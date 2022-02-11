openbase logo
shuffle-seed

by Andre Caetano
1.1.6 (see all)

Nodejs module to Shuffle an Array with seed 🌱

Overview

Readme

shuffle-seed

Nodejs module to Shuffle an Array with seed 🌱

Array Shuffle Seed based on module davidbau/seedrandom

Installation

npm install shuffle-seed

Usage :

var shuffleSeed = require('shuffle-seed');
var a = ["a","b","c","d","e","f","g","h","i","j","k","l","m","n","o","p","q","r","s","t","u","v","w","x","y","z"];
var resp = shuffleSeed.shuffle(a,"Kappa");
// result always will be [f','y','p','i','r','v','a','x','q','e','c','b','n','j','t','z','o','l','w','m','k','g','h','u','d','s']

shuffleSeed.unshuffle(resp,"Kappa");
// result ["a","b","c","d","e","f","g","h","i","j","k","l","m","n","o","p","q","r","s","t","u","v","w","x","y","z"]

npm

The MIT License

