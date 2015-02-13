shux

streaming shell multiplexer

like screen or tmux but as pure javascript library instead of a program

example

re-attachable single-session tcp shell server

server.js:

var net = require ( 'net' ); var shux = require ( 'shux' )(); shux.createShell( 'xyz' ); var server = net.createServer( function ( stream ) { var sh = shux.attach( 'xyz' ); stream.pipe(sh).pipe(stream); }); server.listen( 5000 );

You can connect to this server directly with netcat or telnet but it will have annoying local echo and won't have a way to detach without externally killing the process. Here's a client script you can use that detaches on ctrl-a d (like gnu screen) and sets raw mode to turn off local echo:

client.js:

var net = require ( 'net' ); var through = require ( 'through' ); var state = { meta : false }; var keyboard = through( function ( buf ) { if (buf.length === 1 && buf[ 0 ] === 1 ) return state.meta = true ; if (state.meta && buf[ 0 ] === 'd' .charCodeAt( 0 )) { process.exit(); } else this .queue(buf); state.meta = false ; }); var c = net.connect( 5000 ); keyboard.pipe(c).pipe(process.stdout); process.stdin.setRawMode( true ); process.stdin.pipe(keyboard); process.on( 'exit' , function ( ) { process.stdin.setRawMode( false ); console .log(); });

methods

var shux = require ( 'shux' )

var shx = shux()

Create a new shell multiplexer shx .

var sh = shx.createShell(id, opts)

Create a shell with the name id or opts.id .

Return a duplex stream sh that can be hooked into the local stdin and stdout to obtain a shell session. When the session ends, the shell will still be alive and can be re-attached with shx.attach(id) .

Optionally, you can set:

opts.command - the command to use for the shell, default: 'bash'

opts.arguments - extra arguments to pass to the opts.command , default: []

, default: opts.columns - width of the session in characters

opts.rows - height of the session in characters

var sh = shx.attach(id, opts)

Connect to the session at id if it exists, returning a duplex stream sh . Otherwise return undefined .

Optionally, you can set:

opts.columns - width of the session in characters

opts.rows - height of the session in characters

Send a kill signal to the shell process at id , if it exists.

Return a list of the active shell id strings.

events

shx.on('spawn', function (id) {})

When a subshell gets spawned, the 'spawn' event fires for that shell id .

shx.on('exit', function (id) {})

When a subshell exits, the 'exit' event fires for that shell id .

shx.on('attach', function (id) {})

When a subshell is attached, the 'attach' event fires for that shell id .

shx.on('detach', function (id) {})

When a subshell is detached, the 'detach' event fires for that shell id .

install

With npm do:

npm install shux

license

MIT