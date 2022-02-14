Sign Add-on

Sign a Firefox add-on with Mozilla's web service.

Installation

npm install sign-addon

Getting started

To sign add-ons, you first need to generate API credentials, a JWT issuer and secret, from the AMO Developer Hub.

Currently, this is intended for use in NodeJS only and should work in version 10 or higher.

Programmatic use

Here is how to retrieve a signed version of an XPI file:

var { signAddon } = require ( 'sign-addon' ); signAddon({ xpiPath : '/path/to/your/addon.xpi' , version : '0.0.1' , apiKey : 'Your JWT issuer' , apiSecret : 'Your JWT secret' , id : 'your-addon-id@somewhere' , channel : undefined , downloadDir : undefined , timeout : undefined , apiProxy : undefined , apiRequestConfig : undefined , apiJwtExpiresIn : undefined , apiUrlPrefix : 'https://addons.mozilla.org/api/v4' , }) .then( function ( result ) { if (result.success) { console .log( 'The following signed files were downloaded:' ); console .log(result.downloadedFiles); console .log( 'Your extension ID is:' ); console .log(result.id); } else { console .error( 'Your add-on could not be signed!' ); console .error( 'Error code: ' + result.errorCode); console .error( 'Details: ' + result.errorDetails); } console .log(result.success ? 'SUCCESS' : 'FAIL' ); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .error( 'Signing error:' , error); });

In ES6 code, you can import it more concisely:

import { signAddon } from 'sign-addon' ;

Dealing With Extension IDs

Here are some notes about dealing with IDs when using signAddon() :

WebExtensions do not require you to pass id to signAddon() . In this case, an ID will be auto-generated for you. It is accessible in signingResult.id .

to . In this case, an ID will be auto-generated for you. It is accessible in . If a WebExtension's manifest.json already declares an ID, any id you pass to signAddon() will have no effect!

already declares an ID, any you pass to will have no effect! To push an updated version to a WebExtension that had its ID auto-generated, you need to pass in the original ID explicitly.

You must pass id to signAddon() for all other non-WebExtension add-ons.

Development

Here's how to set up a development environment for the sign-addon package. Install all requirements and run tests from the source:

npm install npm test

Prettier

We use Prettier to automatically format our JavaScript code and stop all the on-going debates over styles. As a developer, you have to run it (with npm run prettier-dev ) before submitting a Pull Request.

Useful commands

In the project directory, you can run the following commands. There are a few commands not mentioned here (see package.json ) but those are only used by internal processes.

npm run build

This packages the library for production into the dist/ folder.

npm run changelog

This creates a changelog of all unreleased changes (in markdown). See the Releasing section for more information.

npm run changelog-lint

This lints the commit messages. See the Writing commit messages section for more information.

npm run eslint

This runs ESLint to discover problems within our codebase without executing it. ESLint also enforces some patterns and practices.

npm run lint

This runs all the lint commands at once.

npm run prettier

This runs Prettier to automatically format the entire codebase.

npm run prettier-dev

This runs Prettier on only your changed files. This is intended for development.

npm test

This runs the test suite.

You can run this command in "watch mode" while working on this project:

npm test -- --watch

npm run typecheck

This checks for TypeScript errors in all files, including test files.

You can run this command in "watch mode" while working on this project:

$ npm run typecheck

Linking

The sign-addon module is meant to be used as a dependency. If you need to test your local code inside another module, you can link it.

First, link it your npm system:

cd / path / to /sign-addon npm link

Next, change into the module you want to use it in, citing web-ext as an example, and link back to sign-addon :

cd / path / to /web-ext npm link sign-addon

web-ext will now use your local version of sign-addon .

Writing commit messages

We follow the Angular style of semantic messages when writing a commit message. This allows us to auto-generate a changelog without too much noise in it. Be sure to write the commit message in past tense so it will read naturally as a historic changelog.

Examples:

feat: Added a systematic dysfunctioner

fix: Fixed hang in systematic dysfunctioner

docs: Improved contributor docs

style: Added no-console linting, cleaned up code

refactor: Split out dysfunctioner for testability

perf: Systematic dysfunctioner is now 2x faster

test: Added more tests for systematic dysfunctioner

chore: Upgraded yargs to 3.x.x

If you want to use scopes then it would look more like: feat(dysfunctioner): Added --quiet option .

You can check if the commit message on your branch is formatted correctly by running this:

npm run changelog-lint

Releasing

To create a new release, do the following: