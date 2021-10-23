openbase logo
Readme

shp2json

Convert shapefile zip archives to streaming GeoJSON using gdal and JSONStream.

Uses the gdal native addon for node.js. No compilation required on most platforms as pre-compiled binaries will be downloaded automatically when you run npm install shp2json.

build status

example

shp2json.js

var toJSON = require('shp2json');
toJSON(process.stdin).pipe(process.stdout);
process.stdin.resume();

// or

toJSON.fromShpFile('./data/from_files/shape.shp').pipe(process.stdout);

shp2json command

$ shp2json ~/citylots.zip 2>/dev/null | head -n5
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{ "type": "Feature", "properties": { "MAPBLKLOT": "0001001", "BLKLOT": 
"0001001", "BLOCK_NUM": "0001", "LOT_NUM": "001", "FROM_ST": "", "TO_ST": "",
 "STREET": "", "ST_TYPE": "", "ODD_EVEN": "" }, "geometry": { "type": "Polygon",
 "coordinates": [ [ [ -122.422004, 37.808480 ], [ -122.422076, 37.808835 ], 
[ -122.421102, 37.808804 ], [ -122.421063, 37.808601 ], [ -122.422004, 37.808480 ] ] ] } }
,

methods

var toJSON = require('shp2json')

var outStream = toJSON(inStream)

Create a streaming json output stream outStream from the streaming shapefile zip archive inStream.

command-line usage

Usage: shp2json {infile|-} {outfile|-}

install

Make sure you have the unzip command in your PATH.

To install the library, with npm do:

npm install shp2json

and to install the command do:

npm install -g shp2json

license

MIT/X11

