Reverse engineering JavaScript and CSS sources from sourcemaps
The name of the project is for honouring the legacy of a certain master from the Ryukyu archipelago who contributed to the martial arts that we today know as karate and ryukyu kobujutsu.
Install the
shuji command line utility globally with npm.
Elevated privileges might be needed via
sudo, depending on the platform. In most cases just:
npm install --global shuji
Usage example:
shuji file.js.map -o folder
Please note that the minimum supported version of Node.js is
14.15.0, which is the active Long Term Support (LTS) version.
The output of
shuji --help pretty much covers all the options:
Usage: shuji [options] <file|directory>
-h, --help Help and usage instructions
-o, --output-dir String Output directory - default: .
-p, --preserve Preserve sourcemap's original folder structure.
-M, --match String Regular expression for matching and filtering files -
default: \.map$
-v, --verbose Verbose output, will print which file is currently being
processed
-V, --version Version number
Version 0.6.1
Test files are generated with UglifyJS 3 and
sass
by using files from the stretchy project,
with the following commands:
uglifyjs stretchy.js --compress --mangle \
--output stretchy.min.js --source-map includeSources
mv stretchy.min.js.map stretchy-with-sources.min.js.map
uglifyjs stretchy.js --compress --mangle \
--output stretchy.min.js --source-map "url=inline"
mv stretchy.min.js stretchy-inline-sources.min.js
uglifyjs stretchy.js --compress --mangle \
--output stretchy.min.js --source-map "url=stretchy.min.js.map"
sass stretchy.scss:stretchy.css
sass stretchy.scss:stretchy-inline.css --embed-source-map
Unit tests are written with
tape and can be executed with
npm test.
Code coverage is inspected with
nyc and
can be executed with
npm run coverage after running
npm test.
Please make sure it is over 90% at all times.
"A Beginner's Guide to Open Source: The Best Advice for Making your First Contribution".
Also there is a blog post about "45 Github Issues Dos and Don’ts".
Linting is done with ESLint and can be executed with
npm run lint.
There should be no errors appearing after any JavaScript file changes.
Please note that any features or changed will not be merged without working unit tests.
Changes happening across different versions and upcoming changes are tracked in the
CHANGELOG.md file.
Copyright (c) Juga Paazmaya paazmaya@yahoo.com
Licensed under the MIT license.
So this is a really cool package! What's it do? Reverse engineer a source map (I only used it with JS, but it does css too). Why would you want to do that? Well in my case, I was scoping some competing products for research purposes. We were looking to build some similar features and I wanted some insights regarding how they'd built their versions of the feature. And basically every JS frontend these days deploys a sourcemap, which is the full source code of the front end. But min'd and basically unreadable. Shuji reverses it. It turns the min'd, difficult to read sourcemap into the full source code. File by file! Limitations: Couldn't see how to output the source directory structure (separate files, but all in one directory) I didn't use it extensively, so I didn't bother going deeper. It's possible the data doesn't exist to make this possible. Cool tool to know about. Note: if all you're after is the packages a product is using, then I'd suggest "source-map-explorer". But if you want to see their code, shuji, always shuji!