The original shrink-ray appears to be abandoned. This mirror has all the dependencies up-to-date.
Node.js compression middleware with modern codings like brotli and zopfli.
The following compression codings are supported:
In addition, if a response contains an ETag,
shrink-ray-current will cache the compressed
result for later requests and even re-compress it asynchronously at the highest
possible compression (using zopfli for gzip and deflate and brotli quality 11
for brotli). This makes it possible to use the best possible compression
algorithms for static content (saving as much as 25% over standard gzip) without
sacrificing runtime performance.
The combination of caching and use of better compression algorithms makes
shrink-ray serve static files in our benchmark 3x faster than
compression while using only one quarter as much CPU time.
Note: this project was forked from
compression, the standard Express/Connect
compression middleware, and it stands on the shoulders of that impressive
project.
You must first install
node,
npm, and the node native build
toolchain.
npm install shrink-ray-current
The brotli and zopfli algorithms rely on Node modules with native bindings.
Some environments may not be able to build these dependencies, but
shrink-ray tries to run even when they are absent; it just falls back to
gzip.
Therefore, the
iltorb and
node-zopfli-es modules are listed as
peerDependencies in
package.json. This is for two reasons:
shrink-ray will install successfully without them and fall back to gzip
shrink-ray can specify their own version ranges of these
dependencies for maximum control
Add them manually to your
package.json as
optionalDependencies:
"optionalDependencies": {
"iltorb": "~2.0.0",
"node-zopfli-es": "~1.0.3"
}
Then, run
npm install again.
(Node
>=11.8 has Brotli compression built in, but
shrink-ray supports
prior versions of Node as well. If your version of Node is
>=11.8, the
iltorb module is not necessary at runtime; however, you'll still see a
warning at install time.)
const shrinkRay = require('shrink-ray-current');
shrinkRay([options])
Returns the shrink-ray middleware using the given
options. The middleware
will attempt to compress response bodies for all request that traverse through
the middleware, based on the given
options.
This middleware will never compress responses that include a
Cache-Control
header with the
no-transform directive,
as compressing will transform the body.
shrinkRay() accepts these properties in the options object.
Note that
shrink-ray options are backward-compatible with
compression, but
we have also moved all of the gzip/deflate/zlib-specific parameters
into a sub-object called
zlib. If you use
zlib parameters at the root level
of options in
shrink-ray, you will get a deprecation warning.
Whether to use node-zopfli-es (
true) or zlib (
false) for gzip compression.
Defaults to
true.
A function to decide if the response should be considered for compression.
This function is called as
filter(req, res) and is expected to return
true to consider the response for compression, or
false to not compress
the response.
The default filter function uses the compressible
module to determine if
res.getHeader('Content-Type') is compressible.
A function to decide if the compressed response should be cached for later use.
This function is called as
cache(req, res) and is expected to return
true if
the compressed response should be cached and
false if the response should not
be cached. Note that
shrink-ray uses ETags to ensure that a cache entry is appropriate
to return, so it will never cache a response that does not include an
ETag,
even if the cache function returns
true.
When a response is cached, it will be asynchronously re-encoded at the highest quality level available for the compression algorithm in question (zopfli for gzip and deflate, and brotli quality 11 for brotli). These quality levels are generally not acceptable for use when responding to a request in real-time because they are too CPU-intensive, but they can be performed in the background so that subsequent requests get the highest compression levels available.
By default,
shrink-ray caches any response that has an
ETag header associated with
it, which means it should work out of the box with
express.static, caching static
files with the highest available compression. If you serve a large number of dynamic
files with ETags, you may want to have your cache function restrict caching to your
static file directory so as to avoid thrashing the cache and wasting CPU time on
expensive compressions.
The approximate size, in bytes, of the cache. This is a number of bytes, any string
accepted by the bytes module, or
false
to indicate no caching. The default
cacheSize is
128mb.
The size includes space for the URL of the cached resources and the compressed bytes
of the responses. It does not, however, include overhead for JavaScript objects,
so the actual total amount of memory taken up by the cache will be somewhat larger
than
cacheSize in practice.
When deciding how large to make your cache, remember that every cached resource in your app may have as many as three compressed entries: one each for gzip, deflate, and brotli.
The byte threshold for the response body size before compression is considered
for the response, defaults to
1kb. This is a number of bytes, any string
accepted by the bytes module, or
false.
