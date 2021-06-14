A Showdown extension for highlight the code blocks.

This package uses highlight.js to highlight code blocks in Showdown output. 🚀

☁️ Installation

npm install --save showdown-highlight yarn add showdown-highlight

📋 Example

const showdown = require ( 'showdown' ) , showdownHighlight = require ( "showdown-highlight" ) ; let converter = new showdown.Converter({ extensions : [showdownHighlight({ pre : true })] }); let html = converter.makeHtml( ` ## Highlighting Code with Showdown Below we have a piece of JavaScript code: \`\`\`js function sayHello (msg, who) { return \`\${who} says: msg\`; } sayHello("Hello World", "Johnny"); \`\`\` ` ); console .log(html);

📝 Documentation

Highlight the code in the showdown input.

Examples:

let converter = new showdown.Converter({ extensions : [showdownHighlight] });

Enable the classes in the <pre> element:

let converter = new showdown.Converter({ extensions : [showdownHighlight({ pre : true })] });

📜 License

MIT © Bloggify