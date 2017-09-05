"containSubset" object properties matcher for Chai assertion library
npm install --save-dev chai-subset
common.js
var chai = require('chai');
var chaiSubset = require('chai-subset');
chai.use(chaiSubset);
in your spec.js
var obj = {
a: 'b',
c: 'd',
e: {
foo: 'bar',
baz: {
qux: 'quux'
}
}
};
expect(obj).to.containSubset({
a: 'b',
e: {
baz: {
qux: 'quux'
}
}
});
// or using a compare function
expect(obj).containSubset({
a: (expectedValue) => expectedValue,
c: (expectedValue) => expectedValue === 'd'
})
// or with 'not'
expect(obj).to.not.containSubset({
g: 'whatever'
});
Also works good with arrays and
should interface
var list = [{a: 'a', b: 'b'}, {v: 'f', d: {z: 'g'}}];
list.should.containSubset([{a:'a'}]); //Assertion error is not thrown
list.should.containSubset([{a:'a', b: 'b'}]); //Assertion error is not thrown
list.should.containSubset([{a:'a', b: 'bd'}]);
/*throws
AssertionError: expected
[
{
"a": "a",
"b": "b"
},
{
"v": "f",
"d": {
"z": "g"
}
}
]
to contain subset
[ { a: 'a', b: 'bd' } ]
*/
and with
assert interface
assert.containSubset({a: 1, b: 2}, {a: 1});