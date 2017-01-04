SignalR JS Client with shimmed jQuery not polluting global namespace

jQuery shim borrowed from react-native-signalR

This version of signalR client doesn't add jQuery to window object but imports jQueryShim locally to signalR and exports hubConnection . jQueryShim file contains only bare-minimum of jQuery to make signalR client run.

This package is not for use with ASP.NET Core version of SignalR.

This version currently matches version 2.4.1 of SignalR/SignalR and works together with a hosted Azure SignalR Service.

Usage

npm i -D signalr- no -jquery

ES6 Loader

import { hubConnection } from 'signalr-no-jquery' ;

HTML

Use just like regular signalR but without $ namespace.

const connection = hubConnection( 'http://[address]:[port]' , options); const hubProxy = connection.createHubProxy( 'hubNameString' ); hubProxy.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { console .log(message); }); connection.start({ jsonp : true }) .done( function ( ) { console .log( 'Now connected, connection ID=' + connection.id); }) .fail( function ( ) { console .log( 'Could not connect' ); });

Integration with typescript

If you are working with typescript, there is a matching types package called @types/signalr-no-jquery

npm install --save @ types / signalr - no - jquery

and add at the beginning of TypeScript file:

import { connection } from 'signalr-no-jquery' ;

Then you can use the connection as you would have before without $.

const signalrConnection = hubConnection(); const hub = signalrConnection.createHubProxy( 'hubName' ); hub.on( 'eventName' , (): void => { }); signalrConnection.start().done( () => { hub.invoke( 'serverMethod' , someArgument); });

Note: This is an object holding global settings and it's not the same as connection handle returned by hubConnection

import { connection } from 'signalr-no-jquery' ;

Problems

Feel free to create pull requests and raise issues https://github.com/DVLP/signalr-no-jquery/issues