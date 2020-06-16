siginfo
Utility module to print pretty messages on SIGINFO/SIGUSR1
SIGINFO on BSD / macOS and
SIGUSR1 on Linux, usually triggered by
Ctrl + T, are by convention used to print information about
a long running process internal state. Eg.
dd will tell you how many blocks it
has written and at what speed, while
xz will tell you progress, compression
ratio and estimated time remaining.
This module wraps both signals, checks if the process is connected to TTY and lets you do whatever you want.
var siginfo = require('siginfo')
var pkg = require('./package.json')
siginfo(function () {
console.dir({
version: pkg.version,
uptime: process.uptime()
})
})
var removeListener = siginfo(queryFn, [force])
queryFn can be used for whatever you want (logging, sending a UDP message, etc.).
Setting
force = true will attach the event handlers whether a TTY is present
or not.
npm install siginfo