shuffle-array

by Guille Paz
1.0.1 (see all)

Randomize the order of the elements in a given array for the browser and node.js.

Downloads/wk

46K

GitHub Stars

166

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

shuffle-array

NPM version License Build status Coverage Status devDependency status downloads

Randomize the order of the elements in a given array using the Fisher-Yates algorithm.

Installation

$ npm install shuffle-array

$ bower install shuffle-array

$ component install pazguille/shuffle-array

Usage

var shuffle = require('shuffle-array'),
    collection = [1,2,3,4,5];

shuffle(collection);

console.log(collection); // returns [4, 3, 1, 5, 2]

API

shuffle(arr, [options])

Randomizes the order of the elements in a given array.

  • arr - The given array.
  • [options] {Object} - Optional configuration options.
  • [options.copy] {Boolean} - Sets if should return a shuffled copy of the given array. By default it's a falsy value.
  • [options.rng] {Function} - Specifies a custom random number generator.
shuffle([1,2,3,4,5]); // returns [4, 3, 1, 5, 2]

// Return a copy of the given array
shuffle([1,2,3,4,5], { 'copy': true }); // returns [4, 3, 1, 5, 2] (copied)

shuffle.pick(arr, [options])

Pick one or more random elements from the given array.

  • arr - The given array.
  • [options] {Object} - Optional configuration options.
  • [options.picks] {Number} - Specifies how many random elements you want to pick. By default it picks 1.
  • [options.rng] {Function} - Specifies a custom random number generator.
shuffle.pick([1,2,3,4,5]); // returns 5

// Return a random collection with 2 elements
shuffle.pick([1,2,3,4,5], { 'picks': 2 })); // returns [4, 3]

Build

npm run dist

Test

npm test

With ❤️ by

License

MIT license. Copyright © 2014.

