At its core, Signet aims to be a first-line-of-defense documentation library for your code. By attaching and enforcing rich type information to your functions, you communicate with other developers what your intent is and how they can use your code. Sometimes that other developer is future you!
Although Signet is a deep, rich, extensible type system, the most important first takeaway is Signet is easy to use. Unlike other documentation libraries which require a lot of time and effort to get familiar with, Signet provides a familiar, simple means to fully document your behavior up front, like this:
const add = signet.enforce(
'a:number, b:number => sum:number`,
(a, b) => a + b
);
Obviously, this is a trivial example, but it is easy to immediately understand what our add function requires and what it will do. More importantly, if someone were to try to use our function incorrectly, they would get a clear message:
add('foo', 23); // TypeError: Expected value of type a:number, but got foo of type string
Moreover, if this developer wanted to understand what the add function expected, they could simply request the signature:
console.log(add.signature); // a:number, b:number => sum:number
All of a sudden, those API endpoints which were left undocumented can be easily updated to provide parameter and result information without a lot of extra developer time. This kind of in-code documentation and type checking facilitates tribal knowledge even if a member of the tribe has long left.
Finally, Signet won't let your documentation get out of date. Since Signet does real type checking and a review of your function properties against your signature, if you add parameters or change your function, Signet will let you know your documentation is out of date.
All of this only scratches the surface of what you can do with Signet. You can define your own types, use constructed and algebraic types and even define macros to alter type strings just in time. Beyond that, Signet is 100% ECMAScript 5.1 (Harmony) compliant, so there is no need to transpile anything. As long as your code works, Signet works.
Remember, code is not just a program to be run, it is a document programmers read. Wouldn't you like your document to tell you more?
Signet is available through NPM:
npm i signet --save
You can also find it on the NPM site for more information:
https://www.npmjs.com/package/signet
First it is recommended that you create a types file so the local signet object can be cached for your module:
const signet = require('signet')();
//my aliased type
signet.alias('foo', 'string');
//If you're in node, be sure to export your signet instance!
module.exports = signet;
Now, include your types file into your other files and the signet types object will be properly enclosed in your module. Now you're ready to get some type and document work done:
const signet = require('./mySignetTypesFile');
const range = signet.enforce(
'start < end :: start:int, end:int, increment:leftBoundedInt<1> => array<int>',
(start, end, increment) => {
let result = [];
for(let i = start; i <= end; i += increment) {
result.push(i);
}
return result;
}
);
It's a common need to namespace types in order to declare types for different contexts as you develop your application. In statically typed languages like C# and Java, this concept is built into the language.
Javascript doesn't have this concept, but Signet provides a means to work within a namespace in order to segregate type concepts without creating painful names.
In node, Signet namespaces are simply separate instances of Signet. This means you can do the following:
const signetFactory = require('signet');
const Permissions = signetFactory();
const Signup = signetFactory();
Permissions.defineDuckType('claim', {
id: 'int',
name: 'string'
});
Permissions.defineDuckType('user', {
userId: 'int',
claims: 'array<claims>'
});
// Don't use this crummy email validation,
// it's for demonstration purposes only.
Signup.alias('email', 'formattedString<[^@]+@.*\..*>');
Signup.defineDuckType('user', {
name: 'string',
email: 'email',
username: 'string',
password: 'string'
});
In the client, namspacing works a little differently:
const Permissions = signet.new();
const Signup = signet.new();
Permissions.defineDuckType('claim', {
id: 'int',
name: 'string'
});
Permissions.defineDuckType('user', {
userId: 'int',
claims: 'array<claims>'
});
// Don't use this crummy email validation,
// it's for demonstration purposes only.
Signup.defineDuckType('email', 'formattedString<[^@]+@.*\..*>');
Signup.defineDuckType('user', {
name: 'string',
email: 'email',
username: 'string',
password: 'string'
});
This means you can work with a variety of types without type name collisions, keeping your contexts well bounded and easier to manage!
<> -- Angle brackets are for handling type constructors and verify value only when type logic supports it
[] -- Brackets are meant to enclose optional values and should always come in a matched pair
=> -- Function output "fat-arrow" notation used for expressing output from input
, -- Commas are required for separating types on functions
: -- Colons allow for object:instanceof annotation - This is not required or checked
; -- Semicolons allow for multiple values within the angle bracket notation
() -- Optional parentheses to group types, which will be treated as spaces by interpreter
Example function signatures:
"() => function"
"number, string => boolean"
"object:InstantiableName => string"
"array<number> => string"
"array, [number] => number"
"number => number => number"
Signet supports all of the core Javascript types as well as a few others, which allow the core typesystem to be approachable, clear and easy to relate to for anyone familiar with Javascript and its built-in dynamic types.
List of primary types:
*
array
bigint -
* -> nativeNumber -> bigint
boolean
function
null
number -
* -> nativeNumber -> bigint
object
string
symbol
undefined
Signet has extended types provided as a separate module. In the node environment, the extended types are included in the required module, but can be removed by pointing to the signet.js module directly. In the browser environment, signet.min.js and signet.types.min.js in that order to include the extended types.
Extended types, and their inheritance chain, are as follows:
arguments -
* -> variant<array; object>
bounded<typeString:type, min:number, max:number> -
* -> bounded
boundedFiniteInt<min:number;max:number> -
* -> boundedFiniteInt
boundedFiniteNumber<min:number;max:number> -
* -> boundedFiniteNumber
boundedInt<min:number;max:number> -
* -> boundedInt
boundedNumber<min:number;max:number> -
* -> boundedNumber
boundedString<minLength:int;maxLength:int> -
* -> boundedString
composite -
* -> composite (Type constructor only, evaluates left to right)
decimalPrecision<precision:leftBoundedInt<0>> -
number -> decimalPrecision
decreasing<typeString:type>-
* -> array -> (sequence ->) decreasing
formattedString<regex> -
* -> string -> formattedString
int -
* -> nativeNumber -> int
increasing<typeString:type>-
* -> array -> (sequence ->) increasing
leftBounded<typeString:type, min:number> -
* -> leftBounded
leftBoundedFiniteInt<min:number> -
* -> leftBoundedFiniteInt
leftBoundedFiniteNumber<min:number> -
* -> leftBoundedFiniteNumber
leftBoundedInt<min:number> -
* -> leftBoundedInt
leftBoundedNumber<min:number> -
* -> leftBoundedNumber
leftBoundedString<min:number> -
* -> leftBoundedString
monotone<typeString:type>-
* -> array -> (sequence ->) monotone
not -
* -> not (Type constructor only)
regexp -
* -> object -> regexp
rightBounded<typeString:type, max:number> -
* -> number -> rightBounded
rightBoundedFiniteInt<max:int> -
* -> rightBoundedFiniteInt
rightBoundedFiniteNumber<max:int> -
* -> rightBoundedFiniteNumber
rightBoundedInt<max:int> -
* -> rightBoundedInt
rightBoundedNumber<max:int> -
* -> rightBoundedInt
rightBoundedString<max:int> -
* -> rightBoundedString
sequence<typeString:type> -
* -> array -> sequence
tuple<type;type;type...> -
* -> object -> array -> tuple
unorderedProduct<type;type;type...> -
* -> object -> array -> unorderedProduct
variant<type;type;type...> -
* -> variant
Signet supports type-level and signature-level macros. There are a small set of built-in macros which are as follows:
() - type-level macro for
*
() becomes
*
!* - type-level macro for
not<variant<undefined, null>>
definedType:!* becomes
definedType:not<undefined, null>
^typeName - type-level macro for
not<typeName>
notNull:^null becomes
notNull:not<null>
?typeName - type-level macro for
variant<undefined, null, typeName>
maybeTuple:?tuple<*, *, *> becomes
maybeTuple:variant<undefined, null, tuple<*, *, *>>
(types => types => ...) - signature-level macro for
function<types => types => ...>
(string => int => null) becomes
function<string => int => null>
Types can be named and dependencies can be declared between two arguments in the same call. Signet currently does not have the means to verify dependent types across function calls.
