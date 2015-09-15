openbase logo
by Jordan Harband
2.0.0 (see all)

ES7 (proposed) SIMD numeric type shim/polyfill

Overview

Readme

128-bit SIMD numeric value type ECMAScript straw man proposal.

Source:

Nearly every word of this README and line of code and tests are taken directly from ecmascript_simd.

The purpose of this is to make it a require-able module, that does not automatically modify the global environment, for use in the es7-shim.

Requirements

The SIMD polyfill requires Typed Arrays to be present in the engine. A Typed Array polyfill can be found here - source is from here.

Usage:

var SIMD = require('simd');
var a = SIMD.float32x4(1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0);
var b = SIMD.float32x4(5.0, 6.0, 7.0, 8.0);
var c = SIMD.float32x4.add(a,b);
assert.deepEqual(c, [6.0, 8.0, 10.0, 12.0]);

To install the shim in the global environment:

var simd = require('simd');
simd.shim();
assert.equal(SIMD, simd);

Introduction

