openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

signal-exit

by tapjs
3.0.6 (see all)

when you want to fire an event no matter how a process exits.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.4M

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

signal-exit

Build Status Coverage NPM version Standard Version

When you want to fire an event no matter how a process exits:

  • reaching the end of execution.
  • explicitly having process.exit(code) called.
  • having process.kill(pid, sig) called.
  • receiving a fatal signal from outside the process

Use signal-exit.

var onExit = require('signal-exit')

onExit(function (code, signal) {
  console.log('process exited!')
})

API

var remove = onExit(function (code, signal) {}, options)

The return value of the function is a function that will remove the handler.

Note that the function only fires for signals if the signal would cause the process to exit. That is, there are no other listeners, and it is a fatal signal.

Options

  • alwaysLast: Run this handler after any other signal or exit handlers. This causes process.emit to be monkeypatched.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial