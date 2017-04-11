cert String Yes Path to a certificate file.

path String Yes File path to executable to sign.

hash Array No Signature types to sign the executable with. Defaults to ['sha1', 'sha256'] .

key String No Path to a .pem key file. Only required if cert is a .pem file.

name String No Product name to include in the signature.

overwrite Boolean No true to sign the executable in place, false to write the signed file at the same path but with -signed at the end of it. Defaults to false .

password String No Password to the certificate or key.

passwordPath String No Path to a file containing the password for the certificate or key.