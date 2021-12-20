ℹ️ SignalFx was acquired by Splunk in October 2019. See Splunk SignalFx for more information.
This is a programmatic interface in JavaScript for SignalFx's metadata and ingest APIs. It is meant to provide a base for communicating with SignalFx APIs that can be easily leveraged by scripts and applications to interact with SignalFx or report metric and event data to SignalFx.
To install using npm:
$ npm install signalfx
To use this library, you need a SignalFx access token. When using the ingest client you will need to specify your organization's access token. For the SignalFlow Client, either an organization access token or a user API token may be used. For more information on access tokens, see the API's Authentication documentation.
There are two ways to create an ingest client object:
Ingest. This constructor uses Protobuf to send data to SignalFx. If it cannot send Protobuf, it falls back to sending JSON.
IngestJson. This constructor uses JSON format to send data to SignalFx.
var signalfx = require('signalfx');
// Create default client
var client = new signalfx.Ingest('ORG_TOKEN', {options});
// or create JSON client
var clientJson = new signalfx.IngestJson('ORG_TOKEN', {options});
options is an optional map and may contains following fields:
false by default. If
true, library will retrieve Amazon unique identifier and set it as
AWSUniqueId dimension for each datapoint and event. Use this option only if your application deployed to Amazon
{ dimension_name: dimension_value, ...}
http://<USER>:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>
If the ingestEndpoint is not set manually, this library uses the
us0 realm by default.
If you are not in this realm, you will need to explicitly set the
endpoint urls above. To determine if you are in a different realm and need to
explicitly set the endpoints, check your profile page in the SignalFx
web application.
This example shows how to report metrics to SignalFx, as gauges, counters, or cumulative counters.
var signalfx = require('signalfx');
var client = new signalfx.Ingest('ORG_TOKEN');
client.send({
cumulative_counters:[
{ metric: 'myfunc.calls_cumulative',
value: 10,
timestamp: 1442960607000},
...
],
gauges:[
{ metric: 'myfunc.time',
value: 532,
timestamp: 1442960607000},
...
],
counters:[
{ metric: 'myfunc.calls',
value: 42,
timestamp: 1442960607000},
...
]});
The
timestamp must be a millisecond precision timestamp; the number of milliseconds elapsed since Epoch. The
timestamp field is optional, but strongly recommended. If not specified, it will be set by SignalFx's ingest servers automatically; in this situation, the timestamp of your datapoints will not accurately represent the time of their measurement (network latency, batching, etc. will all impact when those datapoints actually make it to SignalFx).
Reporting dimensions for the data is also optional, and can be accomplished by specifying a
dimensions parameter on each datapoint containing a dictionary of string to string key/value pairs representing the dimensions:
var signalfx = require('signalfx');
var client = new signalfx.Ingest('ORG_TOKEN');
client.send({
cumulative_counters:[
{ 'metric': 'myfunc.calls_cumulative',
'value': 10,
'dimensions': {'host': 'server1', 'host_ip': '1.2.3.4'}},
...
],
gauges:[
{ 'metric': 'myfunc.time',
'value': 532,
'dimensions': {'host': 'server1', 'host_ip': '1.2.3.4'}},
...
],
counters:[
{ 'metric': 'myfunc.calls',
'value': 42,
'dimensions': {'host': 'server1', 'host_ip': '1.2.3.4'}},
...
]});
Events can be send to SignalFx via the
sendEvent function. The
event param objects must be specified.
Event param object is an optional map and may contains following fields:
USER_DEFINED,
ALERT,
AUDIT,
JOB,
COLLECTD,
SERVICE_DISCOVERY,
EXCEPTION. For mode details see
proto/signal_fx_protocol_buffers.proto file. Value by default is
USER_DEFINED
client.EVENT_CATEGORIES.
