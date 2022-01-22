IMPORTANT: There will be no new features added to this product. We are in maintenance mode and only fixing critical issues. See our blog post for details. This repository hosts code and project management for ASP.NET SignalR, for use in .NET Framework applications using System.Web or Katana. If you are looking for information on ASP.NET Core SignalR, see the https://github.com/aspnet/AspNetCore/tree/main/src/SignalR repository.
ASP.NET SignalR is a library for ASP.NET developers that makes it incredibly simple to add real-time web functionality to your applications. What is "real-time web" functionality? It's the ability to have your server-side code push content to the connected clients as it happens, in real-time.
Pushing data from the server to the client (not just browser clients) has always been a tough problem. SignalR makes it dead easy and handles all the heavy lifting for you.
See the documentation
Install-Package Microsoft.AspNet.SignalR
Install-Package Microsoft.AspNet.SignalR.Sample
See the contribution guidelines
git clone git@github.com:SignalR/SignalR.git (or https if you use https)
After cloning the repository, run
build.cmd.
NOTE: Opening the solution requires VS 2017.