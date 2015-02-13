openbase logo
shu

shux

by James Halliday
1.0.0 (see all)

streaming shell multiplexer

Overview

Readme

shux

streaming shell multiplexer

build status

like screen or tmux but as pure javascript library instead of a program

example

re-attachable single-session tcp shell server

server.js:

var net = require('net');
var shux = require('shux')();
shux.createShell('xyz');

var server = net.createServer(function (stream) {
    var sh = shux.attach('xyz');
    stream.pipe(sh).pipe(stream);
});
server.listen(5000);

You can connect to this server directly with netcat or telnet but it will have annoying local echo and won't have a way to detach without externally killing the process. Here's a client script you can use that detaches on ctrl-a d (like gnu screen) and sets raw mode to turn off local echo:

client.js:

var net = require('net');
var through = require('through');

var state = { meta: false };
var keyboard = through(function (buf) {
    if (buf.length === 1 && buf[0] === 1) return state.meta = true;
    
    if (state.meta && buf[0] === 'd'.charCodeAt(0)) {
        process.exit();
    }
    else this.queue(buf);
    state.meta = false;
});

var c = net.connect(5000);
keyboard.pipe(c).pipe(process.stdout);

process.stdin.setRawMode(true);
process.stdin.pipe(keyboard);

process.on('exit', function () {
    process.stdin.setRawMode(false);
    console.log();
});

methods

var shux = require('shux')

var shx = shux()

Create a new shell multiplexer shx.

var sh = shx.createShell(id, opts)

Create a shell with the name id or opts.id.

Return a duplex stream sh that can be hooked into the local stdin and stdout to obtain a shell session. When the session ends, the shell will still be alive and can be re-attached with shx.attach(id).

Optionally, you can set:

  • opts.command - the command to use for the shell, default: 'bash'
  • opts.arguments - extra arguments to pass to the opts.command, default: []
  • opts.columns - width of the session in characters
  • opts.rows - height of the session in characters

var sh = shx.attach(id, opts)

Connect to the session at id if it exists, returning a duplex stream sh. Otherwise return undefined.

Optionally, you can set:

  • opts.columns - width of the session in characters
  • opts.rows - height of the session in characters

shx.destroy(id, sig)

Send a kill signal to the shell process at id, if it exists.

shx.list()

Return a list of the active shell id strings.

events

shx.on('spawn', function (id) {})

When a subshell gets spawned, the 'spawn' event fires for that shell id.

shx.on('exit', function (id) {})

When a subshell exits, the 'exit' event fires for that shell id.

shx.on('attach', function (id) {})

When a subshell is attached, the 'attach' event fires for that shell id.

shx.on('detach', function (id) {})

When a subshell is detached, the 'detach' event fires for that shell id.

install

With npm do:

npm install shux

license

MIT

