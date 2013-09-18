Custom event/messaging system for JavaScript inspired by AS3-Signals.
For a more in-depth introduction read the JS-Signals Project Page and visit the links below.
You can use the same distribution file for all the evironments, browser script tag, AMD, CommonJS (since v0.7.0).
Files inside
dist folder:
You can install JS-Signals on Node.js using NPM
npm install signals
Note that there is an advanced Signal type called
CompoundSignal that is
compatible with js-signals v0.7.0+. It's useful for cases where you may need to
execute an action after multiple Signals are dispatched. It was split into its'
own repository since this feature isn't always needed and that way it can be
easily distributed trough npm.
|-build -> files used on the build process
|-src -> source files
|-tests -> unit tests
`-dist -> distribution files
`-docs -> documentation
master -> always contain code from the latest stable version
release-** -> code canditate for the next stable version (alpha/beta)
develop -> main development branch (nightly)
**other** -> features/hotfixes/experimental, probably non-stable code
This project uses Apache Ant for the build process. If for some reason you need to build a custom version of JS-Signals install Ant and run:
ant build
This will delete all JS files inside the
dist folder, merge/update/compress source files, validate generated code using JSLint and copy the output to the
dist folder.
There is also another ant task that runs the build task and generate documentation (used before each deploy):
ant deploy
IMPORTANT:
dist folder always contain the latest version, regular users should not need to run build task.
The specs work on the browser and on node.js, during development you can use
the
spec/runner_dev.html file to avoid doing a build every time you make
changes to the source files. On node.js you need to run
ant compile after
each source file change otherwise
npm test will execute the files from last
build - not adding it as a
pretest script since the build adds information
about the build date and build number and that would pollute the commit
history.