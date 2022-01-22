ASP.NET SignalR

IMPORTANT: There will be no new features added to this product. We are in maintenance mode and only fixing critical issues. See our blog post for details. This repository hosts code and project management for ASP.NET SignalR, for use in .NET Framework applications using System.Web or Katana. If you are looking for information on ASP.NET Core SignalR, see the https://github.com/aspnet/AspNetCore/tree/main/src/SignalR repository.

ASP.NET SignalR is a library for ASP.NET developers that makes it incredibly simple to add real-time web functionality to your applications. What is "real-time web" functionality? It's the ability to have your server-side code push content to the connected clients as it happens, in real-time.

What can it be used for?

Pushing data from the server to the client (not just browser clients) has always been a tough problem. SignalR makes it dead easy and handles all the heavy lifting for you.

Documentation

See the documentation

Get it on NuGet!

Install-Package Microsoft .AspNet .SignalR

Get a sample on NuGet, straight into your app!

Install-Package Microsoft .AspNet .SignalR .Sample

LICENSE

Apache 2.0 License

Contributing

See the contribution guidelines

Building the source

git clone git @ github .com :SignalR / SignalR .git (or https if you use https)

Windows

After cloning the repository, run build.cmd .

NOTE: Opening the solution requires VS 2017.