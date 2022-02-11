Nodejs module to Shuffle an Array with seed 🌱

Array Shuffle Seed based on module davidbau/seedrandom

Installation

npm install shuffle-seed

Usage :

var shuffleSeed = require ( 'shuffle-seed' ); var a = [ "a" , "b" , "c" , "d" , "e" , "f" , "g" , "h" , "i" , "j" , "k" , "l" , "m" , "n" , "o" , "p" , "q" , "r" , "s" , "t" , "u" , "v" , "w" , "x" , "y" , "z" ]; var resp = shuffleSeed.shuffle(a, "Kappa" ); shuffleSeed.unshuffle(resp, "Kappa" );

The MIT License