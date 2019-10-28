Hackable and configurable to the core, signale can be used for logging purposes, status reporting, as well as for handling the output rendering process of other node modules and applications.
npm install signale
Import signale and start using any of the default loggers.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.success('Operation successful');
signale.debug('Hello', 'from', 'L59');
signale.pending('Write release notes for %s', '1.2.0');
signale.fatal(new Error('Unable to acquire lock'));
signale.watch('Recursively watching build directory...');
signale.complete({prefix: '[task]', message: 'Fix issue #59', suffix: '(@klauscfhq)'});
To create a custom logger define an
options object yielding a
types field with the logger data and pass it as argument to a new signale instance.
const {Signale} = require('signale');
const options = {
disabled: false,
interactive: false,
logLevel: 'info',
scope: 'custom',
secrets: [],
stream: process.stdout,
types: {
remind: {
badge: '**',
color: 'yellow',
label: 'reminder',
logLevel: 'info'
},
santa: {
badge: '🎅',
color: 'red',
label: 'santa',
logLevel: 'info'
}
}
};
const custom = new Signale(options);
custom.remind('Improve documentation.');
custom.santa('Hoho! You have an unused variable on L45.');
Here is an example where we override the default
error and
success loggers.
const {Signale} = require('signale');
const options = {
types: {
error: {
badge: '!!',
label: 'fatal error'
},
success: {
badge: '++',
label: 'huge success'
}
}
};
const signale = new Signale();
signale.error('Default Error Log');
signale.success('Default Success Log');
const custom = new Signale(options);
custom.error('Custom Error Log');
custom.success('Custom Success Log');
The
options object can hold any of the following attributes:
disabled,
interactive,
stream,
scope and
types.
disabled
Boolean
false
Disables the logging functionality of all loggers belonging to the created instance.
interactive
Boolean
false
Switches all loggers belonging to the created instance into the interactive mode.
logLevel
String
'info'
Sets the general logging level of the created instance. Can be
'info' - logs all messages of all loggers,
'timer' - logs only messages of
time,
timeEnd,
debug,
warn,
error &
fatal loggers,
'debug' - logs only messages of
debug,
warn,
error &
fatal loggers,
'warn' - logs only messages of
warn,
error &
fatal loggers &
'error' - logs only messages of
error &
fatal loggers.
secrets
(String|Number)[]
[]
An array holding secrets/sensitive-information to be removed from the body and metadata of to-be-logged messages and replaced with the default
'[secure]' string.
stream
stream.Writable|stream.Writable[]
process.stdout
Destination to which the data is written, can be a single valid Writable stream or an array holding multiple valid Writable streams.
scope
String|String[]
Name of the scope the logger is reporting from.
types
Object
Holds the configuration of the custom and default loggers.
Additionally, the configuration object of each custom/default logger type, defined in the
types option, can hold any of the following attributes:
badge,
label,
color and
logLevel.
badge
String
The icon corresponding to the logger.
label
String
The label used to identify the type of the logger.
color
String
The color of the label, can be any of the foreground colors supported by chalk.
logLevel
String
'info'
The log level corresponding to the logger. Messages originating from the logger are displayed only if the log level is greater or equal to the above described general logging level
logLevel of the
Signale instance.
To create a scoped logger from scratch, define the
scope field inside the
options object and pass it as argument to a new signale instance.
const {Signale} = require('signale');
const options = {
scope: 'global scope'
};
const global = new Signale(options);
global.success('Successful Operation');
To create a scoped logger based on an already existing one, use the
scope() function, which will return a new signale instance, inheriting all custom loggers, timers, streams, configuration, interactive mode & disabled statuses from the initial one.
const signale = require('signale');
const global = signale.scope('global scope');
global.success('Hello from the global scope');
function foo() {
const outer = global.scope('outer', 'scope');
outer.success('Hello from the outer scope');
setTimeout(() => {
const inner = outer.scope('inner', 'scope');
inner.success('Hello from the inner scope');
}, 500);
}
foo();
To initialize an interactive logger, create a new signale instance with the
interactive attribute set to
true. While into the interactive mode, previously logged messages originating from an interactive logger, will be overridden only by new ones originating from the same or a different interactive logger. Note that regular messages originating from regular loggers are not overridden by the interactive ones.
const {Signale} = require('signale');
const interactive = new Signale({interactive: true, scope: 'interactive'});
interactive.await('[%d/4] - Process A', 1);
setTimeout(() => {
interactive.success('[%d/4] - Process A', 2);
setTimeout(() => {
interactive.await('[%d/4] - Process B', 3);
setTimeout(() => {
interactive.error('[%d/4] - Process B', 4);
setTimeout(() => {}, 1000);
}, 1000);
}, 1000);
}, 1000);
By default, all signale instances log their messages to the
process.stdout stream. This can be modified, to match your own preference, through the
stream property, where you can define a single or multiple valid Writable streams, which will be used by all logger types to log your data. Additionally, it is possible to define one or more Writable streams exclusively for a specific logger type, thus write data independently from the rest logger types.
