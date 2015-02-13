streaming shell multiplexer
like screen or tmux but as pure javascript library instead of a program
server.js:
var net = require('net');
var shux = require('shux')();
shux.createShell('xyz');
var server = net.createServer(function (stream) {
var sh = shux.attach('xyz');
stream.pipe(sh).pipe(stream);
});
server.listen(5000);
You can connect to this server directly with netcat or telnet but it will have
annoying local echo and won't have a way to detach without externally killing
the process. Here's a client script you can use that detaches on
ctrl-a d
(like gnu screen) and sets raw mode to turn off local echo:
client.js:
var net = require('net');
var through = require('through');
var state = { meta: false };
var keyboard = through(function (buf) {
if (buf.length === 1 && buf[0] === 1) return state.meta = true;
if (state.meta && buf[0] === 'd'.charCodeAt(0)) {
process.exit();
}
else this.queue(buf);
state.meta = false;
});
var c = net.connect(5000);
keyboard.pipe(c).pipe(process.stdout);
process.stdin.setRawMode(true);
process.stdin.pipe(keyboard);
process.on('exit', function () {
process.stdin.setRawMode(false);
console.log();
});
var shux = require('shux')
Create a new shell multiplexer
shx.
Create a shell with the name
id or
opts.id.
Return a duplex stream
sh that can be hooked into the local stdin and stdout
to obtain a shell session. When the session ends, the shell will still be alive
and can be re-attached with
shx.attach(id).
Optionally, you can set:
'bash'
opts.command, default:
[]
Connect to the session at
id if it exists, returning a duplex stream
sh.
Otherwise return
undefined.
Optionally, you can set:
Send a kill signal to the shell process at
id, if it exists.
Return a list of the active shell id strings.
When a subshell gets spawned, the
'spawn' event fires for that shell
id.
When a subshell exits, the
'exit' event fires for that shell
id.
When a subshell is attached, the
'attach' event fires for that shell
id.
When a subshell is detached, the
'detach' event fires for that shell
id.
With npm do:
npm install shux
MIT