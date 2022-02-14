Sign a Firefox add-on with Mozilla's web service.
npm install sign-addon
To sign add-ons, you first need to generate API credentials, a JWT issuer and secret, from the AMO Developer Hub.
Currently, this is intended for use in NodeJS only and should work in version 10 or higher.
Here is how to retrieve a signed version of an XPI file:
var { signAddon } = require('sign-addon');
signAddon({
// Required arguments:
xpiPath: '/path/to/your/addon.xpi',
version: '0.0.1',
apiKey: 'Your JWT issuer',
apiSecret: 'Your JWT secret',
// Optional arguments:
// The explicit extension ID.
// WebExtensions do not require an ID.
// See the notes below about dealing with IDs.
id: 'your-addon-id@somewhere',
// The release channel (listed or unlisted).
// Ignored for new add-ons, which are always unlisted.
// Default: most recently used channel.
channel: undefined,
// Save downloaded files to this directory.
// Default: current working directory.
downloadDir: undefined,
// Number of milliseconds to wait before aborting the request.
// Default: 15 minutes.
timeout: undefined,
// Optional proxy to use for all API requests,
// such as "http://yourproxy:6000"
// Read this for details on how proxy requests work:
// https://github.com/request/request#proxies
apiProxy: undefined,
// Optional object to pass to request() for additional configuration.
// Some properties such as 'url' cannot be defined here.
// Available options:
// https://github.com/request/request#requestoptions-callback
apiRequestConfig: undefined,
// Optional override to the number of seconds until the JWT token for
// the API request expires. This must match the expiration time that
// the API server accepts.
apiJwtExpiresIn: undefined,
// Optional override to the URL prefix of the signing API.
// The production instance of the API will be used by default.
apiUrlPrefix: 'https://addons.mozilla.org/api/v4',
})
.then(function (result) {
if (result.success) {
console.log('The following signed files were downloaded:');
console.log(result.downloadedFiles);
console.log('Your extension ID is:');
console.log(result.id);
} else {
console.error('Your add-on could not be signed!');
console.error('Error code: ' + result.errorCode);
console.error('Details: ' + result.errorDetails);
}
console.log(result.success ? 'SUCCESS' : 'FAIL');
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.error('Signing error:', error);
});
In ES6 code, you can import it more concisely:
import { signAddon } from 'sign-addon';
Here are some notes about dealing with IDs when using
signAddon():
id to
signAddon(). In this case, an ID will be auto-generated for you. It is accessible in
signingResult.id.
manifest.json already declares an ID, any
id you pass to
signAddon() will have no effect!
id to
signAddon() for all other non-WebExtension add-ons.
Here's how to set up a development environment for the
sign-addon package. Install all requirements and run tests from the source:
$ npm install
$ npm test
We use Prettier to automatically format our JavaScript code and stop all the on-going debates over styles. As a developer, you have to run it (with
npm run prettier-dev) before submitting a Pull Request.
In the project directory, you can run the following commands. There are a few commands not mentioned here (see
package.json) but those are only used by internal processes.
npm run build
This packages the library for production into the
dist/ folder.
npm run changelog
This creates a changelog of all unreleased changes (in markdown). See the Releasing section for more information.
npm run changelog-lint
This lints the commit messages. See the Writing commit messages section for more information.
npm run eslint
This runs ESLint to discover problems within our codebase without executing it. ESLint also enforces some patterns and practices.
npm run lint
This runs all the lint commands at once.
npm run prettier
This runs Prettier to automatically format the entire codebase.
npm run prettier-dev
This runs Prettier on only your changed files. This is intended for development.
npm test
This runs the test suite.
You can run this command in "watch mode" while working on this project:
$ npm test -- --watch
npm run typecheck
This checks for TypeScript errors in all files, including test files.
You can run this command in "watch mode" while working on this project:
$ npm run typecheck -- --watch
The
sign-addon module is meant to be used as a dependency. If you need to test your local code inside another module, you can link it.
First, link it your npm system:
cd /path/to/sign-addon
npm link
Next, change into the module you want to use it in, citing web-ext as an example, and link back to
sign-addon:
cd /path/to/web-ext
npm link sign-addon
web-ext will now use your local version of
sign-addon.
We follow the Angular style of semantic messages when writing a commit message. This allows us to auto-generate a changelog without too much noise in it. Be sure to write the commit message in past tense so it will read naturally as a historic changelog.
Examples:
feat: Added a systematic dysfunctioner
fix: Fixed hang in systematic dysfunctioner
docs: Improved contributor docs
style: Added no-console linting, cleaned up code
refactor: Split out dysfunctioner for testability
perf: Systematic dysfunctioner is now 2x faster
test: Added more tests for systematic dysfunctioner
chore: Upgraded yargs to 3.x.x
If you want to use scopes then it would look more like:
feat(dysfunctioner): Added --quiet option.
You can check if the commit message on your branch is formatted correctly by running this:
npm run changelog-lint
To create a new release, do the following:
package.json.
npm run changelog. This will output Markdown of all unreleased changes.
package.json (example:
1.0.4).