const {Signale} = require('signale');
const options = {
stream: process.stderr, // All loggers will now write to `process.stderr`
types: {
error: {
// Only `error` will write to both `process.stdout` & `process.stderr`
stream: [process.stdout, process.stderr]
}
}
};
const signale = new Signale(options);
signale.success('Message will appear on `process.stderr`');
signale.error('Message will appear on both `process.stdout` & `process.stderr`');
By utilizing the
secrets option, secrets and other sensitive information can be filtered out from the body as well as the metadata, i.e. scope names etc, of to-be-logged messages. The option is part of the configuration object passed to a
Signale instance on its initialization, and is of type
Array<String|Number>. The array can hold multiple secrets, all of which are removed, if present, from the to-be-logged messages and are replaced with the default
'[secure]' string. Additionally, when the unary
signale.scope(name) function is used, the returned
Signale instance inherits all the secrets belonging to its parent. The secrets checking process is performed in a case-sensitive manner. Also, the unary
signale.addSecrets() and the nullary
signale.clearSecrets() functions are available through the API for adding and clearing secrets respectively.
It is critical and highly recommended to not type directly secrets in your code, thus the following example serves only as a simple & easily reproducible usage demonstration.
const {Signale} = require('signale');
// In reality secrets could be securely fetched/decrypted through a dedicated API
const [USERNAME, TOKEN] = ['klaussinani', 'token'];
const logger1 = new Signale({
secrets: [USERNAME, TOKEN]
});
logger1.log('$ exporting USERNAME=%s', USERNAME);
logger1.log('$ exporting TOKEN=%s', TOKEN);
// `logger2` inherits all secrets from its parent `logger1`
const logger2 = logger1.scope('parent');
logger2.log('$ exporting USERNAME=%s', USERNAME);
logger2.log('$ exporting TOKEN=%s', TOKEN);
Timer are managed by the
time() and
timeEnd() functions. A unique label can be used to identify a timer on initialization, though if none is provided the timer will be assigned one automatically. In addition, calling the
timeEnd() function without a specified label will have as effect the termination of the most recently initialized timer, that was created without providing a label.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.time('test');
signale.time();
signale.time();
setTimeout(() => {
signale.timeEnd();
signale.timeEnd();
signale.timeEnd('test');
}, 500);
To enable global configuration define the options under the
signale namespace in your
package.json.
The following illustrates all the available options with their respective default values.
{
"signale": {
"displayScope": true,
"displayBadge": true,
"displayDate": false,
"displayFilename": false,
"displayLabel": true,
"displayTimestamp": false,
"underlineLabel": true,
"underlineMessage": false,
"underlinePrefix": false,
"underlineSuffix": false,
"uppercaseLabel": false
}
}
displayScope
Boolean
true
Display the scope name of the logger.
displayBadge
Boolean
true
Display the badge of the logger.
displayDate
Boolean
false
Display the current local date in
YYYY-MM-DD format.
displayFilename
Boolean
false
Display the name of the file that the logger is reporting from.
displayLabel
Boolean
true
Display the label of the logger.
displayTimestamp
Boolean
false
Display the current local time in
HH:MM:SS format.
underlineLabel
Boolean
true
Underline the logger label.
underlineMessage
Boolean
false
Underline the logger message.
underlinePrefix
Boolean
false
Underline the logger prefix.
underlineSuffix
Boolean
false
Underline the logger suffix.
uppercaseLabel
Boolean
false
Display the label of the logger in uppercase.
To enable local configuration call the
config() function on your signale instance. Local configurations will always override any pre-existing configuration inherited from
package.json.
In the following example, loggers in the
foo.js file will run under their own configuration, overriding the
package.json one.
// foo.js
const signale = require('signale');
// Overrides any existing `package.json` config
signale.config({
displayFilename: true,
displayTimestamp: true,
displayDate: false
});
signale.success('Hello from the Global scope');
Also, scoped loggers can have their own independent configuration, overriding the one inherited by the parent instance or
package.json.
