Downloads/wk

130

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

ShuffleText

This is the JavaScript library for text effect such as Flash contents.

Setup

Script Install

<script src="shuffle-text.js"></script>

NPM Install

$ npm install shuffle-text

If you use this js library in es6.

import ShuffleText from 'shuffle-text';

Demo

https://ics-ikeda.github.io/shuffle-text/examples/plain/

Basic Usage Example

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <script src="shuffle-text.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
  <h1 id="myText">This is a ShuffleText.js Examle</h1>
  <script>
    var el = document.getElementById("myText");
    var text = new ShuffleText(el);
    text.start();
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Showcase

ClockMaker Labs - Interaction Design × Web Technology

Beautifl - Flash Gallery of wonderfl

日本全国花粉飛散マップ Pollen Map in Japan | ICS

APIs

Constructor

new ShuffleText(element)

API Reference is here.

