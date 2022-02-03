openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sig

sigma

by Alexis Jacomy
2.1.3 (see all)

A JavaScript library aimed at visualizing graphs of thousands of nodes and edges

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

9.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

71

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Graph

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Build Status

Sigma.js

Sigma.js is an open-source JavaScript library aimed at visualizing graphs of thousands of nodes and edges, mainly developed by @jacomyal and @Yomguithereal.

Overview

Architecture

Since version v2, sigma.js focuses on the management of graph display: rendering, interaction... The graph model is managed in a separate library called graphology, which is packed with convenience methods to manage graph data structures, and a lot of satellite libraries to handle various graph-related problems (metrics, community detection, layout algorithms...).

Graphology website offers a list of these libraries. Most of them can help you solve problems in your sigma.js based web applications.

Rendering

Sigma.js uses WebGL to render graphs. This makes it good at rendering medium to larger graphs in web pages (thousands of nodes and edges or more). It is also possible to customize rendering, but it is harder than it would be with SVG or Canvas based solutions.

Each way to draw a node or an edge is implemented as a program. You can develop your own, or use the owns provided by sigma. You can check this example to see how to use multiple programs. Also, you can check the list of available programs here.

Installation

You can install sigma (and graphology which is required for sigma to work) in your JavaScript or TypeScript project using npm:

npm install graphology sigma

Examples

The examples folder contains a series of self-contained TypeScript projects that you can either browse and edit on CodeSandbox or install locally likewise:

git clone git@github.com:jacomyal/sigma.js.git
cd sigma.js
npm install
cd examples
npm start --example=load-gexf-file # Change this to the desired example

List of available examples

Also, a more realistic sigma.js based web application is available in the demo folder. It aims to show a real-world usecase, and is the main showcase of sigma.js website.

Website

The current website is a simple manually crafted single-page website. It is located in the website folder. It also showcases the React.js based demo available in the demo folder in an iframe. The website itself does not need any build step, though the demo does.

It has been kindly designed by Robin de Mourat from the Sciences-Po médialab team.

Development

To start a dev server that will reload the webpage when the code is updated, run:

npm run website:watch

Then, open localhost:8080 in your browser. When any file in the website directory is saved (including the demo bundle), the page will be reloaded.

Build

To simply build the demo and copy the bundle in the website folder, just run:

npm run website:all

Contributing

You can contribute by submitting issues tickets and proposing pull requests. Make sure that tests and linting pass before submitting any pull request.

You can also browse the related documentation here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
TahaMubeen75 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer
1 year ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
February 15, 2021

Alternatives

billboard.js:bar_chart: Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cytoscapeGraph theory (network) library for visualisation and analysis
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
@senx/warpviewWarpView Elements for Warp 10
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
603
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
c3:bar_chart: A D3-based reusable chart library
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
88K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial