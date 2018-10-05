A priority queue that shuffles elements with the same priority.
npm install shuffled-priority-queue
const spq = require('shuffled-priority-queue')
const queue = spq()
queue.add({
priority: 0,
value: 'hello'
})
queue.add({
priority: 0,
value: 'world'
})
queue.add({
priority: 1,
value: 'welt'
})
queue.add({
priority: 2,
value: 'verden'
})
console.log(queue.shift()) // returns {value: 'verden'}
console.log(queue.shift()) // returns {value: 'welt'}
console.log(queue.shift()) // returns {value: 'hello'} or {value: 'world'}
console.log(queue.shift()) // returns {value: 'hello'} or {value: 'world'}
console.log(queue.shift()) // returns null (empty queue)
const queue = spq()
Create a new queue.
value = queue.add(value)
Add a new value to the queue. The value is returned for convenience
If you set
value.priority to a number, it'll be added to the queue at that priority.
queue.remove(value)
Remove a value from the queue.
bool = queue.has(value)
Check if a value is in the queue.
value = queue.shift()
Shift the next value off the queue.
The value returned will have the highest priority off the queue. If multiple values have the same priority a random one is returned.
value = queue.head()
Same as
shift() but does not mutate the queue.
value = queue.pop()
Same as
shift() but returns a value with the lowest priority.
value = queue.tail()
Same as
pop() but does not mutate the queue.
queue.length
Property containing how many items are in the queue
for (const value of queue)
Iterate the queue from highest priority to lowest using the
for of syntax
value = queue.next([prevValue])
Iterate the queue from highest priority to lowest.
let prevValue = null
while (prevValue = queue.next(prevValue)) {
console.log('value:', prevValue)
}
value = queue.prev([prevValue])
Iterate the queue from lowest priority to highest.
let prevValue = null
while (prevValue = queue.prev(prevValue)) {
console.log('value:', prevValue)
}
MIT