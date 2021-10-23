shp2json

Convert shapefile zip archives to streaming GeoJSON using gdal and JSONStream.

Uses the gdal native addon for node.js. No compilation required on most platforms as pre-compiled binaries will be downloaded automatically when you run npm install shp2json .

example

var toJSON = require ( 'shp2json' ); toJSON(process.stdin).pipe(process.stdout); process.stdin.resume(); toJSON.fromShpFile( './data/from_files/shape.shp' ).pipe(process.stdout);

shp2json command

$ shp2json ~ /citylots.zip 2>/ dev/ null | head -n5 { "type" : "FeatureCollection" , "features" : [ { "type" : "Feature" , "properties" : { "MAPBLKLOT" : "0001001" , "BLKLOT" : "0001001" , "BLOCK_NUM" : "0001" , "LOT_NUM" : "001" , "FROM_ST" : "" , "TO_ST" : "" , "STREET" : "" , "ST_TYPE" : "" , "ODD_EVEN" : "" }, "geometry" : { "type" : "Polygon" , "coordinates" : [ [ [ -122.422004 , 37.808480 ], [ -122.422076 , 37.808835 ], [ -122.421102 , 37.808804 ], [ -122.421063 , 37.808601 ], [ -122.422004 , 37.808480 ] ] ] } } ,

methods

var toJSON = require('shp2json')

var outStream = toJSON(inStream)

Create a streaming json output stream outStream from the streaming shapefile zip archive inStream .

command-line usage

Usage : shp2json {infile|-} {outfile|-}

install

Make sure you have the unzip command in your PATH.

To install the library, with npm do:

npm install shp2json

and to install the command do:

npm install -g shp2json

license

MIT/X11