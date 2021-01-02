openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sie

siema

by Pawel Grzybek
1.5.1 (see all)

Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel in pure JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.2K

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Swipe, Vanilla JavaScript Carousel

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Hi. I will be discontinuing active maintenance of Siema. I built it by myself to use on one of my projects. Two years later I consider carousels as an anti-pattern and I would suggest you to find a better UI pattern than carousel for your current project. If you really want to use it, feel free. If you have any questions, please look for the answer in closed issues section. Would you like to contribute or coutinue maintenance of Siema? Fantastic!

Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel with no dependencies

Full docs with examples: https://pawelgrzybek.github.io/siema/.

Siema is a lightweight (only 3kb gzipped) carousel plugin with no dependencies and no styling. As Brad Frost once said "do that shit yourself". It is 100% open source and available on Github. It is free to use on personal and commercial projects. Use it with your favourite module bundler or by manually injecting the script into your project.

Installation

Setup is trivially easy. A little bit of markup...

<div class="siema">
  <div>Hi, I'm slide 1</div>
  <div>Hi, I'm slide 2</div>
  <div>Hi, I'm slide 3</div>
  <div>Hi, I'm slide 4</div>
</div>

If you are using a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify...

yarn add siema

import Siema from 'siema';
new Siema();

...or manually inject the minified script into your website.

<script src="siema.min.js"></script>
<script>
  new Siema();
</script>

Options

Siema comes with a few (optional) settings that you can change by passing an object as an argument. Default values are presented below.

new Siema({
  selector: '.siema',
  duration: 200,
  easing: 'ease-out',
  perPage: 1,
  startIndex: 0,
  draggable: true,
  multipleDrag: true,
  threshold: 20,
  loop: false,
  rtl: false,
  onInit: () => {},
  onChange: () => {},
});

selector (string or DOM element)
The selector to use as a carousel. Siema will use all immediate children of this selector as a slider items. It can be a query string (example) or DOM element (example).

duration (number)
Slide transition duration in milliseconds (example).

easing (string)
It is like a CSS transition-timing-function — describes acceleration curve (example).

perPage (number or object)
The number of slides to be shown. It accepts a number (example) or an object (example) for complex responsive layouts.

startIndex (number)
Index (zero-based) of the starting slide (example).

draggable (boolean)
Use dragging and touch swiping (example).

multipleDrag (boolean)
Allow dragging to move multiple slides.

threshold (number)
Touch and mouse dragging threshold (in px) (example).

loop (boolean)
Loop the slides around (example).

rtl (boolean)
Enables layout for languages written from right to left (like Hebrew or Arabic) (example).

onInit (function)
Runs immediately after initialization (example).

onChange (function)
Runs after slide change (example).

API

As mentioned above, Siema doesn't come with many options - just a few useful methods. Combine it with some very basic JavaScript and voila!

prev(howManySlides = 1, callback)
Go to previous item (example). Optionally slide few items backward by passing howManySlides (number) argument (example). Optional callback (function) available as a third argument (example).

next(howManySlides = 1, callback)
Go to next item (example). Optionally slide few items forward by passing howManySlides (number) argument (example). Optional callback (function) available as a third argument (example).

goTo(index, callback)
Go to item at particular index (number) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a second argument (example).

remove(index, callback)
Remove item at particular index (number) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a second argument (example).

insert(item, index, callback)
Insert new item (DOM element) at specific index (number) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a third argument (example).

prepend(item, callback)
Prepend new item (DOM element) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a second argument (example).

append(item, callback)
Append new item (DOM element) (example). Optional callback (function) available as a second argument (example).

destroy(restoreMarkup = false, callback)
Remove all event listeners on instance (example). Use restoreMarkup to restore the initial markup inside selector (example). Optional callback (function) available as a third argument (example).

currentSlide
Prints current slide index (example).

Browser support

  • IE10
  • Chrome 12
  • Firefox 16
  • Opera 15
  • Safari 5.1
  • Android Browser 4.0
  • iOS Safari 6.0

Extra & Thanks

Siema means 'hello' in Polish. When I play around with some code, I always use random names. That's the whole story behind the name of this one :)

Huge thanks to Jarkko Sibenberg for the cute logo design! I can't thank BrowserStack enough for giving me a free access to their testing amazing service.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
LambdaZed5 Ratings0 Reviews
January 24, 2021
Matt PilottSurrey, UK7 Ratings1 Review
Front-end man, building magical things that take far longer to complete than I initially anticipate.
November 21, 2020

Alternatives

swi
swiperMost modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
887K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
ts
tiny-sliderVanilla javascript slider for all purposes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
49K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
lj
lightgallery.jsFull featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
pho
photoswipeJavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
84K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial