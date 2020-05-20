Shrimpit 🍤

Shrimpit is a small CLI analysis tool for checking unused JavaScript, JSX & Vue templates ES6 exports in your project.

Install

npm

npm i -g shrimpit

yarn

yarn global add shrimpit

Usage

shrimpit path/to/your/files /another/path

Globbing patterns are also supported:

shrimpit test/**/*.js

Adding the --tree flag will output the complete files tree with all the imports and the exports per file:

shrimpit --tree path/to/your/files

Please note that default unnamed exports are rendered as default (unnamed) :

shrimpit test --tree Shrimpit! Files tree { test: { core: { a: { 'a.js': { imports: [ { location: 'test/core/b/b.js', name: 'test', unnamedDefault: true }, { location: 'test/core/b/b.js', name: 'a', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/c/c.js', name: 'User', unnamedDefault: true } ], exports: [ { location: 'test/core/a/a.js', name: 'a', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/a/a.js', name: 'c', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/a/a.js', name: 'd', unnamedDefault: true } ] } }, b: { 'b.js': { imports: [ { location: 'test/core/c/c.js', name: 'Cat', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/d/d.js', name: 'unamedFunction', unnamedDefault: true }, { location: 'test/core/a/a.js', name: 'a', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/a/a.js', name: 'c', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/a/a.js', name: 'd', unnamedDefault: true } ], exports: [ { location: 'test/core/b/b.js', name: 'a', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/b/b.js', name: 'b', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/b/b.js', name: 'default (unnamed)', unnamedDefault: true } ] } }, c: { 'c.js': { imports: [ { location: 'test/core/a/a.js', name: 'a', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/a/a.js', name: 'c', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/a/a.js', name: 'd', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/b/b.js', name: 'b', unnamedDefault: false } ], exports: [ { location: 'test/core/c/c.js', name: 'Cat', unnamedDefault: false }, { location: 'test/core/c/c.js', name: 'User', unnamedDefault: true } ] } }, d: { 'd.js': { imports: [], exports: [ { location: 'test/core/d/d.js', name: 'test/core/d', unnamedDefault: true } ] } } } } } Unused exports All Clear Ahead, Captain.

Flow & Vue

Shrimpit supports Flow annotations and Vue templates out of the box!

TypeScript (experimental)

Since Babel 7, the TypeScript AST can directly be parsed. You can use the --typescript flag to enable it:

shrimpit --tree --typescript path/to/your/files

Please note that the Flow and TypeScript parsers are mutually exclusive.

Linting

The code quality is checked by the JavaScript Standard Style.

License

Released under the MIT license by Davy Duperron.