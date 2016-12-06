openbase logo
shp-write

by mapbox
0.3.2 (see all)

create and write to shapefiles in pure javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

212

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

shp-write

Writes shapefile in pure javascript. Uses dbf for the data component, and jsZIP to generate ZIP file downloads in-browser.

Usage

For node.js or browserify

npm install --save shp-write

Or in a browser

https://unpkg.com/shp-write@latest/shpwrite.js

Caveats

  • Requires a capable fancy modern browser with Typed Arrays support
  • Geometries: Point, LineString, Polygon, MultiLineString, MultiPolygon
  • Tabular-style properties export with Shapefile's field name length limit
  • Uses jsZip for ZIP files, but compression is buggy so it uses STORE instead of DEFLATE.

Example

var shpwrite = require('shp-write');

// (optional) set names for feature types and zipped folder
var options = {
    folder: 'myshapes',
    types: {
        point: 'mypoints',
        polygon: 'mypolygons',
        line: 'mylines'
    }
}
// a GeoJSON bridge for features
shpwrite.download({
    type: 'FeatureCollection',
    features: [
        {
            type: 'Feature',
            geometry: {
                type: 'Point',
                coordinates: [0, 0]
            },
            properties: {
                name: 'Foo'
            }
        },
        {
            type: 'Feature',
            geometry: {
                type: 'Point',
                coordinates: [0, 10]
            },
            properties: {
                name: 'Bar'
            }
        }
    ]
}, options);
// triggers a download of a zip file with shapefiles contained within.

API

download(geojson)

Given a GeoJSON FeatureCollection as an object, converts convertible features into Shapefiles and triggers a download.

write(data, geometrytype, geometries, callback)

Given data, an array of objects for each row of data, geometry, the OGC standard geometry type (like POINT), geometries, a list of geometries as bare coordinate arrays, generate a shapfile and call the callback with err and an object with

{
    shp: DataView(),
    shx: DataView(),
    dbf: DataView()
}

zip(geojson)

Generate a ArrayBuffer of a zipped shapefile, dbf, and prj, from a GeoJSON object.

Other Implementations

Reference

Contributors

