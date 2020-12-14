openbase logo
sii

siimple

by Josemi Juanes
3.3.1

Minimal CSS framework for flat and clean designs.

142

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/5
RiversideRocks

Top Feedback

Easy to Use
Buggy

Readme

siimple

npm npm devDependency Status npm twitter gitter pr

siimple

siimple is a light, responsive and open source framework for design flat and clean websites. It has been built in SASS/SCSS and provides a clean starting point for your web design.

Getting started

siimple is available on npm, so you can run npm install siimple to install it in your project. It is also available on a CDN, so you can import the compiled CSS files directly on your HTML page.

You can also download a ZIP file with the code of each release, or clone the repository: 

git clone https://github.com/siimple/siimple.git

You can include siimple in your HTML files: 

<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/siimple/dist/siimple.min.css">

Or you can import all the styles in your SASS/SCSS files: 

@import "siimple/index.scss";

Or import only the styles that you need: 

@import "siimple/scss/elements/_tip.scss";

Documentation

The documentation website is available at https://docs.siimple.xyz. The source code of the documentation is on this repository on the ./docs folder. Follow the instructions below to build the documentation in your computer.

Develop

Follow the steps described in this section if you are going to contribute, extend or modify siimple. Our main branch is develop, which reflects a state with the latest delivered development changes.

Setup environment

Follow these steps:

  1. Download and install Node.js on your computer.
  2. Clone this repository: git clone https://github.com/siimple/siimple.git.
  3. Navigate to the cloned repository folder, and run npm install to download all the dependencies listed in package.json.

We use Make to automatize the building of siimple.

Building siimple

Navigate to the root folder of the siimple module and run the following command:

$ make build

This will generate siimple.css and siimple.min.css on dist folder.

Running documentation locally

The documentation is generated using bundle and Jekyll. Make sure that you have them installed in your computer. Also, you will need bower to download some front end dependencies.

First, you should run the following command to download and configure all dependencies for the documentation:

$ make install

Then, to build the documentation you should run the following command:

$ make docs

This will generate a folder docs/_site with the generated static documentation website.

Questions

For questions and support, please use our community chat on Gitter. You can also follow @siimplecss on Twitter.

Bugs and new features

Found any bug? Have you a feature request? Please make sure to read our contributing guidelines and search for existing or similar issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please feel free to open a new issue!

Contribute

We appreciate all contributions to the siimple project and help make it better! Please, read the contributing guidelines before starting your contribution.

ProjectDescription
siimple-rubygemsiimple Ruby Gem for any type of Ruby web application
siimactsiimact: A set of React components for Siimple CSS Framework

Have an awesome project or plugin related to siimple? Open a new issue and tell us! :)

License

Code and documentation of siimple © 2015-2018 Josemi Juanes. The code is released unde the MIT License and the documentation is released under the Creative Commons CC BY 4.0 License.

The siimple logo © 2018 Josemi Juanes. Released under the Creative Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 License.

100
RiversideRocks
December 14, 2020
I build stuff on the internet.
December 14, 2020
Easy to Use
Buggy

Siimple isn't bad, it has a clean look, but lacks mobile responsiveness which is a dealbreaker when it comes to CSS frameworks for me.

0