var signalfx = require('signalfx');
var client = new signalfx.Ingest('ORG_TOKEN');
client.sendEvent({
category: '[event_category]',
eventType: '[event_type]',
dimensions: {
'host': 'myhost',
'service': 'myservice',
'instance': 'myinstance'
},
properties: {
'version': 'event_version'},
timestamp: timestamp})
Complete code example for Reporting data
var signalfx = require('signalfx');
var myToken = 'ORG_TOKEN';
var client = new signalfx.Ingest(myToken);
var gauges = [{
metric: 'test.cpu',
value: 10
}];
var counters = [{
metric: 'cpu_cnt',
value: 2
}];
client.send({gauges: gauges, counters: counters});
Complete code example for Sending events
var signalfx = require('signalfx');
var myToken = '[ORG_TOKEN]';
var client = new signalfx.Ingest(myToken);
var eventCategory = client.EVENT_CATEGORIES.USER_DEFINED
var eventType = 'deployment'
var dimensions = {
host: 'myhost',
service: 'myservice',
instance: 'myinstance'
};
var properties = {version: '[EVENT-VERSION]'};
client.sendEvent({category: eventCategory,
eventType: eventType,
dimensions: dimensions,
properties:properties});
See
example/general_usage.js for a complete code example for Reporting data.
Set your SignalFx token and run example
$ node path/to/example/general_usage.js
The default log level is
info.
You can override it by setting
SFX_CLIENT_LOG_LEVEL environment variable. Valid values are winston log levels:
error,
warn,
info,
http,
verbose,
debug and
silly.
SignalFlow is SignalFx's real-time analytics computation language. The SignalFlow API allows SignalFx users to execute real-time streaming analytics computations on the SignalFx platform. For more information, head over to our Developers documentation:
The SignalFlow cilent accepts either an Organization Access Token or a User API Token. For more information on access tokens, see the API's Authentication Documentation.
If the websocket endpoint is not set manually, this library uses the
us0 realm by default.
If you are not in this realm, you will need to explicitly set the
endpoint urls above. To determine if you are in a different realm and need to
explicitly set the endpoints, check your profile page in the SignalFx
web application.
Complete code example for executing a computation
var signalfx = require('signalfx');
var wsCallback = function(evt) {
console.log('Hello, I'm a custom callback: ' + evt);
}
var myToken = '[ACCESS_TOKEN]';
var options = {'signalflowEndpoint': 'wss://stream.{REALM}.signalfx.com',
'apiEndpoint': 'https://api.{REALM}.signalfx.com',
'webSocketErrorCallback': wsCallback
};
var client = new signalfx.SignalFlow(myToken, options);
var handle = client.execute({
program: "data('cpu.utilization').mean().publish()",
start: Date.now() - 60000,
stop: Date.now() + 60000,
resolution: 10000,
immediate: false});
handle.stream(function(err, data) { console.log(data); });
options is an optional map and may contains following fields:
wss://stream.us0.signalfx.com by default. Override this if you are in a different realm than
us0.
https://api.us0.signalfx.com by default. Override this if you are in a different realm than
us0.
Note: A token created via the REST API is necessary to use this API. API Access tokens intended for ingest are not allowed.
Parameters to the execute method are as follows :
The returned object from an execute call possesses the following methods:
{
type : "metadata",
channel : "<CHID>",
properties : {
sf_key : [<String>]
sf_metric: <String>
...
},
tsId : "<ID>"
}
{
type : "data",
channel : "<CHID>",
data : [
{
tsId : "<ID>",
value : <Number>
},
...
],
logicalTimestampMs : <Number>
}
{
tsId : "<ID>",
timestampMs: 1461353198000,
channel: "<CHID>",
type: "event",
properties: {
incidentId: "<ID>",
"inputValues" : "{\"a\":4}",
was: "ok",
is: "anomalous"
}
}
More information about messages can be found at https://developers.signalfx.com/v2/docs/stream-messages-specification
The signalflow client can be built for usage in a browser. This is accomplished via the following commands.
$ npm install
$ gulp browserify
The output can be found at ./build/signalfx.js
It can then be loaded as usual via a script tag
<script src="build/signalfx.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Once loaded, a signalfx global will be created(window.signalfx). Note that only the SignalFlow package is included in this built file.
First ensure your current working directory is the root of the nodejs repository clone, then do the following :
Make the following changes to example/index.html
replace 'ACCESS_TOKEN' with your own token.
replace 'cpu.utilization' with an appropriate metric as necessary.
Execute the following commands
$ npm install
$ gulp browserify
$ node example/server.js
Finally, open http://localhost:8888/example/index.html
Apache Software License v2 © SignalFx