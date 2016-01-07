openbase logo
sidekiq

by James Smith
1.1.1 (see all)

Enqueue jobs to sidekiq from your node apps. Closely mirrors the official ruby sidekiq interface and supports job scheduling.

Documentation
694

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Add Jobs to Sidekiq from Node.js

Enqueue jobs to sidekiq from your node apps. Closely mirrors the official ruby sidekiq interface and supports job scheduling.

Installation

npm install sidekiq --save

Usage

// Require the module
Sidekiq = require("sidekiq");

// Construct a sidekiq object with your redis connection and optional namespace
sidekiq = new Sidekiq(redisCon, process.env.NODE_ENV);

// Add a job to sidekiq
sidekiq.enqueue("WorkerClass", ["argument", "array"], {
    retry: false,
    queue: "critical"
});

// Schedule a job in sidekiq
sidekiq.enqueue("WorkerClass", ["some", "args"], {
    at: new Date(2013, 11, 1)
});

How to Build

# Install development dependencies
npm install

# Use grunt to generate the js version (lib/index.js)
grunt

Reporting Bugs or Feature Requests

Please report any bugs or feature requests on the github issues page for this project here:

https://github.com/loopj/node-sidekiq/issues

Contributing

License

This is free software released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.

