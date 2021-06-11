Signet

The fast, rich runtime documentation-through-type system for Javascript

At its core, Signet aims to be a first-line-of-defense documentation library for your code. By attaching and enforcing rich type information to your functions, you communicate with other developers what your intent is and how they can use your code. Sometimes that other developer is future you!

Although Signet is a deep, rich, extensible type system, the most important first takeaway is Signet is easy to use. Unlike other documentation libraries which require a lot of time and effort to get familiar with, Signet provides a familiar, simple means to fully document your behavior up front, like this:

const add = signet.enforce( 'a :number, b:number => sum:number`, (a, b) => a + b );

Obviously, this is a trivial example, but it is easy to immediately understand what our add function requires and what it will do. More importantly, if someone were to try to use our function incorrectly, they would get a clear message:

add ( 'foo' , 23 );

Moreover, if this developer wanted to understand what the add function expected, they could simply request the signature:

console .log(add.signature);

All of a sudden, those API endpoints which were left undocumented can be easily updated to provide parameter and result information without a lot of extra developer time. This kind of in-code documentation and type checking facilitates tribal knowledge even if a member of the tribe has long left.

Finally, Signet won't let your documentation get out of date. Since Signet does real type checking and a review of your function properties against your signature, if you add parameters or change your function, Signet will let you know your documentation is out of date.

All of this only scratches the surface of what you can do with Signet. You can define your own types, use constructed and algebraic types and even define macros to alter type strings just in time. Beyond that, Signet is 100% ECMAScript 5.1 (Harmony) compliant, so there is no need to transpile anything. As long as your code works, Signet works.

Remember, code is not just a program to be run, it is a document programmers read. Wouldn't you like your document to tell you more?

Install Signet

Signet is available through NPM:

npm i signet --save

You can also find it on the NPM site for more information:

https://www.npmjs.com/package/signet

Library Usage

First it is recommended that you create a types file so the local signet object can be cached for your module:

const signet = require( 'signet' )(); signet.alias( 'foo' , 'string' ); module . exports = signet;

Now, include your types file into your other files and the signet types object will be properly enclosed in your module. Now you're ready to get some type and document work done:

const signet = require ( './mySignetTypesFile' ); const range = signet.enforce( 'start < end :: start:int, end:int, increment:leftBoundedInt<1> => array<int>' , ( start, end, increment ) => { let result = []; for ( let i = start; i <= end; i += increment) { result.push(i); } return result; } );

Namespacing Types

It's a common need to namespace types in order to declare types for different contexts as you develop your application. In statically typed languages like C# and Java, this concept is built into the language.

Javascript doesn't have this concept, but Signet provides a means to work within a namespace in order to segregate type concepts without creating painful names.

In node, Signet namespaces are simply separate instances of Signet. This means you can do the following:

const signetFactory = require ( 'signet' ); const Permissions = signetFactory(); const Signup = signetFactory(); Permissions.defineDuckType( 'claim' , { id : 'int' , name : 'string' }); Permissions.defineDuckType( 'user' , { userId : 'int' , claims : 'array<claims>' }); Signup.alias( 'email' , 'formattedString<[^@]+@.*\..*>' ); Signup.defineDuckType( 'user' , { name : 'string' , email : 'email' , username : 'string' , password : 'string' });

In the client, namspacing works a little differently:

const Permissions = signet.new(); const Signup = signet.new(); Permissions.defineDuckType( 'claim' , { id : 'int' , name : 'string' }); Permissions.defineDuckType( 'user' , { userId : 'int' , claims : 'array<claims>' }); Signup.defineDuckType( 'email' , 'formattedString<[^@]+@.*\..*>' ); Signup.defineDuckType( 'user' , { name : 'string' , email : 'email' , username : 'string' , password : 'string' });

This means you can work with a variety of types without type name collisions, keeping your contexts well bounded and easier to manage!

Basic Operators and Syntactic Characters

Type names -- All primary type names should adhere to the list of supported types below

Subtype names -- Subtype names must not contain any reserved characters as listed next

<> -- Angle brackets are for handling type constructors and verify value only when type logic supports it

-- Angle brackets are for handling type constructors and verify value only when type logic supports it [] -- Brackets are meant to enclose optional values and should always come in a matched pair

-- Brackets are meant to enclose optional values and should always come in a matched pair => -- Function output "fat-arrow" notation used for expressing output from input

-- Function output "fat-arrow" notation used for expressing output from input , -- Commas are required for separating types on functions

-- Commas are required for separating types on functions : -- Colons allow for object:instanceof annotation - This is not required or checked

-- Colons allow for object:instanceof annotation - This is not required or checked ; -- Semicolons allow for multiple values within the angle bracket notation

-- Semicolons allow for multiple values within the angle bracket notation () -- Optional parentheses to group types, which will be treated as spaces by interpreter

Example function signatures:

Empty argument list: "() => function"

Simple argument list: "number, string => boolean"

Subtyped object: "object:InstantiableName => string"

Typed array: "array<number> => string"

Optional argument: "array, [number] => number"

Curried function: "number => number => number"

Primary Types

Signet supports all of the core Javascript types as well as a few others, which allow the core typesystem to be approachable, clear and easy to relate to for anyone familiar with Javascript and its built-in dynamic types.

List of primary types:

*

array

bigint - * -> nativeNumber -> bigint

- boolean

function

null

number - * -> nativeNumber -> bigint

- object

string

symbol

undefined

Extended types

Signet has extended types provided as a separate module. In the node environment, the extended types are included in the required module, but can be removed by pointing to the signet.js module directly. In the browser environment, signet.min.js and signet.types.min.js in that order to include the extended types.

Extended types, and their inheritance chain, are as follows:

arguments - * -> variant<array; object>

- bounded<typeString:type, min:number, max:number> - * -> bounded

- boundedFiniteInt<min:number;max:number> - * -> boundedFiniteInt

- boundedFiniteNumber<min:number;max:number> - * -> boundedFiniteNumber

- boundedInt<min:number;max:number> - * -> boundedInt

- boundedNumber<min:number;max:number> - * -> boundedNumber

- boundedString<minLength:int;maxLength:int> - * -> boundedString

- composite - * -> composite (Type constructor only, evaluates left to right)

- (Type constructor only, evaluates left to right) decimalPrecision<precision:leftBoundedInt<0>> - number -> decimalPrecision

- decreasing<typeString:type> - * -> array -> (sequence ->) decreasing

- formattedString<regex> - * -> string -> formattedString

- int - * -> nativeNumber -> int

- increasing<typeString:type> - * -> array -> (sequence ->) increasing

- leftBounded<typeString:type, min:number> - * -> leftBounded

- leftBoundedFiniteInt<min:number> - * -> leftBoundedFiniteInt

- leftBoundedFiniteNumber<min:number> - * -> leftBoundedFiniteNumber

- leftBoundedInt<min:number> - * -> leftBoundedInt

- leftBoundedNumber<min:number> - * -> leftBoundedNumber

- leftBoundedString<min:number> - * -> leftBoundedString

- monotone<typeString:type> - * -> array -> (sequence ->) monotone

- not - * -> not (Type constructor only)

- (Type constructor only) regexp - * -> object -> regexp

- rightBounded<typeString:type, max:number> - * -> number -> rightBounded

- rightBoundedFiniteInt<max:int> - * -> rightBoundedFiniteInt

- rightBoundedFiniteNumber<max:int> - * -> rightBoundedFiniteNumber

- rightBoundedInt<max:int> - * -> rightBoundedInt

- rightBoundedNumber<max:int> - * -> rightBoundedInt

- rightBoundedString<max:int> - * -> rightBoundedString

- sequence<typeString:type> - * -> array -> sequence

- tuple<type;type;type...> - * -> object -> array -> tuple

- unorderedProduct<type;type;type...> - * -> object -> array -> unorderedProduct

- variant<type;type;type...> - * -> variant

Macro Types

Signet supports type-level and signature-level macros. There are a small set of built-in macros which are as follows:

() - type-level macro for * Example: () becomes *

- type-level macro for !* - type-level macro for not<variant<undefined, null>> Example: definedType:!* becomes definedType:not<undefined, null>

- type-level macro for ^typeName - type-level macro for not<typeName> Example: notNull:^null becomes notNull:not<null>

- type-level macro for ?typeName - type-level macro for variant<undefined, null, typeName> Example: maybeTuple:?tuple<*, *, *> becomes maybeTuple:variant<undefined, null, tuple<*, *, *>>

- type-level macro for (types => types => ...) - signature-level macro for function<types => types => ...> Example: (string => int => null) becomes function<string => int => null>

- signature-level macro for

Dependent types

Types can be named and dependencies can be declared between two arguments in the same call. Signet currently does not have the means to verify dependent types across function calls.

