0.64% (89 runs sampled) => 2.869ms
numbers.json#simdjson x 4,099 ops/sec ±1.10% (94 runs sampled) => 0.244ms
numbers.json#JSON x 1,372 ops/sec ±38.74% (95 runs sampled) => 0.729ms
random.json#simdjson x 504 ops/sec ±0.97% (91 runs sampled) => 1.983ms
random.json#JSON x 538 ops/sec ±0.93% (91 runs sampled) => 1.859ms
sf_citylots.json#simdjson x 1.76 ops/sec ±4.02% (9 runs sampled) => 569.580ms
sf_citylots.json#JSON x 0.53 ops/sec ±20.38% (6 runs sampled) => 1880.563ms
twitter.json#simdjson x 478 ops/sec ±0.68% (89 runs sampled) => 2.093ms
twitter.json#JSON x 612 ops/sec ±0.90% (91 runs sampled) => 1.633ms
twitterescaped.json#simdjson x 1,203 ops/sec ±1.80% (88 runs sampled) => 0.831ms
twitterescaped.json#JSON x 488 ops/sec ±2.33% (82 runs sampled) => 2.051ms
update_center.json#simdjson x 469 ops/sec ±3.43% (85 runs sampled) => 2.132ms
update_center.json#JSON x 293 ops/sec ±12.87% (57 runs sampled) => 3.410ms
Please refer to the the original repository benchmarks for more information about the performance of simdjson https://github.com/lemire/simdjson.