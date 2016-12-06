Writes shapefile in pure javascript. Uses dbf for the data component, and jsZIP to generate ZIP file downloads in-browser.
For node.js or browserify
npm install --save shp-write
Or in a browser
https://unpkg.com/shp-write@latest/shpwrite.js
var shpwrite = require('shp-write');
// (optional) set names for feature types and zipped folder
var options = {
folder: 'myshapes',
types: {
point: 'mypoints',
polygon: 'mypolygons',
line: 'mylines'
}
}
// a GeoJSON bridge for features
shpwrite.download({
type: 'FeatureCollection',
features: [
{
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {
type: 'Point',
coordinates: [0, 0]
},
properties: {
name: 'Foo'
}
},
{
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {
type: 'Point',
coordinates: [0, 10]
},
properties: {
name: 'Bar'
}
}
]
}, options);
// triggers a download of a zip file with shapefiles contained within.
download(geojson)
Given a GeoJSON FeatureCollection as an object, converts convertible features into Shapefiles and triggers a download.
write(data, geometrytype, geometries, callback)
Given data, an array of objects for each row of data, geometry, the OGC standard
geometry type (like
POINT), geometries, a list of geometries as bare coordinate
arrays, generate a shapfile and call the callback with
err and an object with
{
shp: DataView(),
shx: DataView(),
dbf: DataView()
}
zip(geojson)
Generate a ArrayBuffer of a zipped shapefile, dbf, and prj, from a GeoJSON object.