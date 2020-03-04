openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

signal-promise

by Mathias Buus
1.0.3 (see all)

Simple wait/notify promise with optional max wait time

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

signal-promise

Simple wait/notify promise with optional max wait time

npm install signal-promise

Usage

const Signal = require('signal-promise')

const input = new Signal()

process.stdin.on('data', function () {
  input.notify()
})

while (await input.wait()) {
  console.log('someone typed!')
}

API

s = new Signal()

Make a new signal

await s.wait([maxWaitTime])

Wait for someone to call notify. If you specify maxWaitTime the promise will resolve after maxWaitTime ms if no notify call has happened.

As a convenience the promise resolves to true so it's easy to use it as a condition.

s.notify([error])

Notify everyone waiting. If you pass an error the wait promise will reject with that error.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial