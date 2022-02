A responsive sidebar for mapping libraries like Leaflet or OpenLayers.

It is more or less a successor of the leaflet-sidebar plugin, thus the v2 suffix.

Example code at examples/index.html (Preview)

Example code at examples/ol3.html (Preview)

Example code at examples/ol2.html (Preview)

Example code at examples/gmaps.html (Preview)

License

sidebar-v2 is free software, and may be redistributed under the MIT license.