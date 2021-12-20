ℹ️ SignalFx was acquired by Splunk in October 2019. See Splunk SignalFx for more information.
⚠️ Deprecation Notice
The SignalFx Tracing Library for Node.js is deprecated. Only critical security fixes and bug fixes are provided.
Consider using the Splunk Distribution of OpenTelemetry JS, which offers similar capabilities and fully supports the OpenTelemetry standard. To learn how to migrate, see Migrate from the SignalFx Node.js Tracing Library.
The SignalFx Tracing Library for JavaScript automatically instruments your Node.js application to capture and report distributed traces to SignalFx with an OpenTracing-compatible tracer.
The tracer has constant sampling (i.e., 100% chance of tracing) and reports every span. Where applicable, context propagation uses B3 headers.
For more information about configuring and using the agent, see the examples.
For advanced configuration information, see SignalFx Tracing Library for JavaScript - API.
The library supports Node.js versions 4.7+, 6.9+, and 8+.
These are the supported libraries. Instrumentation for each library is in beta.
|Library
|Versions supported
|Instrumentation name(s)
|Notes
|adonis
|4+
use('adonis')
|amqp10
|3+
use('amqp10')
|amqplib
|0.5+
use('amqplib')
|Bluebird
|2+
use('bluebird')
|Bunyan
|1+
use('bunyan')
|cassandra-driver
|3+
use('cassandra-driver')
|DNS
|Supported Node
use('dns')
|elasticsearch
|10+
use('elasticsearch')
|Express
|4+
use('express')
|GraphQL
|0.10+
use('graphql')
|hapi
|2+
use('hapi')
|http/https
|Supported Node
use('http'),
use('https')
|ioredis
|2+
use('ioredis')
|Koa
|2+
use('koa')
|Knex
|0.10+
use('bluebird'); use('knex')
|Depends on bluebird instrumentation
|Memcached
|2.2+
use('memcached')
|MongoDB-Core
|2+
use('mongodb-core')
|mysql
|2+
use('mysql')
|MySQL2
|1+
use('mysql2')
|Nest
|4.x - 6.x
use('nest')
|Net
|Supported Node
use('net')
|node-postgres
|4+
use('pg')
|Pino
|2+
use('pino')
|Q
|1+
use('q')
|Redis
|0.12+
use('redis')
|restify
|3+
use('restify')
|Sails
|1+
use('sails')
|Socket.IO
|1.2+
use('socket.io')
|when.js
|3+
use('when')
|winston
|1+
use('winston')
Send traces from your Java application to a local or remote Smart Agent, OpenTelemetry Collector, or SignalFx ingest endpoint.
Configure these options as parameters for the
init() method or as environment variables.
|Config
|Environment Variable
|Default
|Description
|service
|SIGNALFX_SERVICE_NAME
|unnamed-nodejs-service
|The service name to be used for this program.
|url
|SIGNALFX_ENDPOINT_URL
|http://localhost:9080/v1/trace
|The url of the Agent or Gateway to which the tracer will submit traces.
|accessToken
|SIGNALFX_ACCESS_TOKEN
|The optional organization access token for trace submission requests
|enabled
|SIGNALFX_TRACING_ENABLED
|true
|Whether to enable the tracer.
|debug
|SIGNALFX_TRACING_DEBUG
|false
|Enable debug logging in the tracer.
|tags
|SIGNALFX_SPAN_TAGS
|{}
|Set global tags that should be applied to all spans. Format for the environment variable is
key1:val1,key2:val2.
|logInjection
|SIGNALFX_LOGS_INJECTION
|false
|Enable automatic injection of trace IDs in logs for supported logging libraries.
|logInjectionTags
|SIGNALFX_LOGS_INJECTION_TAGS
|['environment']
|If log injection is on, these tags will be injected to log context.
|flushInterval
|2000
|Interval in milliseconds at which the tracer will submit traces to the agent.
|plugins
|true
|Whether or not to enable automatic instrumentation of external libraries using the built-in plugins.
|SIGNALFX_ENABLED_PLUGINS
|A comma separated list of plugins that should be used. Only the plugins specified will be used and all other plugins will be ignore. All plugins will be used when no value is set.
|recordedValueMaxLength
|SIGNALFX_RECORDED_VALUE_MAX_LENGTH
|1200
|Maximum length an attribute value can have. Values longer than this limit are truncated. Any negative value turns off truncation.
|enableServerTiming
|SIGNALFX_SERVER_TIMING_CONTEXT
|true
|Enable injection of
Server-Timing response header containing the current trace (e.g.
