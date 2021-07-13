This is a
window.showModalDialog() shim using a modal HTML5
<dialog> element and ECMAScript 2015 Generators or ECMAScript 2017 Async/Await. It was tested in the latest Google Chrome and in the latest Mozilla Firefox with the dom.dialog_element.enabled preference set to true in
about:config. Just include the following HTML code before using
showModalDialog function:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/showmodaldialog"></script>
Passing both
window.dialogArguments and
window.returnValue is supported, provided that the dialog document is on the same server as the host document.
ShowModalDialog Polyfill is using Promises, Generators,
yield,
async,
await and the
spawn function by Jake Archibald. If they are unavailable, the polyfill is using
eval and JSON as a fallback, provided that statements are separated by new lines, the
showModalDialog function is not nested and runs only once in a function.
Please note that native
showModalDialog support is considered deprecated and it was removed from Chrome 43 and Firefox 56.
spawn(function*() {
//statements before showing a modal dialog
var returnValue = yield window.showModalDialog( url [, arguments, options] );
//statements after closing a modal dialog
});
or:
(async function() {
//statements before showing a modal dialog
var returnValue = await window.showModalDialog( url [, arguments, options] );
//statements after closing a modal dialog
})();
or:
(function() {
//statements before showing a modal dialog
var returnValue = window.showModalDialog( url [, arguments, options] );
//statements after closing a modal dialog
})();
where:
dialogHeight:???px;dialogLeft:???px;dialogTop:???px;dialogWidth:???px;
When using generators or async/await, both
showModalDialog and
spawn functions are Promises, so you can use their
then method and
yield them.
When using an
eval fallback, the
showModalDialog function throws an exception to stop executing code until the modal is closed, then it
evals the remaining code of a caller function.
In order to close the dialog from inside of it, invoke
parent.document.getElementsByTagName('dialog')[0].close(); provided that both documents have the same origin.
Here is a live demo. Works best in Google Chrome.
ShowModalDialog Polyfill is developed by Jerzy Głowacki under Apache 2.0 License.