Get and set dot-notated properties within an object.
npm install --save shvl
The UMD build is also available on unpkg:
<script src="//unpkg.com/shvl/dist/shvl.umd.js"></script>
This exposes the shlv object as a global.
import * as shvl from 'shvl';
let obj = {
a: {
b: {
c: 1
d: undefined
e: null
}
}
};
// Use dot notation for keys
shvl.set(obj, 'a.b.c', 2);
shvl.get(obj, 'a.b.c') === 2;
// Or use an array as key
shvl.get(obj, ['a', 'b', 'c']) === 1;
// Returns undefined if the path does not exist and no default is specified
shvl.get(obj, 'a.b.c.f') === undefined;
Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.
This small lib has been pretty helpful for ensuring the existence of variables in a plugin system (where not having those variables set would make it crash, and overwriting them could cause malfunction). Shvl saves several lines of code, helping with the code cleanness.