Example for a range function might look like the following:
start < end :: start:int, end:int, increment:[leftBoundedInt<1>] => array<int>
Built in type operations are as follows:
= (value equality)
!= (value inequality)
< (A less than B)
> (A greater than B)
<= (A less than or equal to B)
>= (A greater than or equal to B)
#= (length equality)
#< (A.length less than B.length)
#> (A.length greater than B.length)
= (property equality)
!=(property inequality)
:> (property superset)
:< (property subset)
:= (property congruence -- same property names, potentially different values)
:!= (property incongruence -- different property names)
=: (same type)
<: (subtype)
>: (supertype)
Signet can be used two different ways to sign your functions, as a function wrapper or as a decoration of your function. Below are examples of the two use cases:
Function wrapper style:
const add = signet.sign('number, number => number',
function add (a, b) {
return a + b;
});
console.log(add.signature); // number, number => number
Function decoration style:
signet.sign('number, number => number`, add);
function add (a, b) {
return a + b;
}
Example of curried function type annotation:
const curriedAdd = signet.sign(
'number => number => number',
(a) => (b) => a + b
);
Signet signatures are immutable, which means once they are declared, they cannot be tampered with. This adds a guarantee to the stability of your in-code documentation. Let's take a look:
const add = signet.sign(
'number, number => number',
(a, b) => a + b
);
add.signature = 'I am trying to change the signature property';
console.log(add.signature); // number, number => number
Arguments can be enforced directly with
enforceArguments in places where enforce is inappropriate or not feasible for use:
const enforceAddArgs = signet.enforceArguments(['a: number', 'b: number']);
function verifiedAdd (a, b) {
enforceAddArgs(arguments);
return a + b;
}
signet.sign('number, number => number', verifiedAdd);
Functions can be signed and verified all in one call with the enforce function:
const enforcedAdd = signet.enforce(
'a:number, b:number => sum:number',
(a, b) => a + b
);
Curried functions are also fully enforced all the way down:
const curriedAdd = signet.enforce(
'a:number => b:number => sum:number',
(a) => (b) => a + b
);
curriedAdd(1)('foo'); // Throws -- Expected type number, but got string
New types can be added by using the extend function with a key and a predicate function describing the behavior of the data type
signet.extend('foo', (value) => value !== 'bar');
signet.isTypeOf('foo')('baz'); // false
Subtypes can be added by using the subtype function. This is particularly useful for defining and using business types or defining restricted types.
signet.subtype('number')('int', (value) => Math.floor(value) === value && value !== infinity);
const enforcedIntAdd = signet.enforce(
'a:int, b:int => sum:int',
(a, b) => a + b
);
enforcedIntAdd(1.2, 5); // Throws error
enforcedIntAdd(99, 3000); // 3099
Using secondary type information for type constructor definition. Any secondary type strings for type constructors will be automatically split on ';' or ',' to allow for multiple type arguments.
signet.subtype('array')('triple` function (value) {
return isTypeOf(typeObj.valueType[0])(value[0]) &&
isTypeOf(typeObj.valueType[1])(value[1]) &&
isTypeOf(typeObj.valueType[2])(value[2]);
});
const multiplyTripleBy5 = signet.enforce(
'triple<int; int; int> => triple<int; int; int>',
(values) => values.map(x => x * 5)
);
multiplyTripleBy5([1, 2]); // Throws error
multiplyTripleBy5([1, 2, 3]); // [5, 10, 15]
Types can be aliased using the
alias function. This allows the programmer to define and declare a custom type based on existing types or a particular implementation on constructed types.
signet.alias('R3Point', 'triple<number; number; number>');
signet.alias('R3Matrix', 'triple<R3Point; R3Point; R3Point>')
signet.isTypeOf('R3Point')([1, 2, 3]); // true
signet.isTypeOf('R3Point')([1, 'foo', 3]); // false
// Matrix in R3:
signet.isTypeOf('R3Matrix')([[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6], [7, 8, 9]]); // true
Types can be checked from outside of a function call with isTypeOf. The isTypeOf function is curried, so a specific type check can be reused without recomputing the type object definition:
const isInt = signet.isTypeOf('int');
isInt(7); // true
isInt(83.7); // false
const isRanged3to4 = signet.isTypeOf('ranged<3;4>');
isRanged3to4(3.72); // true
isRanged3to4(4000); // false
Types can also be checked as a passthrough using
signet.verifyValueType(). This is especially useful for verifying the type of a value as it is being assigned to a variable.
function anIntegerOperation (myValue) {
const myInt = signet.verifyValueType('int')(myValue);
return doSomeIntegerThing(myInt);
}
// OR
const verifyIntValue = signet.verifyValueType('int');
function anIntegerOperation (myValue) {
const myInt = verifyIntValue(myValue);
return doSomeIntegerThing(myInt);
}
Duck typing functions can be created using the duckTypeFactory function. This means, if an object type depends on extant properties with correct types, it can be predefined with an object type definition.
const myObjDef = { foo: 'string', bar: 'array' };
const checkMyObj = signet.duckTypeFactory(myObjDef);
signet.subtype('object')('myObj', checkMyObj);
signet.isTypeOf('myObj')({ foo: 'testing', bar: [] }); // true
signet.isTypeOf('myObj')({ foo: 'testing' }); // false
signet.isTypeOf('myObj')({ foo: 42, bar: [] }); // false
Though recursive types such as trees and linked lists can be created with the signet type definition method, but this requires a fair amount of recursive thinking. Instead, Signet provides a means for simply creating recursive types without the recursive thinking.
