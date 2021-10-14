shvl

Get and set dot-notated properties within an object.

Installation

npm install --save shvl

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "//unpkg.com/shvl/dist/shvl.umd.js" > </ script >

This exposes the shlv object as a global.

Usage

import * as shvl from 'shvl' ; let obj = { a : { b : { c : 1 d : undefined e : null } } }; shvl.set(obj, 'a.b.c' , 2 ); shvl.get(obj, 'a.b.c' ) === 2 ; shvl.get(obj, [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]) === 1 ; shvl.get(obj, 'a.b.c.f' ) === undefined ;

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.