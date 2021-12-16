openbase logo
silex-website-builder-goodevent

by silexlabs
0.0.1 (see all)

Silex is a static website builder in the cloud.

18

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

23

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

license: GPL Build Status status of silex.me instance

About Silex, live web creation.

Silex, is a free and open source website builder in the cloud. Create websites directly in the browser without writing code. And it is suitable for professional designers to produce great websites without constraints. Silex is also known as the HTML5 editor.

Brought to you by Silex Labs team, promoting free software. Feel free to use the free Silex instance provided by Silex Labs foundation.

Silex UI

Silex for DIY and passionate people who want a free alternative to Wix or other closed source website builders:

Silex for professionals, agencies and hosting companies:

Other links

About the git repo

Silex source code repository is organized with 2 git branches:

  • master is the stable version, you can see it in action here: editor.silex.me

  • develop is the "preprod" or "staging" version, it is deployed on preprod.silex.me for anyone to test (this is a good contribution, thx in advance, open an issue for each bug)

During your development, you may need to rebase your work on the latest version of Silex develop branch. To do so you can git stash your changes or commit the work in progress, and then use git pull --rebase upstream develop to get the latest changes of Silex repo. The rerun npm install

Size of the project's code base

As of june 2017, around 100.000 lines of code. See github API count (includes blank lines and comments I guess):

JavaScript: 856643,
CSS: 82702,
HTML: 53727,
Shell: 1532

cb372's report:

File Type Files Lines of Code Total lines
JavaScript 422 138797 183644
Json 3 146 146
Text 12 0 1047
Shell 4 24 47
Stylesheets 90 17777 21504
Html 7 545 726

Cloc's report:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language                     files          blank        comment           code
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JavaScript                     404           9616          14937          50841
CSS                             75           1580           1652          11394
LESS                            20            141             87           1768
Markdown                        10            334              0            657
YAML                            14              3              1            581
HTML                             7            177             22            527
JSON                             3              0              0            146
Bourne Shell                     4              6             13             28
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM:                           541          12030          16712          66869
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

dependencies

These are the upstream projects we use in Silex

