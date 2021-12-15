openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
shu

shuji

by Juga Paazmaya
0.7.0 (see all)

Reverse engineering JavaScript and CSS sources from sourcemaps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

74

GitHub Stars

540

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
rjaus

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

shuji (周氏)

Reverse engineering JavaScript and CSS sources from sourcemaps

Build Status Windows build status codecov dependencies Status FOSSA Status

Background for the name

The name of the project is for honouring the legacy of a certain master from the Ryukyu archipelago who contributed to the martial arts that we today know as karate and ryukyu kobujutsu.

Getting started

Install the shuji command line utility globally with npm. Elevated privileges might be needed via sudo, depending on the platform. In most cases just:

npm install --global shuji

Usage example:

shuji file.js.map -o folder

Please note that the minimum supported version of Node.js is 14.15.0, which is the active Long Term Support (LTS) version.

Command line options

The output of shuji --help pretty much covers all the options:

shuji - Reverse engineering JavaScript and CSS sources from sourcemaps
Usage: shuji [options] <file|directory>

  -h, --help               Help and usage instructions
  -o, --output-dir String  Output directory - default: .
  -p, --preserve           Preserve sourcemap's original folder structure.
  -M, --match String       Regular expression for matching and filtering files -
                           default: \.map$
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output, will print which file is currently being
                           processed
  -V, --version            Version number

Version 0.6.1

Testing

Test files are generated with UglifyJS 3 and sass by using files from the stretchy project, with the following commands:

uglifyjs stretchy.js --compress --mangle \
 --output stretchy.min.js --source-map includeSources
mv stretchy.min.js.map stretchy-with-sources.min.js.map

uglifyjs stretchy.js --compress --mangle \
 --output stretchy.min.js --source-map "url=inline"
mv stretchy.min.js stretchy-inline-sources.min.js

uglifyjs stretchy.js --compress --mangle \
 --output stretchy.min.js --source-map "url=stretchy.min.js.map"

sass stretchy.scss:stretchy.css

sass stretchy.scss:stretchy-inline.css --embed-source-map

Unit tests are written with tape and can be executed with npm test. Code coverage is inspected with nyc and can be executed with npm run coverage after running npm test. Please make sure it is over 90% at all times.

Contributing

"A Beginner's Guide to Open Source: The Best Advice for Making your First Contribution".

Also there is a blog post about "45 Github Issues Dos and Don’ts".

Linting is done with ESLint and can be executed with npm run lint. There should be no errors appearing after any JavaScript file changes.

Please note that any features or changed will not be merged without working unit tests.

Version history

Changes happening across different versions and upcoming changes are tracked in the CHANGELOG.md file.

License

Copyright (c) Juga Paazmaya paazmaya@yahoo.com

Licensed under the MIT license.

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Riley JamesMelbourne, Australia15 Ratings0 Reviews
Founder SuperAPI.com.au (@SuperAPIau), Ex-Developer Evangelist @XeroAPI
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

So this is a really cool package! What's it do? Reverse engineer a source map (I only used it with JS, but it does css too). Why would you want to do that? Well in my case, I was scoping some competing products for research purposes. We were looking to build some similar features and I wanted some insights regarding how they'd built their versions of the feature. And basically every JS frontend these days deploys a sourcemap, which is the full source code of the front end. But min'd and basically unreadable. Shuji reverses it. It turns the min'd, difficult to read sourcemap into the full source code. File by file! Limitations: Couldn't see how to output the source directory structure (separate files, but all in one directory) I didn't use it extensively, so I didn't bother going deeper. It's possible the data doesn't exist to make this possible. Cool tool to know about. Note: if all you're after is the packages a product is using, then I'd suggest "source-map-explorer". But if you want to see their code, shuji, always shuji!

7
sanjivani-chavan-new
bhau-kadam
sonali-deshmukh-new
neha-josh
neha-kumar-new
shreenath-bhidve
poonam-yadav-seven

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial