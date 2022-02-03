When you want to fire an event no matter how a process exits:
process.exit(code) called.
process.kill(pid, sig) called.
Use
signal-exit.
var onExit = require('signal-exit')
onExit(function (code, signal) {
console.log('process exited!')
})
var remove = onExit(function (code, signal) {}, options)
The return value of the function is a function that will remove the handler.
Note that the function only fires for signals if the signal would cause the process to exit. That is, there are no other listeners, and it is a fatal signal.
alwaysLast: Run this handler after any other signal or exit
handlers. This causes
process.emit to be monkeypatched.