About Silex, live web creation.

Silex, is a free and open source website builder in the cloud. Create websites directly in the browser without writing code. And it is suitable for professional designers to produce great websites without constraints. Silex is also known as the HTML5 editor.

Brought to you by Silex Labs team, promoting free software. Feel free to use the free Silex instance provided by Silex Labs foundation.

Silex for DIY and passionate people who want a free alternative to Wix or other closed source website builders:

Silex for professionals, agencies and hosting companies:

About the git repo

Silex source code repository is organized with 2 git branches:

master is the stable version, you can see it in action here: editor.silex.me

develop is the "preprod" or "staging" version, it is deployed on preprod.silex.me for anyone to test (this is a good contribution, thx in advance, open an issue for each bug)

During your development, you may need to rebase your work on the latest version of Silex develop branch. To do so you can git stash your changes or commit the work in progress, and then use git pull --rebase upstream develop to get the latest changes of Silex repo. The rerun npm install

