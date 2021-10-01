ShuffleText

This is the JavaScript library for text effect such as Flash contents.

Setup

Script Install

< script src = "shuffle-text.js" > </ script >

NPM Install

$ npm install shuffle-text

If you use this js library in es6.

import ShuffleText from 'shuffle-text' ;

Demo

https://ics-ikeda.github.io/shuffle-text/examples/plain/

Basic Usage Example

< html > < head > < script src = "shuffle-text.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < h1 id = "myText" > This is a ShuffleText.js Examle </ h1 > < script > var el = document .getElementById( "myText" ); var text = new ShuffleText(el); text.start(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Showcase

ClockMaker Labs - Interaction Design × Web Technology

Beautifl - Flash Gallery of wonderfl

日本全国花粉飛散マップ Pollen Map in Japan | ICS

APIs

Constructor

new ShuffleText(element)

API Reference is here.