Here is an example of creating a linked list type function:
const isListNode = signet.duckTypeFactory({
value: 'int',
next: 'composite<not<array>, object>'
});
const iterableFactory = signet.iterateOn('next');
const isIntList = signet.recursiveTypeFactory(iterableFactory, isListNode);
To create a more complex type like a binary tree, we would do the following:
const isBinaryTreeNode = signet.recursiveTypeFactory('binaryTreeNode', {
value: 'int',
left: 'composite<^array, object>',
right: 'composite<^array, object>',
});
const isNodeOrNull = (node) => node === null || isBinaryTreeNode(node);
function isOrderedNode (node) {
return isBinaryTreeNode(node)
|| isNodeOrNull(node.left)
|| isNodeOrNull(node.right)
|| (node.value > node.left
&& node.value <= node.right);
}
signet.subtype('object')('orderedBinaryTreeNode', isOrderedNode);
function iteratorFactory (value) {
var iterable = [];
iterable = value.left !== null ? iterable.concat([value.left]) : iterable;
iterable = value.right !== null ? iterable.concat([value.right]) : iterable;
return signet.iterateOnArray(iterable);
}
signet.defineRecursiveType('orderedBinaryTree', iteratorFactory, 'binaryTreeNode');
Signet supports accessing a type's inheritance chain. This means, if you want to know what a type does, you can review the chain and get a rich understanding of the ancestors which make up the particular type.
signet.typeChain('array'); // * -> object -> array
signet.typeChain('tuple'); // * -> object -> array -> tuple
Signet supports the creation of type-level macros to handle special cases where a
type definition might need some pre-processing before being processed. This is especially
useful if you want to create a type name which contains special characters. The example
from Signet itself is the
() type.
const starTypeDef = parser.parseType('*');
parser.registerTypeLevelMacro('()', function () { return starTypeDef; });
signet.enforce('() => undefined', function () {})();
signet.isType('()'); // false
You can declare the number of arguments a type constructor requires (the arity of your type constructor) with curly-brace annotation at definition time. Following are examples of declaring type constructor arity with enforce, subtype and alias:
// variant requires at least 1 argument, though more are acceptable
extend('variant{1,}', isVariant, optionsToFunctions);
// array accepts up to 1 argument
subtype('object')('array{0,1}', checkArray);
// leftBounded requires exactly 1 argument
alias('leftBounded{1}', 'bounded<_, Infinity>')
aliasName != typeString :: aliasName:string, typeString:string => undefined
validationResult:array, args:array, signatureTree:array, functionName:string => string
validationResult:array, args:array, signatureTree:array, functionName:string => string
class:function, otherProps:[composite<not<null>, object>] => function
class:function, otherProps:[composite<not<null>, object>] => function
typeName:string, duckTypeDef:object => undefined
typeName:string, duckTypeDef:object => undefined
typeName:string => operator:string, operatorCheck:function => undefined
typeName:string, iteratorFactory:function, nodeType:type, typePreprocessor:[function] => undefined
duckTypeDef:object => function
signature:string, functionToEnforce:function, options:[object] => function
[validationResult:array], [args:array], [signatureTree:array], [functionName:string] => 'string'
[validationResult:array], [args:array], [signatureTree:array], [functionName:string] => 'string'
array<string> => arguments => undefined
typeName:string, typeCheck:function, preprocessor:[function] => undefined
duckTypeDef:object => function
typeName:string => boolean
rootTypeName:string => typeNameUnderTest:string => boolean
typeName:string => boolean
typeToCheck:type => value:* => boolean
propertyKey:string => value:* => undefined => *
iterationArray:array => undefined => *
iteratorFactory:function, nodeType:type => valueToCheck:* => boolean
macro:function => undefined
duckTypeName:string => valueToCheck:object => array<tuple<string; string; *>>
signature:string, functionToSign:function => function
rootTypeName:string => subtypeName:string, subtypeCheck:function, preprocessor:[function] => undefined
typeName:string => string
signedFunctionToVerify:function, functionArguments:arguments => undefined
typeToCheck:type => value:* => result:*
typeNames:array<string> => value:* => variant<string; null>
variantString:string => value:* => variant<string; null>
defineClassType
classTypeFactory
enforceArguments method for situations where enforce and sign are either inappropriate or not feasible for use
^typeName macro for
not<typeName>
!* macro for
not<variant<undefined, null>>
not type negation and
composite type composition
% to parser to allow for special characters in type arguments
leftBounded<min:number> -- value must be greater than or equal to min
rightBounded<max:number> -- value must be less than or equal to max
leftBoundedInt<min:number> -- value must be greater than or equal to min
rightBoundedInt<max:number> -- value must be less than or equal to max
