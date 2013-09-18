Custom event/messaging system for JavaScript inspired by AS3-Signals.

For a more in-depth introduction read the JS-Signals Project Page and visit the links below.

License

Distribution Files

You can use the same distribution file for all the evironments, browser script tag, AMD, CommonJS (since v0.7.0).

Files inside dist folder:

docs/index.html : Documentation.

signals.js : Uncompressed source code with comments.

signals.min.js : Compressed code.

You can install JS-Signals on Node.js using NPM

npm install signals

CompoundSignal

Note that there is an advanced Signal type called CompoundSignal that is compatible with js-signals v0.7.0+. It's useful for cases where you may need to execute an action after multiple Signals are dispatched. It was split into its' own repository since this feature isn't always needed and that way it can be easily distributed trough npm.

CompoundSignal repository

Repository Structure

Folder Structure

|-build -> files used on the build process |-src -> source files |-tests -> unit tests `-dist -> distribution files `-docs -> documentation

Branches

master -> always contain code from the latest stable version release -** -> code canditate for the next stable version (alpha/beta) develop -> main development branch (nightly) **other** -> features/hotfixes/experimental, probably non- stable code

Building your own

This project uses Apache Ant for the build process. If for some reason you need to build a custom version of JS-Signals install Ant and run:

ant build

This will delete all JS files inside the dist folder, merge/update/compress source files, validate generated code using JSLint and copy the output to the dist folder.

There is also another ant task that runs the build task and generate documentation (used before each deploy):

ant deploy

IMPORTANT: dist folder always contain the latest version, regular users should not need to run build task.

Running Tests