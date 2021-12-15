shuji (周氏)

Reverse engineering JavaScript and CSS sources from sourcemaps

Background for the name

The name of the project is for honouring the legacy of a certain master from the Ryukyu archipelago who contributed to the martial arts that we today know as karate and ryukyu kobujutsu.

Getting started

Install the shuji command line utility globally with npm. Elevated privileges might be needed via sudo , depending on the platform. In most cases just:

npm install --global shuji

Usage example:

shuji file.js.map -o folder

Please note that the minimum supported version of Node.js is 14.15.0 , which is the active Long Term Support (LTS) version.

Command line options

The output of shuji --help pretty much covers all the options:

shuji - Reverse engineering JavaScript and CSS sources from sourcemaps Usage: shuji [options] <file|directory> -h, -- help Help and usage instructions -o, --output-dir String Output directory - default: . -p, --preserve Preserve sourcemap 's original folder structure. -M, --match String Regular expression for matching and filtering files - default: \.map$ -v, --verbose Verbose output, will print which file is currently being processed -V, --version Version number Version 0.6.1

Testing

Test files are generated with UglifyJS 3 and sass by using files from the stretchy project, with the following commands:

uglifyjs stretchy.js --compress --mangle \ --output stretchy.min.js -- source -map includeSources mv stretchy.min.js.map stretchy-with-sources.min.js.map uglifyjs stretchy.js --compress --mangle \ --output stretchy.min.js -- source -map "url=inline" mv stretchy.min.js stretchy-inline-sources.min.js uglifyjs stretchy.js --compress --mangle \ --output stretchy.min.js -- source -map "url=stretchy.min.js.map" sass stretchy.scss:stretchy.css sass stretchy.scss:stretchy-inline.css --embed-source-map

Unit tests are written with tape and can be executed with npm test . Code coverage is inspected with nyc and can be executed with npm run coverage after running npm test . Please make sure it is over 90% at all times.

Contributing

Linting is done with ESLint and can be executed with npm run lint . There should be no errors appearing after any JavaScript file changes.

Please note that any features or changed will not be merged without working unit tests.

Version history

Changes happening across different versions and upcoming changes are tracked in the CHANGELOG.md file.

License

Copyright (c) Juga Paazmaya paazmaya@yahoo.com

Licensed under the MIT license.