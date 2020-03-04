Simple wait/notify promise with optional max wait time

npm install signal-promise

Usage

const Signal = require ( 'signal-promise' ) const input = new Signal() process.stdin.on( 'data' , function ( ) { input.notify() }) while ( await input.wait()) { console .log( 'someone typed!' ) }

API

s = new Signal()

Make a new signal

await s.wait([maxWaitTime])

Wait for someone to call notify. If you specify maxWaitTime the promise will resolve after maxWaitTime ms if no notify call has happened.

As a convenience the promise resolves to true so it's easy to use it as a condition.

Notify everyone waiting. If you pass an error the wait promise will reject with that error.

License

MIT