Server-Timing: traceparent;desc="00-traceId-spanId-01").
To set up the library, install it and add the OpenTracing-compatible tracer to your application.
Install the latest release of the tracing library. You can install directly from npm or directly from the GitHub repository.
npm:
```bash
$ npm install signalfx-tracing
```
GitHub:
```bash
$ git clone https://github.com/signalfx/signalfx-nodejs-tracing.git
$ npm install ./signalfx-nodejs-tracing
```
Set the service name for your application if not set via tracer configuration code:
$ SIGNALFX_SERVICE_NAME=your_app_name node your_app.js
Configure the OpenTracing-compatible tracer to report traces to a Smart Agent or OpenTelemetry Collector. You have to include this before you import the target library.
```javascript
// init() invocation must occur before importing any traced library (e.g. Express)
const tracer = require('signalfx-tracing').init({
// Service name, also configurable via
// SIGNALFX_SERVICE_NAME environment variable
service: 'my-traced-service',
// Smart Agent or Gateway endpoint, also configurable via
// SIGNALFX_ENDPOINT_URL environment variable
url: 'http://my_agent_or_gateway:9080/v1/trace', // http://localhost:9080/v1/trace by default
// Optional organization access token, also configurable via
// SIGNALFX_ACCESS_TOKEN environment variable
accessToken: 'myOptionalOrganizationAccessToken',
// Optional environment tag
tags: {environment: 'myEnvironment'}
})
// auto-instrumented example Express application
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
```
Link individual log entries with trace IDs and span IDs associated with corresponding events. Inject trace context in logs with these loggers:
You can also enable trace ID log injection with a custom logger.
When you configure trace ID log injection, your logger receives this info for
the
span.context:
signalfx: {
trace_id: <trace_id>,
span_id: <span_id>,
service: <service name>,
environment: <environment tag>
}
To transfer trace context (trace ID, span ID, service name, environment) to logs with Bunyan, Pino, or Winston, enable log injection with this environment variable:
$ SIGNALFX_LOGS_INJECTION=true
If log injection is enabled, in addition to trace ID and span ID, span tags can
be injected to logs. To select which tags to inject, add
logInjectionTags to init config, by default only
environment is injected:
const tracer = require('signalfx-tracing').init({
tags: {environment: 'production', region: 'eu'},
logInjectionTags: ['environment', 'region']
})
After which your logger will receive:
signalfx: {
trace_id: <trace_id>,
span_id: <span_id>,
service: <service name>
environment: 'production',
region: 'eu'
}
Or set the same injected tag via an environment var (with environment vars taking precendence):
$ SIGNALFX_LOGS_INJECTION_TAGS=environment,region
To transfer trace context with a custom logger, add
tracer.inject to your
custom logger class like this:
const tracer = require('signalfx-tracing').init()
const formats = require('signalfx-tracing/ext/formats');
class Logger {
log(level, message) {
const span = tracer.scope().active();
const time = new Date().toISOString();
const record = { time, level, message };
if (span) {
// inject trace and span ID into `record` object
tracer.inject(span.context(), formats.LOG, record);
}
console.log(JSON.stringify(record));
}
}
module.exports = Logger;
where
yourRecordObject is the object you want to inject
span.context in.
The SignalFx Tracing Library for JavaScript is released under the terms of the BSD 3-Clause License. See the the license file for more details.
The SignalFx-Tracing Library for JavaScript is a fork of the DataDog APM JavaScript Tracer that has been modified to provide Zipkin v2 JSON formatting, B3 trace propagation functionality, and properly annotated trace data for handling by SignalFx Microservices APM.