Add Jobs to Sidekiq from Node.js

Enqueue jobs to sidekiq from your node apps. Closely mirrors the official ruby sidekiq interface and supports job scheduling.

Installation

npm install sidekiq --save

Usage

Sidekiq = require ( "sidekiq" ); sidekiq = new Sidekiq(redisCon, process.env.NODE_ENV); sidekiq.enqueue( "WorkerClass" , [ "argument" , "array" ], { retry : false , queue : "critical" }); sidekiq.enqueue( "WorkerClass" , [ "some" , "args" ], { at : new Date ( 2013 , 11 , 1 ) });

How to Build

Install development dependencies npm install Use grunt to generate the js version (lib/index.js) grunt

Reporting Bugs or Feature Requests

Please report any bugs or feature requests on the github issues page for this project here:

https://github.com/loopj/node-sidekiq/issues

Contributing

Fork the notifier on github

Edit only the files in src , lib files are autogenerated

, lib files are autogenerated Commit and push until you are happy with your contribution

Make a pull request

Thanks!

License

This is free software released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.