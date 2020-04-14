Silex, is a free and open source website builder in the cloud. Create websites directly in the browser without writing code. And it is suitable for professional designers to produce great websites without constraints. Silex is also known as the HTML5 editor.
Brought to you by Silex Labs team, promoting free software. Feel free to use the free Silex instance provided by Silex Labs foundation.
Silex for DIY and passionate people who want a free alternative to Wix or other closed source website builders:
Silex for professionals, agencies and hosting companies:
npm install -g silex-website-builder && silex)
Other links
Silex source code repository is organized with 2 git branches:
master is the stable version, you can see it in action here: editor.silex.me
develop is the "preprod" or "staging" version, it is deployed on preprod.silex.me for anyone to test (this is a good contribution, thx in advance, open an issue for each bug)
During your development, you may need to rebase your work on the latest version of Silex develop branch. To do so you can git stash your changes or commit the work in progress, and then use
git pull --rebase upstream develop to get the latest changes of Silex repo. The rerun
npm install
As of june 2017, around 100.000 lines of code. See github API count (includes blank lines and comments I guess):
JavaScript: 856643,
CSS: 82702,
HTML: 53727,
Shell: 1532
|File Type
|Files
|Lines of Code
|Total lines
|JavaScript
|422
|138797
|183644
|Json
|3
|146
|146
|Text
|12
|0
|1047
|Shell
|4
|24
|47
|Stylesheets
|90
|17777
|21504
|Html
|7
|545
|726
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language files blank comment code
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JavaScript 404 9616 14937 50841
CSS 75 1580 1652 11394
LESS 20 141 87 1768
Markdown 10 334 0 657
YAML 14 3 1 581
HTML 7 177 22 527
JSON 3 0 0 146
Bourne Shell 4 6 13 28
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM: 541 12030 16712 66869
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These are the upstream projects we use in Silex