Example for a range function might look like the following:

start < end :: start:int, end:int, increment:[leftBoundedInt<1>] => array<int>

Built in type operations are as follows:

number: = (value equality) != (value inequality) < (A less than B) > (A greater than B) <= (A less than or equal to B) >= (A greater than or equal to B)

string: = (value equality) != (value inequality) #= (length equality) #< (A.length less than B.length) #> (A.length greater than B.length)

array #= (length equality) #< (A.length less than B.length) #> (A.length greater than B.length)

object: = (property equality) != (property inequality) :> (property superset) :< (property subset) := (property congruence -- same property names, potentially different values) :!= (property incongruence -- different property names)

variant: =: (same type) <: (subtype) >: (supertype)



Signet behaviors

Signet can be used two different ways to sign your functions, as a function wrapper or as a decoration of your function. Below are examples of the two use cases:

Function wrapper style:

const add = signet.sign( 'number, number => number' , function add ( a, b ) { return a + b; }); console .log(add.signature);

Function decoration style:

signet.sign( 'number , number => number`, add); function add (a, b) { return a + b; }

Example of curried function type annotation:

const curriedAdd = signet.sign( 'number => number => number', (a) => (b) => a + b );

Signet signatures are immutable, which means once they are declared, they cannot be tampered with. This adds a guarantee to the stability of your in-code documentation. Let's take a look:

const add = signet.sign( 'number, number => number' , (a, b) => a + b ); add .signature = 'I am trying to change the signature property' ; console.log( add .signature); // number, number => number

Arguments can be enforced directly with enforceArguments in places where enforce is inappropriate or not feasible for use:

const enforceAddArgs = signet.enforceArguments([ 'a: number' , 'b: number' ]); function verifiedAdd ( a, b ) { enforceAddArgs( arguments ); return a + b; } signet.sign( 'number, number => number' , verifiedAdd);

Functions can be signed and verified all in one call with the enforce function:

const enforcedAdd = signet.enforce( 'a:number, b:number => sum:number' , ( a, b ) => a + b );

Curried functions are also fully enforced all the way down:

const curriedAdd = signet.enforce( 'a:number => b:number => sum:number' , (a) => ( b ) => a + b ); curriedAdd( 1 )( 'foo' );

Types and subtypes

New types can be added by using the extend function with a key and a predicate function describing the behavior of the data type

signet .extend ( 'foo' , (value) => value !== 'bar' ); signet .isTypeOf ( 'foo' )( 'baz' );

Subtypes can be added by using the subtype function. This is particularly useful for defining and using business types or defining restricted types.

signet.subtype( 'number' )( 'int' , ( value ) => Math .floor(value) === value && value !== infinity); const enforcedIntAdd = signet.enforce( 'a:int, b:int => sum:int' , ( a, b ) => a + b ); enforcedIntAdd( 1.2 , 5 ); enforcedIntAdd( 99 , 3000 );

Using secondary type information for type constructor definition. Any secondary type strings for type constructors will be automatically split on ';' or ',' to allow for multiple type arguments.

signet.subtype( 'array' )( 'triple` function (value) { return isTypeOf(typeObj.valueType[0])(value[0]) && isTypeOf(typeObj.valueType[1])(value[1]) && isTypeOf(typeObj.valueType[2])(value[2]); }); const multiplyTripleBy5 = signet.enforce( ' triple< int ; int ; int > => triple< int ; int ; int > ', (values) => values.map(x => x * 5) ); multiplyTripleBy5([1, 2]); // Throws error multiplyTripleBy5([1, 2, 3]); // [5, 10, 15]

Types can be aliased using the alias function. This allows the programmer to define and declare a custom type based on existing types or a particular implementation on constructed types.

signet .alias ( 'R3Point' , 'triple<number; number; number>' ); signet .alias ( 'R3Matrix' , 'triple<R3Point; R3Point; R3Point>' ) signet .isTypeOf ( 'R3Point' )([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); signet .isTypeOf ( 'R3Point' )([ 1 , 'foo' , 3 ]); signet .isTypeOf ( 'R3Matrix' )([[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ], [ 7 , 8 , 9 ]]);

