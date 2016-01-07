Enqueue jobs to sidekiq from your node apps. Closely mirrors the official ruby sidekiq interface and supports job scheduling.
npm install sidekiq --save
// Require the module
Sidekiq = require("sidekiq");
// Construct a sidekiq object with your redis connection and optional namespace
sidekiq = new Sidekiq(redisCon, process.env.NODE_ENV);
// Add a job to sidekiq
sidekiq.enqueue("WorkerClass", ["argument", "array"], {
retry: false,
queue: "critical"
});
// Schedule a job in sidekiq
sidekiq.enqueue("WorkerClass", ["some", "args"], {
at: new Date(2013, 11, 1)
});
# Install development dependencies
npm install
# Use grunt to generate the js version (lib/index.js)
grunt
Please report any bugs or feature requests on the github issues page for this project here:
https://github.com/loopj/node-sidekiq/issues
src, lib files are autogenerated
This is free software released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.