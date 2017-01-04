jQuery shim borrowed from react-native-signalR
This version of signalR client doesn't add jQuery to
window object but imports jQueryShim locally to signalR and exports
hubConnection.
jQueryShim file contains only bare-minimum of jQuery to make signalR client run.
This package is not for use with ASP.NET Core version of SignalR.
This version currently matches version 2.4.1 of SignalR/SignalR and works together with a hosted Azure SignalR Service.
npm i -D signalr-no-jquery
import { hubConnection } from 'signalr-no-jquery';
Use just like regular signalR but without $ namespace.
const connection = hubConnection('http://[address]:[port]', options);
const hubProxy = connection.createHubProxy('hubNameString');
// set up event listeners i.e. for incoming "message" event
hubProxy.on('message', function(message) {
console.log(message);
});
// connect
connection.start({ jsonp: true })
.done(function(){ console.log('Now connected, connection ID=' + connection.id); })
.fail(function(){ console.log('Could not connect'); });
If you are working with typescript, there is a matching types package called @types/signalr-no-jquery
npm install --save @types/signalr-no-jquery
and add at the beginning of TypeScript file:
import { connection } from 'signalr-no-jquery';
Then you can use the connection as you would have before without $.
const signalrConnection = hubConnection();
const hub = signalrConnection.createHubProxy('hubName');
hub.on('eventName', (): void => {
// handle your event here
});
signalrConnection.start().done(() => {
// do some initialization once you know the connection has been started
// For instance, call a method on the server
hub.invoke('serverMethod', someArgument);
});
Note: This is an object holding global settings and it's not the same as connection handle returned by hubConnection
import { connection } from 'signalr-no-jquery';
Feel free to create pull requests and raise issues https://github.com/DVLP/signalr-no-jquery/issues