Direct type checking

Types can be checked from outside of a function call with isTypeOf. The isTypeOf function is curried, so a specific type check can be reused without recomputing the type object definition:

const isInt = signet.isTypeOf( 'int' ); isInt( 7 ); isInt( 83.7 ); const isRanged3to4 = signet.isTypeOf( 'ranged<3;4>' ); isRanged3to4( 3.72 ); isRanged3to4( 4000 );

Types can also be checked as a passthrough using signet.verifyValueType() . This is especially useful for verifying the type of a value as it is being assigned to a variable.

function anIntegerOperation ( myValue ) { const myInt = signet.verifyValueType( 'int' )(myValue); return doSomeIntegerThing(myInt); } const verifyIntValue = signet.verifyValueType( 'int' ); function anIntegerOperation ( myValue ) { const myInt = verifyIntValue(myValue); return doSomeIntegerThing(myInt); }

Object duck typing

Duck typing functions can be created using the duckTypeFactory function. This means, if an object type depends on extant properties with correct types, it can be predefined with an object type definition.

const myObjDef = { foo: 'string' , bar: 'array' }; const checkMyObj = signet.duckTypeFactory(myObjDef); signet.subtype( 'object' )( 'myObj' , checkMyObj); signet.isTypeOf( 'myObj' )({ foo: 'testing' , bar: [] }); signet.isTypeOf( 'myObj' )({ foo: 'testing' }); signet.isTypeOf( 'myObj' )({ foo: 42 , bar: [] });

Building Recursive Types

Though recursive types such as trees and linked lists can be created with the signet type definition method, but this requires a fair amount of recursive thinking. Instead, Signet provides a means for simply creating recursive types without the recursive thinking.

Here is an example of creating a linked list type function:

const isListNode = signet.duckTypeFactory({ value: 'int' , next: 'composite<not<array>, object>' }); const iterableFactory = signet.iterateOn( 'next' ); const isIntList = signet.recursiveTypeFactory(iterableFactory, isListNode);

To create a more complex type like a binary tree, we would do the following:

const isBinaryTreeNode = signet.recursiveTypeFactory( 'binaryTreeNode' , { value : 'int' , left: 'composite<^array, object>' , right: 'composite<^array, object>' , }); const isNodeOrNull = (node) => node === null || isBinaryTreeNode(node); function isOrderedNode (node) { return isBinaryTreeNode(node) || isNodeOrNull(node.left) || isNodeOrNull(node.right) || (node. value > node.left && node. value <= node.right); } signet.subtype( 'object' )( 'orderedBinaryTreeNode' , isOrderedNode); function iteratorFactory ( value ) { var iterable = []; iterable = value .left !== null ? iterable.concat([ value .left]) : iterable; iterable = value .right !== null ? iterable.concat([ value .right]) : iterable; return signet.iterateOnArray(iterable); } signet.defineRecursiveType( 'orderedBinaryTree' , iteratorFactory, 'binaryTreeNode' );

Type Chain Information

Signet supports accessing a type's inheritance chain. This means, if you want to know what a type does, you can review the chain and get a rich understanding of the ancestors which make up the particular type.

signet .typeChain ( 'array' ); signet .typeChain ( 'tuple' );

Type-Level Macros

Signet supports the creation of type-level macros to handle special cases where a type definition might need some pre-processing before being processed. This is especially useful if you want to create a type name which contains special characters. The example from Signet itself is the () type.

const starTypeDef = parser.parseType( '*' ); parser.registerTypeLevelMacro( '()' , function ( ) { return starTypeDef; }); signet.enforce( '() => undefined' , function ( ) {})(); signet.isType( '()' );

Type Constructor Arity Declaration

You can declare the number of arguments a type constructor requires (the arity of your type constructor) with curly-brace annotation at definition time. Following are examples of declaring type constructor arity with enforce, subtype and alias:

extend ( 'variant{1,}' , isVariant, optionsToFunctions); subtype ( 'object' )( 'array{0,1}' , checkArray); alias ( 'leftBounded{1}' , 'bounded<_, Infinity>' )

