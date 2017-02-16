Randomize the order of the elements in a given array using the Fisher-Yates algorithm.
$ npm install shuffle-array
$ bower install shuffle-array
$ component install pazguille/shuffle-array
var shuffle = require('shuffle-array'),
collection = [1,2,3,4,5];
shuffle(collection);
console.log(collection); // returns [4, 3, 1, 5, 2]
Randomizes the order of the elements in a given
array.
arr - The given array.
options] {Object} - Optional configuration options.
options.copy] {Boolean} - Sets if should return a shuffled copy of the given array. By default it's a falsy value.
options.rng] {Function} - Specifies a custom random number generator.
shuffle([1,2,3,4,5]); // returns [4, 3, 1, 5, 2]
// Return a copy of the given array
shuffle([1,2,3,4,5], { 'copy': true }); // returns [4, 3, 1, 5, 2] (copied)
Pick one or more
random elements from the given
array.
arr - The given array.
options] {Object} - Optional configuration options.
options.picks] {Number} - Specifies how many random elements you want to pick. By default it picks 1.
options.rng] {Function} - Specifies a custom random number generator.
shuffle.pick([1,2,3,4,5]); // returns 5
// Return a random collection with 2 elements
shuffle.pick([1,2,3,4,5], { 'picks': 2 })); // returns [4, 3]
npm run dist
npm test
MIT license. Copyright © 2014.