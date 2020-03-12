npm install showdown-katex

Showdown extension to render LaTeX math and AsciiMath using KaTeX;

Special characters do not need escaping

Works well alongside bootmark

Config

You can customize what gets passed to the katex renderer by passing a config object.

These are the defaults:

{ displayMode : true , throwOnError : false , errorColor : '#ff0000' , delimiters : [ { left : "$$" , right : "$$" , display : false }, { left : '~' , right : '~' , display : false , asciimath : true }, ], }

Examples:

< script > const converter = new showdown.Converter({ extensions: [ showdownKatex({ throwOnError: true , displayMode: false , errorColor: '#1500ff' , }), ], }); converter.makeHtml( '~x=2~' ); </ script >

Check katex for more details.

Default Delimiters

Format Left Right Display mode Latex $$ $$ false Asciimath ~ ~ false

To define custom delimiters simply define a delimiters property in the config as an array of objects. Each object MUST have a left ( string ) property with the left delimiter, and a right ( string ) property with the right delimiter. The oject may also have a display ( boolean ) property if the delimiter should use display mode instead of inline mode, and an asciimath ( boolean ) id the delimiter is Asciimath instead of Latex.

Custom delimiters won't disable the defaults, so you can use both custom and default delimiters.

const converter = new showdown.Converter({ extensions : [ showdownKatex({ delimiters : [{ left : '( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)' , right : '( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)' , asciimath : true }], }), ], }); converter.makeHtml( 'some text here, ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) E=mc^2 ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°), you can still use ~ E=Mc^2 ~' , );

FOUC

If your page suffers from a "Flash Of Unstyled Content," add this to your <body> tag:

< body style = "display:none;" onload = "document.body.style.display='block'" >

This hides the body and shows it only when the JavaScript has loaded.

Math Example

`` `asciimath x = (-b +- sqrt(b^2-4ac)) / (2a) ` ``

x = (-b +- sqrt(b^2-4ac)) / (2a)

`` `latex x=\frac{ -b\pm\sqrt{ b^2-4ac } } {2a} ` ``

x=\frac{ -b\pm\sqrt{ b^2-4ac } } {2a}

They will both render the exact same thing. If the examples don't render correctly click here.