Signet API

alias: aliasName != typeString :: aliasName:string, typeString:string => undefined

buildInputErrorMessage: validationResult:array, args:array, signatureTree:array, functionName:string => string

buildOutputErrorMessage: validationResult:array, args:array, signatureTree:array, functionName:string => string

classTypeFactory: class:function, otherProps:[composite<not<null>, object>] => function

defineClassType: class:function, otherProps:[composite<not<null>, object>] => function

defineDuckType: typeName:string, duckTypeDef:object => undefined

defineExactDuckType: typeName:string, duckTypeDef:object => undefined

defineDependentOperatorOn: typeName:string => operator:string, operatorCheck:function => undefined

defineRecursiveType: typeName:string, iteratorFactory:function, nodeType:type, typePreprocessor:[function] => undefined

duckTypeFactory: duckTypeDef:object => function

enforce: signature:string, functionToEnforce:function, options:[object] => function currently supported options: inputErrorBuilder: [validationResult:array], [args:array], [signatureTree:array], [functionName:string] => 'string' outputErrorBuilder: [validationResult:array], [args:array], [signatureTree:array], [functionName:string] => 'string'

enforceArguments: array<string> => arguments => undefined

extend: typeName:string, typeCheck:function, preprocessor:[function] => undefined

exactDuckTypeFactory: duckTypeDef:object => function

isRegisteredDuckType: typeName:string => boolean

isSubtypeOf: rootTypeName:string => typeNameUnderTest:string => boolean

isType: typeName:string => boolean

isTypeOf: typeToCheck:type => value:* => boolean

iterateOn: propertyKey:string => value:* => undefined => *

iterateOnArray: iterationArray:array => undefined => *

recursiveTypeFactory: iteratorFactory:function, nodeType:type => valueToCheck:* => boolean

registerTypeLevelMacro: macro:function => undefined

reportDuckTypeErrors: duckTypeName:string => valueToCheck:object => array<tuple<string; string; *>>

sign: signature:string, functionToSign:function => function

subtype: rootTypeName:string => subtypeName:string, subtypeCheck:function, preprocessor:[function] => undefined

typeChain: typeName:string => string

verify: signedFunctionToVerify:function, functionArguments:arguments => undefined Throws on error

verifyValueType: typeToCheck:type => value:* => result:* Throws on error

whichType: typeNames:array<string> => value:* => variant<string; null>

whichVariantType: variantString:string => value:* => variant<string; null>

Change Log

Added class types for better TypeScript interop with the following methods: defineClassType classTypeFactory

Added enforceArguments method for situations where enforce and sign are either inappropriate or not feasible for use

Introduced decimalPrecision type to declare required or returned decimal precision

Added verifyValueType: provides inline value verification for assignments and other non-function-level enforcement

Added enforcement around function type signatures for higher-order functions

Changed bounded type to polymorphic type on strings, arrays and numbers (and associated proper subtypes)

Introduced sequence, monotone, increasing and decreasing types

Added isRegisteredDuckType

Updated duck type error reporter to resolve type-level macros to their proper types

Added ^typeName macro for not<typeName>

Added !* macro for not<variant<undefined, null>>

Added support for declaring type constructor arity

Added not type negation and composite type composition

Added #=, #< and #> operators for string and array

Added exact duck types to limit types to only those specified

Added nested function type declarations

Added partial application to type constructors in type aliasing

Exposed preprocessor option for extend and subtype functions

Updated error messages to include function name as available

Added object context preservation to ensure constructors and methods can safely be decorated and standard bind, call and apply actions work as expected

Added support for multiple dependent type expressions

Extended reportDuckTypeErrors to perform a recursive search through an object when possible

Added escape character % to parser to allow for special characters in type arguments

Moved to macros which operate directly on uncompiled strings

Introduced type-level macros

Enhanced 'type' type check to verify type is registered

Added new types: leftBounded<min:number> -- value must be greater than or equal to min rightBounded<max:number> -- value must be less than or equal to max leftBoundedInt<min:number> -- value must be greater than or equal to min rightBoundedInt<max:number> -- value must be less than or equal to max



Added unorderedProduct -- like tuple but values can be in any order

Breaking Changes

Moved to macros which operate directly on uncompiled strings

No-argument type ' () ' no longer supported

' no longer supported TaggedUnion deprecated in preference for 'variant'

Function signatures now verify parameter length against total length and length of required paramters.

Signet and SignetTypes are now factories in node space to ensure types are encapsulated only in local module.

valueType is now an array instead of a string; any type constructor definitions relying on a string will need updating