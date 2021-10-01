If you are having encoding issues in internet explorer please include this script as well.

Redoing all of this in modern JS. Promises, Typed Arrays, other hipster things, I wouldn't say it's based on RandomEtc's version as much as inspired by it as there is 0 code shared and I really only read the binary ajax part of his (hence why my function has the same name, they are otherwise not related). My sources were:

Demos

Usage

For use with browserify, webpack:

npm install shpjs --save

Or include directly in your webpage from:

https :

API

Has a function shp which accepts a string which is the path the she shapefile minus the extension and returns a promise which resolves into geojson.

shp( "files/pandr" ).then( function ( geojson ) { });

or you can call it on a .zip file which contains the shapefile

shp( "files/pandr.zip" ).then( function ( geojson ) { });

or if you got the zip some other way (like the File API) then with the arrayBuffer you can call

const geojson = await shp(buffer);

If there is only one shp in the zipefile it returns geojson, if there are multiple then it will be an array. All of the geojson objects have an extra key fileName the value of which is the name of the shapefile minus the extension (I.E. the part of the name that's the same for all of them)

You could also load the arraybuffers seperately:

shp.combine([shp.parseShp(shpBuffer, ),shp.parseDbf(dbfBuffer)]);

Stick it in a worker

I used my library catiline to parallelize the demos to do so I changed

< script src = 'dist/shp.js' > </ script > < script > shp( 'files/shapeFile.zip' ).then( function (data) { }); </ script >

to

< script src = 'website/catiline.js' > </ script > < script > var worker = cw( function (base,cb) { importScripts( 'dist/shp.js' ); shp(base).then(cb); }); worker.data(cw.makeUrl( 'files/shapeFile.zip' )).then( function (data) { }); </ script >

to send the worker a buffer from the file api you'd do (I'm omitting where you include the catiline script)

var worker = cw( function ( data ) { importScripts( '../dist/shp.js' ); return shp.parseZip(data); }); worker.data(reader.result,[reader.result]).then( function ( data ) { });

LICENSE

Main library MIT license, original version was less permissive but there is 0 code shared. Included libraries are under their respective lisenses which are: