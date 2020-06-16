siginfo

Utility module to print pretty messages on SIGINFO/SIGUSR1

SIGINFO on BSD / macOS and SIGUSR1 on Linux, usually triggered by Ctrl + T , are by convention used to print information about a long running process internal state. Eg. dd will tell you how many blocks it has written and at what speed, while xz will tell you progress, compression ratio and estimated time remaining.

This module wraps both signals, checks if the process is connected to TTY and lets you do whatever you want.

Usage

var siginfo = require ( 'siginfo' ) var pkg = require ( './package.json' ) siginfo( function ( ) { console .dir({ version : pkg.version, uptime : process.uptime() }) })

API

var removeListener = siginfo(queryFn, [force])

queryFn can be used for whatever you want (logging, sending a UDP message, etc.). Setting force = true will attach the event handlers whether a TTY is present or not.

Install

npm install siginfo

License

ISC