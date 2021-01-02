Hi. I will be discontinuing active maintenance of Siema. I built it by myself to use on one of my projects. Two years later I consider carousels as an anti-pattern and I would suggest you to find a better UI pattern than carousel for your current project. If you really want to use it, feel free. If you have any questions, please look for the answer in closed issues section. Would you like to contribute or coutinue maintenance of Siema? Fantastic!

Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel with no dependencies

Full docs with examples: https://pawelgrzybek.github.io/siema/.

Siema is a lightweight (only 3kb gzipped) carousel plugin with no dependencies and no styling. As Brad Frost once said "do that shit yourself". It is 100% open source and available on Github. It is free to use on personal and commercial projects. Use it with your favourite module bundler or by manually injecting the script into your project.

Installation

Setup is trivially easy. A little bit of markup...

< div class = "siema" > < div > Hi, I'm slide 1 </ div > < div > Hi, I'm slide 2 </ div > < div > Hi, I'm slide 3 </ div > < div > Hi, I'm slide 4 </ div > </ div >

If you are using a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify...

yarn add siema

import Siema from 'siema' ; new Siema();

...or manually inject the minified script into your website.

< script src = "siema.min.js" > </ script > < script > new Siema(); </ script >

Options

Siema comes with a few (optional) settings that you can change by passing an object as an argument. Default values are presented below.

new Siema({ selector : '.siema' , duration : 200 , easing : 'ease-out' , perPage : 1 , startIndex : 0 , draggable : true , multipleDrag : true , threshold : 20 , loop : false , rtl : false , onInit : () => {}, onChange : () => {}, });

selector (string or DOM element)

The selector to use as a carousel. Siema will use all immediate children of this selector as a slider items. It can be a query string (example) or DOM element (example).

duration (number)

Slide transition duration in milliseconds (example).

easing (string)

It is like a CSS transition-timing-function — describes acceleration curve (example).

perPage (number or object)

The number of slides to be shown. It accepts a number (example) or an object (example) for complex responsive layouts.

startIndex (number)

Index (zero-based) of the starting slide (example).

draggable (boolean)

Use dragging and touch swiping (example).

multipleDrag (boolean)

Allow dragging to move multiple slides.

threshold (number)

Touch and mouse dragging threshold (in px) (example).

loop (boolean)

Loop the slides around (example).

rtl (boolean)

Enables layout for languages written from right to left (like Hebrew or Arabic) (example).

onInit (function)

Runs immediately after initialization (example).

onChange (function)

Runs after slide change (example).

API

As mentioned above, Siema doesn't come with many options - just a few useful methods. Combine it with some very basic JavaScript and voila!

prev(howManySlides = 1, callback)

Go to previous item (example). Optionally slide few items backward by passing howManySlides (number) argument (example). Optional callback (function) available as a third argument (example).

next(howManySlides = 1, callback)

Go to next item (example). Optionally slide few items forward by passing howManySlides (number) argument (example). Optional callback (function) available as a third argument (example).

goTo(index, callback)

Go to item at particular index (number) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a second argument (example).

remove(index, callback)

Remove item at particular index (number) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a second argument (example).

insert(item, index, callback)

Insert new item (DOM element) at specific index (number) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a third argument (example).

prepend(item, callback)

Prepend new item (DOM element) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a second argument (example).

append(item, callback)

Append new item (DOM element) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a second argument (example).

destroy(restoreMarkup = false, callback)

Remove all event listeners on instance (example). Use restoreMarkup to restore the initial markup inside selector (example). Optional callback (function) available as a third argument (example).

currentSlide

Prints current slide index (example).

Browser support

IE10

Chrome 12

Firefox 16

Opera 15

Safari 5.1

Android Browser 4.0

iOS Safari 6.0

Extra & Thanks

Siema means 'hello' in Polish. When I play around with some code, I always use random names. That's the whole story behind the name of this one :)

Huge thanks to Jarkko Sibenberg for the cute logo design! I can't thank BrowserStack enough for giving me a free access to their testing amazing service.