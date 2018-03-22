Installation: npm install sift , or yarn add sift

Sift is a tiny library for using MongoDB queries in Javascript

For extended documentation, checkout http://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/operator/query/

Examples

import sift from "sift" ; const result1 = [ "hello" , "sifted" , "array!" ].filter( sift({ $in : [ "hello" , "world" ] }) ); const result2 = [ "craig" , "john" , "jake" ].filter(sift( /^j/ )); const testFilter = sift({ name : function ( value ) { return value.length == 5 ; } }); const result3 = [ { name : "craig" }, { name : "john" }, { name : "jake" } ].filter(testFilter); testFilter({ name : "sarah" }); testFilter({ name : "tim" });

API

sift(query: MongoQuery, options?: Options): Function

Creates a filter with all of the built-in MongoDB query operations.

query - the filter to use against the target array

- the filter to use against the target array options operations - custom operations compare - compares difference between two values



Example:

import sift from "sift" ; const test = sift({ $gt : 5 })); console .log(test( 6 )); console .log(test( 4 )); [ 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ].filter(sift({ $exists : true }));

createQueryTester(query: Query, options?: Options): Function

Creates a filter function without built-in MongoDB query operations. This is useful if you're looking to omit certain operations from application bundles. See Omitting built-in operations for more info.

import { createQueryTester, $eq, $ in } from "sift" ; const filter = createQueryTester({ $eq : 5 }, { operations : { $eq, $ in } });

createEqualsOperation(params: any, ownerQuery: Query, options: Options): Operation

Used for custom operations.

import { createQueryTester, createEqualsOperation, $eq, $ in } from "sift" ; const filter = createQueryTester( { $mod : 5 }, { operations : { $something(mod, ownerQuery, options) { return createEqualsOperation( value => value % mod === 0 , ownerQuery, options ); } } } ); filter( 10 ); filter( 11 );

Supported Operators

See MongoDB's advanced queries for more info.

array value must be \$in the given query:

Intersecting two arrays:

[ "Brazil" , "Haiti" , "Peru" , "Chile" ].filter( sift({ $in : [ "Costa Rica" , "Brazil" ] }) );

Here's another example. This acts more like the \$or operator:

[{ name : "Craig" , location : "Brazil" }].filter( sift({ location : { $in : [ "Costa Rica" , "Brazil" ] } }) );

Opposite of \$in:

[ "Brazil" , "Haiti" , "Peru" , "Chile" ].filter( sift({ $nin : [ "Costa Rica" , "Brazil" ] }) );

Checks if whether a value exists:

sift({ $exists : true })([ "Craig" , null , "Tim" ]);

You can also filter out values that don't exist

[{ name : "Craig" , city : "Minneapolis" }, { name : "Tim" }].filter( sift({ city : { $exists : false } }) );

Checks if a number is >= value:

[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ].filter(sift({ $gte : 2 }));

Checks if a number is > value:

[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ].filter(sift({ $gt : 2 }));

Checks if a number is <= value.

[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ].filter(sift({ $lte : 2 }));

Checks if number is < value.

[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ].filter(sift({ $lt : 2 }));

Checks if query === value . Note that \$eq can be omitted. For \$eq, and \$ne

[{ state : "MN" }, { state : "CA" }, { state : "WI" }].filter( sift({ state : { $eq : "MN" } }) );

Or:

[{ state : "MN" }, { state : "CA" }, { state : "WI" }].filter( sift({ state : "MN" }) );

Checks if query !== value .

[{ state : "MN" }, { state : "CA" }, { state : "WI" }].filter( sift({ state : { $ne : "MN" } }) );

Modulus:

[ 100 , 200 , 300 , 400 , 500 , 600 ].filter(sift({ $mod : [ 3 , 0 ] }));

values must match everything in array:

[ { tags : [ "books" , "programming" , "travel" ] }, { tags : [ "travel" , "cooking" ] } ].filter(sift({ tags : { $all : [ "books" , "programming" ] } }));

ability to use an array of expressions. All expressions must test true.

[ { name : "Craig" , state : "MN" }, { name : "Tim" , state : "MN" }, { name : "Joe" , state : "CA" } ].filter(sift({ $and : [{ name : "Craig" }, { state : "MN" }] }));

OR array of expressions.

[ { name : "Craig" , state : "MN" }, { name : "Tim" , state : "MN" }, { name : "Joe" , state : "CA" } ].filter(sift({ $or : [{ name : "Craig" }, { state : "MN" }] }));

opposite of or:

[ { name : "Craig" , state : "MN" }, { name : "Tim" , state : "MN" }, { name : "Joe" , state : "CA" } ].filter(sift({ $nor : [{ name : "Craig" }, { state : "MN" }] }));

Matches an array - must match given size:

[{ tags : [ "food" , "cooking" ] }, { tags : [ "traveling" ] }].filter( sift({ tags : { $size : 2 } }) );

Matches a values based on the type

[ new Date (), 4342 , "hello world" ].filter(sift({ $type : Date })); [ new Date (), 4342 , "hello world" ].filter(sift({ $type : String }));

Matches values based on the given regular expression

[ "frank" , "fred" , "sam" , "frost" ].filter( sift({ $regex : /^f/i , $nin : [ "frank" ] }) ); [ "frank" , "fred" , "sam" , "frost" ].filter( sift({ $regex : "^f" , $options : "i" , $nin : [ "frank" ] }) );

Matches based on some javascript comparison

[{ name : "frank" }, { name : "joe" }].filter( sift({ $where : "this.name === 'frank'" }) ); [{ name : "frank" }, { name : "joe" }].filter( sift({ $where : function ( ) { return this .name === "frank" ; } }) );

Matches elements of array

var bills = [ { month : "july" , casts : [ { id : 1 , value : 200 }, { id : 2 , value : 1000 } ] }, { month : "august" , casts : [ { id : 3 , value : 1000 }, { id : 4 , value : 4000 } ] } ]; var result = bills.filter( sift({ casts : { $elemMatch : { value : { $gt : 1000 } } } }) );

Not expression:

[ "craig" , "tim" , "jake" ].filter(sift({ $not : { $in : [ "craig" , "tim" ] } })); [ "craig" , "tim" , "jake" ].filter(sift({ $not : { $size : 5 } }));

Mongodb allows you to do date comparisons like so:

db.collection.find({ createdAt : { $gte : "2018-03-22T06:00:00Z" } });

In Sift, you'll need to specify a Date object:

collection.find( sift({ createdAt : { $gte : new Date ( "2018-03-22T06:00:00Z" ) } }) );

Custom behavior

Sift works like MongoDB out of the box, but you're also able to modify the behavior to suite your needs.

Custom operations

You can register your own custom operations. Here's an example:

import sift, { createEqualsOperation } from "sift" ; var filter = sift( { $customMod : 2 }, { operations : { $customMod(params, ownerQuery, options) { return createEqualsOperation( value => value % params !== 0 , ownerQuery, options ); } } } ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ].filter(filter);

Omitting built-in operations

You can create a filter function that omits the built-in operations like so:

import { createQueryTester, $ in , $all, $nin, $lt } from "sift" ; const test = createQueryTester( { $eq : 10 }, { operations : { $ in , $all, $nin, $lt } } ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 10 ].filter(test);