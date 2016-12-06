Writes shapefile in pure javascript. Uses dbf for the data component, and jsZIP to generate ZIP file downloads in-browser.

Usage

For node.js or browserify

npm install --save shp-write

Or in a browser

https :

Caveats

Requires a capable fancy modern browser with Typed Arrays support

Geometries: Point, LineString, Polygon, MultiLineString, MultiPolygon

Tabular-style properties export with Shapefile's field name length limit

Uses jsZip for ZIP files, but compression is buggy so it uses STORE instead of DEFLATE.

Example

var shpwrite = require ( 'shp-write' ); var options = { folder : 'myshapes' , types : { point : 'mypoints' , polygon : 'mypolygons' , line : 'mylines' } } shpwrite.download({ type : 'FeatureCollection' , features : [ { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 0 , 0 ] }, properties : { name : 'Foo' } }, { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 0 , 10 ] }, properties : { name : 'Bar' } } ] }, options);

API

Given a GeoJSON FeatureCollection as an object, converts convertible features into Shapefiles and triggers a download.

Given data, an array of objects for each row of data, geometry, the OGC standard geometry type (like POINT ), geometries, a list of geometries as bare coordinate arrays, generate a shapfile and call the callback with err and an object with

{ shp : DataView (), shx : DataView (), dbf : DataView () }

Generate a ArrayBuffer of a zipped shapefile, dbf, and prj, from a GeoJSON object.

Other Implementations

Reference

