shx is a wrapper around ShellJS Unix
commands, providing an easy solution for simple Unix-like, cross-platform
commands in npm package scripts.
shx is proudly tested on every node release since
v6!
node myScript.js).
"clean": "shx rm -rf out/").
npm install shx --save-dev
This will allow using
shx in your
package.json scripts.
If you'd like to use
shx on the command line, install it globally with the
-g flag.
The following code can be run either a Unix or Windows command line:
$ shx pwd # ShellJS commands are supported automatically
/home/username/path/to/dir
$ shx ls # files are outputted one per line
file.txt
file2.txt
$ shx rm *.txt # a cross-platform way to delete files!
$ shx ls
$ shx echo "Hi there!"
Hi there!
$ shx touch helloworld.txt
$ shx cp helloworld.txt foobar.txt
$ shx mkdir sub
$ shx ls
foobar.txt
helloworld.txt
sub
$ shx rm -r sub # options work as well
$ shx --silent ls fakeFileName # silence error output
All commands internally call the ShellJS corresponding function, guaranteeing cross-platform compatibility.
ShellJS is good for writing long scripts. If you want to write bash-like, platform-independent scripts, we recommend you go with that.
However,
shx is ideal for one-liners inside
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"clean": "shx rm -rf build dist && shx echo Done"
}
}
Tip: because Windows treats single quotes (ex.
'some string') differently
than double quotes, we
recommend
wrapping your arguments in double quotes for cross platform compatibility (ex.
"some string").
Shx exposes most ShellJS commands. If a command is not listed here, assume it's supported!
Shx provides unix-like syntax on top of
shell.sed(). So ShellJS code like:
shell.sed('-i', /original string/g, 'replacement', 'filename.txt');
would turn into the following Shx command:
shx sed -i "s/original string/replacement/g" filename.txt
Note: like unix
sed,
shx sed treats
/ as a special character, and
this must be
escaped (as
\/ in the shell, or
\\/ in
package.json) if you intend to use this
character in either the regex or replacement string. Do not escape
/
characters in the file path.
As mentioned above, most ShellJS commands are supported in ShellJS. Due to the
differences in execution environments between ShellJS and
shx (JS vs CLI) the
following commands are not supported:
|Unsupported command
|Recommend workaround
shx cd
|Just use plain old
cd (it's the same on windows too)
shx pushd
|Just use plain old
pushd. Use forward slashes and double-quote the path. (e.g.
pushd "../docs". This would fail on Windows without the quotes)
shx popd
|Just use plain old
popd
shx dirs
|No workaround
shx set
|See below
shx exit
|Just use plain old
exit
shx exec
|Instead of
shx exec cmd, just use plain old
cmd
shx ShellString
|No workaround (but why would you want this?)
Shx allows you to modify its behavior by passing arguments. Here's a list of supported options:
set flag
shell.config setting
|shx command
|Effect
-e
config.fatal = true
|Not supported
|Exit upon first error
-v
config.verbose = true
shx --verbose cd foo
|Log the command as it's run
-f
config.noglob = true
shx --noglob cat '*.txt'
|Don't expand wildcards
|N/A
config.silent = true
shx --silent cd noexist
|Don't show error output
|Nate Fischer
|Ari Porad
|Levi Thomason