Note this is only an advisory setting; if the response size cannot be determined
at the time the response headers are written, then it is assumed the response is
over the threshold. To guarantee the response size can be determined, be sure
set a
Content-Length response header.
There is a sub-object of the options object called
zlib which contains all of
the parameters related to
gzip and
deflate. In addition to
those listed below, zlib options may be
passed in to the
zlib sub-object.
Also note that to temporarily preserve backwards compatibility with
compression,
all of these
zlib parameters can be included at the root level of the options
object. However, having
zlib parameters at the root level is deprecated, and we
plan to remove it.
The default value is
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_CHUNK, or
16384.
See Node.js documentation regarding the usage.
The level of zlib compression to apply to responses. A higher level will result in better compression, but will take longer to complete. A lower level will result in less compression, but will be much faster.
This is an integer in the range of
0 (no compression) to
9 (maximum
compression). The special value
-1 can be used to mean the "default
compression level", which is a default compromise between speed and
compression (currently equivalent to level 6).
-1 Default compression level (also
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_COMPRESSION).
0 No compression (also
zlib.Z_NO_COMPRESSION).
1 Fastest compression (also
zlib.Z_BEST_SPEED).
2
3
4
5
6 (currently what
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_COMPRESSION points to).
7
8
9 Best compression (also
zlib.Z_BEST_COMPRESSION).
The default value is
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_COMPRESSION, or
-1.
Note in the list above,
zlib is from
zlib = require('zlib').
This specifies how much memory should be allocated for the internal compression
state and is an integer in the range of
1 (minimum level) and
9 (maximum
level).
The default value is
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_MEMLEVEL, or
8.
See Node.js documentation regarding the usage.
This is used to tune the compression algorithm. This value only affects the compression ratio, not the correctness of the compressed output, even if it is not set appropriately.
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_STRATEGY Use for normal data.
zlib.Z_FILTERED Use for data produced by a filter (or predictor).
Filtered data consists mostly of small values with a somewhat random
distribution. In this case, the compression algorithm is tuned to
compress them better. The effect is to force more Huffman coding and less
string matching; it is somewhat intermediate between
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_STRATEGY
and
zlib.Z_HUFFMAN_ONLY.
zlib.Z_FIXED Use to prevent the use of dynamic Huffman codes, allowing
for a simpler decoder for special applications.
zlib.Z_HUFFMAN_ONLY Use to force Huffman encoding only (no string match).
zlib.Z_RLE Use to limit match distances to one (run-length encoding).
This is designed to be almost as fast as
zlib.Z_HUFFMAN_ONLY, but give
better compression for PNG image data.
Note in the list above,
zlib is from
zlib = require('zlib').
The default value is
zlib.Z_DEFAULT_WINDOWBITS, or
15.
See Node.js documentation regarding the usage.
To control the parameters of the brotli algorithm, pass in child object at the key
brotli with one or more of the following brotli algorithm parameters:
lgblock,
lgwin,
mode, or
quality.
Note that unlike the standard brotli library, which defaults to quality 11, this library defaults to quality 4, which is generally more appropriate for dynamic content.
The default
filter function. This is used to construct a custom filter
function that is an extension of the default function.
app.use(shrinkRay({filter: shouldCompress}));
function shouldCompress(req, res) {
if (req.headers['x-no-compression']) {
// don't compress responses with this request header
return false;
}
// fallback to standard filter function
return shrinkRay.filter(req, res);
}
This module adds a
res.flush() method to force the partially-compressed
response to be flushed to the client.
When using this module with express or connect, simply
app.use the module as
high as you like. Requests that pass through the middleware will be compressed.
const shrinkRay = require('shrink-ray-current');
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
// compress all requests
app.use(shrinkRay());
// add all routes
Because of the nature of compression this module does not work out of the box with server-sent events. To compress content, a window of the output needs to be buffered up in order to get good compression. Typically when using server-sent events, there are certain block of data that need to reach the client.
You can achieve this by calling
res.flush() when you need the data written to
actually make it to the client.
const shrinkRay = require('shrink-ray-current');
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
// compress responses
app.use(shrinkRay());
// server-sent event stream
app.get('/events', (req, res) => {
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/event-stream');
res.setHeader('Cache-Control', 'no-cache');
// send a ping approx every 2 seconds
const timer = setInterval(() => {
res.write('data: ping\n\n');
// !!! this is the important part
res.flush();
}, 2000);
res.on('close', () => {
clearInterval(timer)
})
});