// foo.js
const signale = require('signale');
signale.config({
displayFilename: true,
displayTimestamp: true,
displayDate: false
});
signale.success('Hello from the Global scope');
function foo() {
// `fooLogger` inherits the config of `signale`
const fooLogger = signale.scope('foo scope');
// Overrides both `signale` and `package.json` configs
fooLogger.config({
displayFilename: true,
displayTimestamp: false,
displayDate: true
});
fooLogger.success('Hello from the Local scope');
}
foo();
<logger>(message[, message]|messageObj|errorObj)
logger
Function
Can be any default or custom logger.
message
String
Can be one or more comma delimited strings.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.success('Successful operation');
//=> ✔ success Successful operation
signale.success('Successful', 'operation');
//=> ✔ success Successful operation
signale.success('Successful %s', 'operation');
//=> ✔ success Successful operation
errorObj
Error Object
Can be any error object.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.error(new Error('Unsuccessful operation'));
//=> ✖ error Error: Unsuccessful operation
// at Module._compile (module.js:660:30)
// at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:671:10)
// ...
messageObj
Object
Can be an object holding the
prefix,
message and
suffix attributes, with
prefix and
suffix always prepended and appended respectively to the logged
message.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.complete({prefix: '[task]', message: 'Fix issue #59', suffix: '(@klaussinani)'});
//=> [task] ☒ complete Fix issue #59 (@klaussinani)
signale.complete({prefix: '[task]', message: ['Fix issue #%d', 59], suffix: '(@klaussinani)'});
//=> [task] ☒ complete Fix issue #59 (@klaussinani)
scope(name[, name])
Defines the scope name of the logger.
name
String
Can be one or more comma delimited strings.
const signale = require('signale');
const foo = signale.scope('foo');
const fooBar = signale.scope('foo', 'bar');
foo.success('foo');
//=> [foo] › ✔ success foo
fooBar.success('foo bar');
//=> [foo] [bar] › ✔ success foo bar
unscope()
Clears the scope name of the logger.
const signale = require('signale');
const foo = signale.scope('foo');
foo.success('foo');
//=> [foo] › ✔ success foo
foo.unscope();
foo.success('foo');
//=> ✔ success foo
config(settingsObj)
Sets the configuration of an instance overriding any existing global or local configuration.
settingsObj
Object
Can hold any of the documented options.
// foo.js
const signale = require('signale');
signale.config({
displayFilename: true,
displayTimestamp: true,
displayDate: true
});
signale.success('Successful operations');
//=> [2018-5-15] [11:12:38] [foo.js] › ✔ success Successful operations
time([, label])
String
Sets a timers and accepts an optional label. If none provided the timer will receive a unique label automatically.
Returns a string corresponding to the timer label.
label
String
Label corresponding to the timer. Each timer must have its own unique label.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.time();
//=> ▶ timer_0 Initialized timer...
signale.time();
//=> ▶ timer_1 Initialized timer...
signale.time('label');
//=> ▶ label Initialized timer...
timeEnd([, label])
Object
Deactivates the timer to which the given label corresponds. If no label is provided the most recent timer, that was created without providing a label, will be deactivated.
Returns an object
{label, span} holding the timer label and the total running time.
label
String
Label corresponding to the timer, each timer has its own unique label.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.time();
//=> ▶ timer_0 Initialized timer...
signale.time();
//=> ▶ timer_1 Initialized timer...
signale.time('label');
//=> ▶ label Initialized timer...
signale.timeEnd();
//=> ◼ timer_1 Timer run for: 2ms
signale.timeEnd();
//=> ◼ timer_0 Timer run for: 2ms
signale.timeEnd('label');
//=> ◼ label Timer run for: 2ms
disable()
Disables the logging functionality of all loggers belonging to a specific instance.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.success('foo');
//=> ✔ success foo
signale.disable();
signale.success('foo');
//=>
enable()
Enables the logging functionality of all loggers belonging to a specific instance.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.disable();
signale.success('foo');
//=>
signale.enable();
signale.success('foo');
//=> ✔ success foo
isEnabled()
Checks whether the logging functionality of a specific instance is enabled.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.success('foo');
//=> ✔ success foo
signale.isEnabled();
// => true
signale.disable();
signale.success('foo');
//=>
signale.isEnabled();
// => false
addSecrets(secrets)
Adds new secrets/sensitive-information to the targeted Signale instance.
secrets
(String|Number)[]
Array holding the secrets/sensitive-information to be filtered out.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.log('$ exporting USERNAME=%s', 'klaussinani');
//=> $ exporting USERNAME=klaussinani
signale.addSecrets(['klaussinani']);
signale.log('$ exporting USERNAME=%s', 'klaussinani');
//=> $ exporting USERNAME=[secure]
clearSecrets()
Removes all secrets/sensitive-information from the targeted Signale instance.
const signale = require('signale');
signale.addSecrets(['klaussinani']);
signale.log('$ exporting USERNAME=%s', 'klaussinani');
//=> $ exporting USERNAME=[secure]
signale.clearSecrets();
signale.log('$ exporting USERNAME=%s', 'klaussinani');
//=> $ exporting USERNAME=klaussinani
For more info on how to contribute to the project, please read the contributing guidelines.
cd signale
npm install or
yarn install
npm test or
yarn test
View in detail all the packages and repositories that are using Signale here.
