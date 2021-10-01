This is the JavaScript library for text effect such as Flash contents.
<script src="shuffle-text.js"></script>
$ npm install shuffle-text
If you use this js library in es6.
import ShuffleText from 'shuffle-text';
https://ics-ikeda.github.io/shuffle-text/examples/plain/
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="shuffle-text.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<h1 id="myText">This is a ShuffleText.js Examle</h1>
<script>
var el = document.getElementById("myText");
var text = new ShuffleText(el);
text.start();
</script>
</body>
</html>
ClockMaker Labs - Interaction Design × Web Technology
Beautifl - Flash Gallery of wonderfl
日本全国花粉飛散マップ Pollen Map in Japan | ICS
Constructor
new ShuffleText(element)
API Reference is here.