Core of the Shower presentation engine. Doesn’t include themes. See it in action. Follow @shower_me for support and updates, file an issue if you have any.
Get the Shower template with core already included. Download the template archive or install the package:
npm install @shower/shower
You can also install core as a separate package:
npm install @shower/core
To take part in core development, please read contributing guidelines first. Before submitting a pull request with major changes, please file an issue first.
Licensed under MIT License.