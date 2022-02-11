Node.js bindings for simdjson, a gigabytes-per-second JSON parser, possibly the fastest JSON parser at the moment. simdjson as well as simdjson_nodejs work on popular platforms such as OS X, Linux, and Windows.

Installation

The installation can be done in one step with npm :

npm install simdjson

Usage

API Documentation

See index.d.ts for available simdjson binding functions and their input/output types.

Check if a JSON string is valid:

const simdjson = require ( 'simdjson' ); const jsonString = "{ \"answer\": 42 }" ; const valid = simdjson.isValid(jsonString);

Parsing a JSON string (lazily)

Obs.: Please see that the overhead of converting a C++ object to a JS object might make the parsing time in the NodeJS slower for the simdjson. Therefore, parsing it lazily is preferrable. For more information check issue #5.

const simdjson = require ( 'simdjson' ); const jsonString = "{ \ \"foo\": { \ \"bar\": [ 0, 42 ] \ } \ }" ; const JSONbuffer = simdjson.lazyParse(jsonString); console .log(JSONbuffer.valueForKeyPath( "foo.bar[1]" ));

Parsing a JSON string

Obs.: Parsing a JSON lazily is preferrable.

const simdjson = require ( 'simdjson' ); const jsonString = "{ \ \"foo\": { \ \"bar\": [ 0, 42 ] \ } \ }" ; const parsedJSON = simdjson.parse(jsonString);

Benchmarks

Requirements: git, npm, node, a linux-like system, a recent compiler (GCC,clang)

To benchmark directly from the project:

git clone https://github.com/luizperes/simdjson_nodejs.git cd simdjson_nodejs npm install npm run benchmark

filename filesize (MB) JSON.parse(ms) simdjson.lazyParse (ms) JSON.parse (GB/s) simdjson.lazyParse (GB/s) X faster apache_builds.json 0.13 0.303 0.158 0.42 0.80 1.91 canada.json 2.25 14.332 7.584 0.16 0.30 1.89 citm_catalog.json 1.73 5.387 5.768 0.32 0.30 0.93 github_events.json 0.07 0.192 0.091 0.34 0.71 2.10 gsoc_2018.json 3.33 5.420 3.839 0.61 0.87 1.41 instruments.json 0.22 0.673 0.619 0.33 0.36 1.09 marine_ik.json 2.98 13.169 6.397 0.23 0.47 2.06 mesh_pretty.json 1.58 5.704 3.043 0.28 0.52 1.87 mesh.json 0.72 2.856 1.404 0.25 0.52 2.03 numbers.json 0.15 0.643 0.280 0.23 0.54 2.30 random.json 0.51 1.914 2.447 0.27 0.21 0.78 sf_citylots.json 189.78 1492.166 709.692 0.13 0.27 2.10 twitter.json 0.63 1.621 2.112 0.39 0.30 0.77 twitterescaped.json 0.56 1.924 0.959 0.29 0.59 2.01 update_center.json 0.53 2.803 2.715 0.19 0.20 1.03

Results from a 2018 MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i9.

apache_builds.json#simdjson x 6,844 ops/sec ±1.61% (90 runs sampled) => 0.146ms apache_builds.json#JSON x 3,274 ops/sec ±1.83% (90 runs sampled) => 0.305ms canada.json#simdjson x 183 ops/sec ±7.69% (72 runs sampled) => 5.475ms canada.json#JSON x 71.87 ops/sec ±0.92% (74 runs sampled) => 13.914ms citm_catalog.json#simdjson x 155 ops/sec ±2.95% (72 runs sampled) => 6.470ms citm_catalog.json#JSON x 207 ops/sec ±59.63% (90 runs sampled) => 4.820ms github_events.json#simdjson x 11,783 ops/sec ±1.80% (90 runs sampled) => 0.085ms github_events.json#JSON x 120 ops/sec ±192.65% (92 runs sampled) => 8.310ms gsoc_2018.json#simdjson x 307 ops/sec ±1.81% (79 runs sampled) => 3.255ms gsoc_2018.json#JSON x 166 ops/sec ±47.75% (81 runs sampled) => 6.029ms instruments.json#simdjson x 3,691 ops/sec ±2.06% (87 runs sampled) => 0.271ms instruments.json#JSON x 2,155 ops/sec ±0.83% (93 runs sampled) => 0.464ms marine_ik.json#simdjson x 140 ops/sec ±3.08% (73 runs sampled) => 7.133ms marine_ik.json#JSON x 51.20 ops/sec ±60.81% (76 runs sampled) => 19.533ms mesh_pretty.json#simdjson x 504 ops/sec ±1.93% (87 runs sampled) => 1.985ms mesh_pretty.json#JSON x 251 ops/sec ±1.02% (85 runs sampled) => 3.987ms mesh.json#simdjson x 733 ops/sec ±0.99% (92 runs sampled) => 1.363ms mesh.json#JSON x 349 ops/sec ±0.64% (89 runs sampled) => 2.869ms numbers.json#simdjson x 4,099 ops/sec ±1.10% (94 runs sampled) => 0.244ms numbers.json#JSON x 1,372 ops/sec ±38.74% (95 runs sampled) => 0.729ms random.json#simdjson x 504 ops/sec ±0.97% (91 runs sampled) => 1.983ms random.json#JSON x 538 ops/sec ±0.93% (91 runs sampled) => 1.859ms sf_citylots.json#simdjson x 1.76 ops/sec ±4.02% (9 runs sampled) => 569.580ms sf_citylots.json#JSON x 0.53 ops/sec ±20.38% (6 runs sampled) => 1880.563ms twitter.json#simdjson x 478 ops/sec ±0.68% (89 runs sampled) => 2.093ms twitter.json#JSON x 612 ops/sec ±0.90% (91 runs sampled) => 1.633ms twitterescaped.json#simdjson x 1,203 ops/sec ±1.80% (88 runs sampled) => 0.831ms twitterescaped.json#JSON x 488 ops/sec ±2.33% (82 runs sampled) => 2.051ms update_center.json#simdjson x 469 ops/sec ±3.43% (85 runs sampled) => 2.132ms update_center.json#JSON x 293 ops/sec ±12.87% (57 runs sampled) => 3.410ms

Please refer to the the original repository benchmarks for more information about the performance of simdjson https://github.com/lemire/simdjson.