Simple datetime formater

Install

npm

npm i silly-datetime --save

bower

bower install silly-datetime --save

Example

var sd = require ( 'silly-datetime' ); sd.format( new Date (), 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm' ); sd.fromNow(+ new Date () - 2000 );

ES2015:

import { format, fromNow } from 'silly-datetime' ; format( new Date (), 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm' ); fromNow(+ new Date () - 2000 );

Usage

Format a Date object to specified format.

datetime: Date Object

format: formate string, default to 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss'

Format Example Description YYYY 2015 4 digit year M MM 0..12 Month number D DD 0..31 Day of month H HH 0..23 24 hour time h hh 1..12 12 hour time used with a A . a A am pm Post or ante meridiem m mm 0..59 Minutes s ss 0..59 Seconds

sd.format( new Date (), 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm' );

Time from now. This is sometimes called timeago or relative time.

datetime: Date Object

sd.fromNow(+ new Date () - 2000 );

Changing locale globally. By default, silly-datetime comes with English locale strings.

newLocale: locate string or locate Object

Locate string can be en (default) or zh-cn ;

var datetime = + new Date () + 10 * 60 * 1000 ; sd.locate( 'zh-cn' ) sd.fromNow(datetime);

Or just pass an custom locate object with any of the key in the table below:

key en zh-cn future in %s %s内 past %s ago %s前 s a few seconds 刚刚 mm %s minutes %s分钟 hh %s hours %s小时 dd %s days %s天 MM %s months %s月 yy %s years %s年