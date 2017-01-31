Sigh is a declarative functional reactive build system for the web and io.js/node.js.
Sigh combines the best features of the best asset pipelines with unique features including best speed by delegating tasks to multiple processes and perfect source maps even in production builds. With sigh sub-second incremental production rebuilds are a reality, including source map support allowing you to debug production issues happening in minified transpiled source against the original code.
Install sigh-cli globally:
% sudo npm install -g sigh-cli
Install sigh and sigh/gulp plugins in your project:
% npm install --save-dev sigh sigh-babel sigh-mocha gulp-uglify
Write a file called
sigh.js (or
Sigh.js) and put it in the root of the project:
// To use a plugin it must be declared as a global variable, some plugins are
// built-in and others are loaded by scanning package.json for entries
// beginning with "sigh-" or "gulp-".
var merge, glob, concat, write, env, pipeline
var uglify, mocha, babel
module.exports = function(pipelines) {
pipelines['build-source'] = [
merge(
[ glob('src/**/*.js'), babel() ],
glob('vendor/*.js', 'bootstrap.js')
),
debounce(500),
concat('combined.js'),
env(uglify(), ['production', 'staging']),
write('build/assets')
]
pipelines['build-tests'] = [
glob({ basePath: 'test' }, '*.js'),
babel(),
write('build/test')
]
pipelines.alias.build = ['build-source', 'build-tests']
pipelines['tests-run'] = [
pipeline('build-source', 'build-tests'),
debounce(500),
mocha({ files: 'lib/**/*.spec.js' })
]
}
The pipeline
build-source globs files matching
src/**/*.js (recursive glob) and transpiles them with babel, this transpiled output is concatenated together with the files matching the glob pattern
vendor/*.js followed by the file
bootstrap.js (
concat operators sort files by the depth-first index of the source stream that produced their untransformed content). The concatenated resource is uglified (using
gulp-uglify) but only during builds for
production and
staging environments. The resulting file is written to the directory
build/assets.
The pipeline
build-tests takes the files in
test, compiles them with
babel and writes each compiled file to the directory
build/test. Each file's path relative to its
basePath becomes its offset within the output directory, in this case only the filename is used.
The pipeline
tests-run runs mocha when either the
build-tests or
build-source pipelines complete.
tests-run is delayed until neither pipeline completes for 500ms to avoid wasting CPU time.
Running
sigh -w would compile all the files then watch the directories and files matching the glob patterns for changes. Each plugin caches resources and only recompiles the files that have changed.
sigh plugins are injected into the variables defined at the top of the file. Some of the plugins are built-in (for now) and others are found by scanning package.json for dependency and devDependency entries of the format
sigh-*. Sigh also searches for plugins of the format
gulp-* and adapts them to work with sigh.
Running
sigh with no arguments will run all pipelines.
% sigh
Compile all pipelines and then watch files for changes compiling those that have changed:
% sigh -w
Compile/watch only the specified pipeline (with the
sigh.js shown above the source and tests would be compiled but the tests would never be run).
% sigh -w build-source build-tests
This is equivalent to using the alias defined in
sigh.js:
% sigh -w build
It is also possible to create pipelines on the
pipeline.explicit object that only run if specifically requested:
pipelines.explicit['tests-run'] = mocha({ files: 'lib/**/*.spec.js' })
This pipeline would only run if
sigh tests-run is used but not with
sigh.
The glob plugin takes a list of glob expressions as arguments starting with an optional object containing options.
module.exports = function(pipelines) {
pipelines.js = [
glob('test/*.js', 'src/**/*.js', 'bootstrap.js'),
write('build')
]
}
The glob plugin also forwards input events down the stream:
module.exports = function(pipelines) {
pipelines.js = [
glob('test/*.js'),
glob('src/**/*.js'), // forwards glob events from test directory
write('build')
]
}
basePath: restricts the glob to operate within basePath and also attaches the property to all resources (affecting their projectPath field).
glob({ basePath: 'src' }, '*.js') // similar to glob('src/*.js')
debounce: Debounce file updates, defaults to 120 (milliseconds). Ideally it should not be set lower than 120, this interval is also used to iron out bad events reported by the underlying file watching plugin Sigh uses.
glob({ debounce: 500 }, '*.js')
encoding: Set
encoding attribute of all generated events to this, this attribute is used by the
write plugin.
glob({ encoding: 'binary' }, '*.png')
sigh does not curretly support events representing directories, please avoid globbing directory paths for now.
The
write plugin is responsible for writing data to the filesystem. It adds files corresponding to
Event objects with type
add, updates files for events with type
change and removes files corresponding to events with type
remove. The output path of each file is determined by prefixing its
projectPath with the argument to
write. Operations that produce events (such as glob) take a
basePath option so that the output path can be easily manipulated.
module.exports = function(pipelines) {
pipelines.js = [
glob({ basePath: 'src' }, '**/*.js'),
write('build')
]
}
This pipeline takes all files with the extension
js recursively reachable from
src and writes each one to
build directory (without the
src prefix due to
basePath).
The write plugin passes events representing the written files down the stream, this is useful in combination with the
pipeline plugin.
The clobber option can be used to recursively remove the contents of the output directory when the plugin is initialised:
module.exports = function(pipelines) {
pipelines.js = [
glob({ basePath: 'src' }, '**/*.js'),
write({ clobber: true }, 'build')
]
}
A glob pattern or list of glob patterns (according to node-glob syntax) can be supplied to
clobber to restrict which files get removed.
module.exports = function(pipelines) {
pipelines.js = [
glob({ basePath: 'src' }, '**/*.js'),
write({ clobber: '!(jspm_packages|config.js)' }, 'build')
]
}
The
merge plugin combines many streams together.
pipelines.js = [
merge(
[ glob({ basePath: 'src' }, '*.js'), babel() ],
[ glob('vendor/*.js'), concat('vendor.js') ],
glob('bootstrap.js')
),
write('build')
]
This would transpile files matching
src/*.js using babel and copy them to the directory
build. Files matching
vendor/*.js will all be concatenated together into a single file at
build/vendor.js. The file
bootstrap.js will be copied to
build without being modified beyond adding a source map comment.
The
merge plugin forwards events as they come by default (so if the first of many streams emits an event it will be forwarded immediately, before other streams have emitted their own events). To have
merge wait for all streams to emit one payload and send the events from these merged together as the first event the
collectInitial option can be used:
pipelines.js = [
merge(
{ collectInitial: true },
pipeline('build-tests'),
pipeline('build-source')
),
pipeline('run-tests')
]
The
concat plugin concatenates all resources together into one file. The order in which the files are concatenated corresponds to the depth-first index within the tree of the plugin that produced the original source content of that file.
pipelines.js = [
merge(
[ glob('src/*.js'), babel() ],
glob('loader.js', 'bootstrap.js')
),
concat('output.js'),
write('build')
]
In this example the order of the files in
output.js is determined by tree order:
src/*.js compiled by babel.
loader.js.
bootstrap.js.
You can see here that
glob uses multiple tree indexes and assigns them to events according to the index of the pattern that produced them.
Combines events in the pipeline until the event stream settles for longer than the given period. The debounce is deactivated after sigh enters "file watch" mode (to ensure minimum build delays during development).
pipelines.js = [
glob('loader.js', 'bootstrap.js')
debounce(200),
concat('output.js'),
write('build')
]
In this pipeline if
loader.js and
bootstrap.js change within 200 milliseconds of each other then the
concat plugin will contain an array of two events (rather than being called twice with an array of one event each time). If no parameter is given then a default of 500 milliseconds is used.
Runs the operation only when one of the selected environments is chosen (using sigh's
-e or
--environment flag) otherwise pass data through unchanged.
pipelines.js = [
glob('src/*.js'),
env(concat('output.js'), ['production', 'staging']),
write('build')
]
This pipeline only concatenates the files together in
production and
staging builds otherwise multiple files are written to the directory
build. The environments may be passed as an array or as positional parameters.
The pipeline plugin allows named pipelines to be connected.
pipelines['source-js'] = [
glob({ basePath: 'src' }, '*.js', 'plugin/*.js'), babel(), write('lib')
]
pipelines['test-js'] = [
glob({ basePath: 'test' }, '*.js', 'plugin/*.js'), babel(), write('lib')
]
pipelines['tests-run'] = [
pipeline('source-js', 'test-js'),
debounce(700),
mocha({ files: 'lib/test/*.spec.js' })
]
In this example the
pipeline plugin in the
tests-run pipeline forwards the output from the
source-js and
test-js pipelines down the stream. By default it will not force a pipeline to run unless the user specifies it e.g. if the user runs
sigh test-js tests-run the
pipeline plugin will issue stream events from the
test-js pipeline only.
To force a pipeline operation to activate a named pipeline the
activate option can be used, the previous
tests-run pipeline could be rewritten more flexibly to allow the user to run mocha tests manually as such:
pipelines['tests-run'] = [
pipeline('source-js', 'test-js'),
debounce(700),
pipeline({ activate: true }, 'mocha')
]
pipelines.explicit.mocha = mocha({ files: 'lib/test/*.spec.js' })
This also shows that
pipeline operations forward pipeline events to the named pipelines in addition to receiving events from them.
To activate some plugins and not others one of the following equivalent formats can be used:
pipeline({ activate: true }, 'mocha', { activate: false }, 'express')
pipeline('express', { activate: true }, 'mocha')
merge(
pipeline({ activate: true }, 'mocha'),
pipeline('express')
)
Filters events from the pipeline leaving only those that match all expressions.
Select only events where the
projectPath begins with the letter
b.
pipelines['source-js'] = [
glob({ basePath: 'src' }, '*.js'),
select({ projectPath: /^b/ })
]
Only pass events down the pipeline with type
update and that begin with the letter
c.
pipelines['source-js'] = [
glob({ basePath: 'src' }, '*.js'),
select({ type: 'update', projectPath: /^c/ })
]
Filters events from the pipeline leaving only those that don't match all expressions.
Filters out
add events where
projectPath begins with
b.
pipelines['source-js'] = [
glob({ basePath: 'src' }, '*.js'),
reject({ type: 'add', projectPath: /^b/ })
]
