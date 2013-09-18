openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sig

signals

by Miller Medeiros
1.0.0 (see all)

Custom Event/Messaging system for JavaScript inspired by AS3-Signals

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.4K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JS-Signals

Build Status

Custom event/messaging system for JavaScript inspired by AS3-Signals.

For a more in-depth introduction read the JS-Signals Project Page and visit the links below.

License

Distribution Files

You can use the same distribution file for all the evironments, browser script tag, AMD, CommonJS (since v0.7.0).

Files inside dist folder:

  • docs/index.html : Documentation.
  • signals.js : Uncompressed source code with comments.
  • signals.min.js : Compressed code.

You can install JS-Signals on Node.js using NPM

npm install signals

CompoundSignal

Note that there is an advanced Signal type called CompoundSignal that is compatible with js-signals v0.7.0+. It's useful for cases where you may need to execute an action after multiple Signals are dispatched. It was split into its' own repository since this feature isn't always needed and that way it can be easily distributed trough npm.

CompoundSignal repository

Repository Structure

Folder Structure

|-build       ->  files used on the build process
|-src         ->  source files
|-tests       ->  unit tests
`-dist        ->  distribution files
  `-docs        ->  documentation

Branches

master      ->  always contain code from the latest stable version
release-**  ->  code canditate for the next stable version (alpha/beta)
develop     ->  main development branch (nightly)
**other**   ->  features/hotfixes/experimental, probably non-stable code

Building your own

This project uses Apache Ant for the build process. If for some reason you need to build a custom version of JS-Signals install Ant and run:

ant build

This will delete all JS files inside the dist folder, merge/update/compress source files, validate generated code using JSLint and copy the output to the dist folder.

There is also another ant task that runs the build task and generate documentation (used before each deploy):

ant deploy

IMPORTANT: dist folder always contain the latest version, regular users should not need to run build task.

Running Tests

The specs work on the browser and on node.js, during development you can use the spec/runner_dev.html file to avoid doing a build every time you make changes to the source files. On node.js you need to run ant compile after each source file change otherwise npm test will execute the files from last build - not adding it as a pretest script since the build adds information about the build date and build number and that would pollute the commit history.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial