Simple datetime formater
npm i silly-datetime --save
bower install silly-datetime --save
var sd = require('silly-datetime');
sd.format(new Date(), 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm');
// 2015-07-06 15:10
sd.fromNow(+new Date() - 2000);
// a few seconds ago
ES2015:
import {
format,
fromNow
} from 'silly-datetime';
format(new Date(), 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'); // 2015-07-06 15:10
fromNow(+new Date() - 2000); // a few seconds ago
Format a Date object to specified format.
'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss'
|Format
|Example
|Description
YYYY
2015
|4 digit year
M MM
0..12
|Month number
D DD
0..31
|Day of month
H HH
0..23
|24 hour time
h hh
1..12
|12 hour time used with
a A.
a A
am pm
|Post or ante meridiem
m mm
0..59
|Minutes
s ss
0..59
|Seconds
sd.format(new Date(), 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm');
// 2015-07-06 15:10
Time from now. This is sometimes called timeago or relative time.
sd.fromNow(+new Date() - 2000);
// a few seconds ago
Changing locale globally. By default, silly-datetime comes with English locale strings.
Locate string can be
en (default) or
zh-cn;
var datetime = +new Date() + 10 * 60 * 1000;
sd.locate('zh-cn')
sd.fromNow(datetime);
// 10分钟内
Or just pass an custom locate object with any of the key in the table below:
|key
|en
|zh-cn
future
in %s
%s内
past
%s ago
%s前
s
a few seconds
刚刚
mm
%s minutes
%s分钟
hh
%s hours
%s小时
dd
%s days
%s天
MM
%s months
%s月
yy
%s years
%s年
sd.locate({
past: '%s之前',
hh: '%s小時'
});
var datetime = +new Date() + 10 * 60 * 60 * 1000;
sd.fromNow(datetime);
// 10小時之前