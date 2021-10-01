If you are having encoding issues in internet explorer please include this script as well.
Redoing all of this in modern JS. Promises, Typed Arrays, other hipster things, I wouldn't say it's based on RandomEtc's version as much as inspired by it as there is 0 code shared and I really only read the binary ajax part of his (hence why my function has the same name, they are otherwise not related). My sources were:
For use with browserify, webpack:
npm install shpjs --save
Or include directly in your webpage from:
https://unpkg.com/shpjs@latest/dist/shp.js
Has a function
shp which accepts a string which is the path the she shapefile minus the extension and returns a promise which resolves into geojson.
//for the shapefiles in the folder called 'files' with the name pandr.shp
shp("files/pandr").then(function(geojson){
//do something with your geojson
});
or you can call it on a .zip file which contains the shapefile
//for the shapefiles in the files folder called pandr.shp
shp("files/pandr.zip").then(function(geojson){
//see bellow for whats here this internally call shp.parseZip()
});
or if you got the zip some other way (like the File API) then with the arrayBuffer you can call
const geojson = await shp(buffer);
If there is only one shp in the zipefile it returns geojson, if there are multiple then it will be an array. All of the geojson objects have an extra key
fileName the value of which is the
name of the shapefile minus the extension (I.E. the part of the name that's the same for all of them)
You could also load the arraybuffers seperately:
shp.combine([shp.parseShp(shpBuffer, /*optional prj str*/),shp.parseDbf(dbfBuffer)]);
I used my library catiline to parallelize the demos to do so I changed
<script src='dist/shp.js'> </script>
<script>
shp('files/shapeFile.zip').then(function(data){
//do stuff with data
});
</script>
to
<script src='website/catiline.js'> </script>
<script>
var worker = cw(function(base,cb){
importScripts('dist/shp.js');
shp(base).then(cb);
});
//worker can be called multiple times
worker.data(cw.makeUrl('files/shapeFile.zip')).then(function(data){
//do stuff with data
});
</script>
to send the worker a buffer from the file api you'd do (I'm omitting where you include the catiline script)
var worker = cw(function(data){
importScripts('../dist/shp.js');
return shp.parseZip(data);
});
worker.data(reader.result,[reader.result]).then(function(data){
//do stuff with data
});
Main library MIT license, original version was less permissive but there is 0 code shared. Included libraries are under their respective lisenses which are: