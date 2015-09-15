simd

ES7 (proposed) SIMD numeric type shim/polyfill

128-bit SIMD numeric value type ECMAScript straw man proposal.

Nearly every word of this README and line of code and tests are taken directly from ecmascript_simd.

The purpose of this is to make it a require-able module, that does not automatically modify the global environment, for use in the es7-shim.

Requirements

The SIMD polyfill requires Typed Arrays to be present in the engine. A Typed Array polyfill can be found here - source is from here.

var SIMD = require ( 'simd' ); var a = SIMD.float32x4( 1.0 , 2.0 , 3.0 , 4.0 ); var b = SIMD.float32x4( 5.0 , 6.0 , 7.0 , 8.0 ); var c = SIMD.float32x4.add(a,b); assert.deepEqual(c, [ 6.0 , 8.0 , 10.0 , 12.0 ]);

To install the shim in the global environment: