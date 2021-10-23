Convert shapefile zip archives to streaming GeoJSON using gdal and JSONStream.
Uses the gdal native addon for node.js. No compilation required on most platforms as pre-compiled binaries will be downloaded automatically when you run
npm install shp2json.
var toJSON = require('shp2json');
toJSON(process.stdin).pipe(process.stdout);
process.stdin.resume();
// or
toJSON.fromShpFile('./data/from_files/shape.shp').pipe(process.stdout);
$ shp2json ~/citylots.zip 2>/dev/null | head -n5
{
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{ "type": "Feature", "properties": { "MAPBLKLOT": "0001001", "BLKLOT":
"0001001", "BLOCK_NUM": "0001", "LOT_NUM": "001", "FROM_ST": "", "TO_ST": "",
"STREET": "", "ST_TYPE": "", "ODD_EVEN": "" }, "geometry": { "type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [ [ [ -122.422004, 37.808480 ], [ -122.422076, 37.808835 ],
[ -122.421102, 37.808804 ], [ -122.421063, 37.808601 ], [ -122.422004, 37.808480 ] ] ] } }
,
var toJSON = require('shp2json')
Create a streaming json output stream
outStream from the streaming shapefile
zip archive
inStream.
Usage: shp2json {infile|-} {outfile|-}
Make sure you have the
unzip command in your PATH.
To install the library, with npm do:
npm install shp2json
and to install the command do:
npm install -g shp2json
MIT/X11