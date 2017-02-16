Randomize the order of the elements in a given array using the Fisher-Yates algorithm.

Installation

$ npm install shuffle- array $ bower install shuffle- array $ component install pazguille/shuffle- array

Usage

var shuffle = require ( 'shuffle-array' ), collection = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; shuffle(collection); console .log(collection);

API

Randomizes the order of the elements in a given array .

arr - The given array.

- The given array. [ options ] {Object} - Optional configuration options.

] {Object} - Optional configuration options. [ options.copy ] {Boolean} - Sets if should return a shuffled copy of the given array. By default it's a falsy value.

] {Boolean} - Sets if should return a shuffled copy of the given array. By default it's a falsy value. [ options.rng ] {Function} - Specifies a custom random number generator.

shuffle([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]); shuffle([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], { 'copy' : true });

Pick one or more random elements from the given array .

arr - The given array.

- The given array. [ options ] {Object} - Optional configuration options.

] {Object} - Optional configuration options. [ options.picks ] {Number} - Specifies how many random elements you want to pick. By default it picks 1.

] {Number} - Specifies how many random elements you want to pick. By default it picks 1. [ options.rng ] {Function} - Specifies a custom random number generator.

shuffle.pick([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]); shuffle.pick([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], { 'picks' : 2 }));

Build

npm run dist

Test

npm test

