siimple is a light, responsive and open source framework for design flat and clean websites. It has been built in SASS/SCSS and provides a clean starting point for your web design.
siimple is available on npm, so you can run
npm install siimple to install it in your project. It is also available on a CDN, so you can import the compiled CSS files directly on your HTML page.
You can also download a ZIP file with the code of each release, or clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/siimple/siimple.git
You can include
siimple in your HTML files:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/siimple/dist/siimple.min.css">
Or you can import all the styles in your SASS/SCSS files:
@import "siimple/index.scss";
Or import only the styles that you need:
@import "siimple/scss/elements/_tip.scss";
The documentation website is available at https://docs.siimple.xyz. The source code of the documentation is on this repository on the
./docs folder. Follow the instructions below to build the documentation in your computer.
Follow the steps described in this section if you are going to contribute, extend or modify siimple. Our main branch is
develop, which reflects a state with the latest delivered development changes.
Follow these steps:
git clone https://github.com/siimple/siimple.git.
npm install to download all the dependencies listed in
package.json.
We use Make to automatize the building of siimple.
Navigate to the root folder of the siimple module and run the following command:
$ make build
This will generate
siimple.css and
siimple.min.css on
dist folder.
The documentation is generated using bundle and Jekyll. Make sure that you have them installed in your computer. Also, you will need bower to download some front end dependencies.
First, you should run the following command to download and configure all dependencies for the documentation:
$ make install
Then, to build the documentation you should run the following command:
$ make docs
This will generate a folder
docs/_site with the generated static documentation website.
For questions and support, please use our community chat on Gitter. You can also follow @siimplecss on Twitter.
Found any bug? Have you a feature request? Please make sure to read our contributing guidelines and search for existing or similar issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please feel free to open a new issue!
We appreciate all contributions to the siimple project and help make it better! Please, read the contributing guidelines before starting your contribution.
|Project
|Description
|siimple-rubygem
|siimple Ruby Gem for any type of Ruby web application
|siimact
|siimact: A set of React components for Siimple CSS Framework
Have an awesome project or plugin related to siimple? Open a new issue and tell us! :)
Code and documentation of siimple © 2015-2018 Josemi Juanes. The code is released unde the MIT License and the documentation is released under the Creative Commons CC BY 4.0 License.
The siimple logo © 2018 Josemi Juanes. Released under the Creative Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 License.
Siimple isn't bad, it has a clean look, but lacks mobile responsiveness which is a dealbreaker when it comes to CSS frameworks for me.