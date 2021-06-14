openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

showdown-highlight

by Bloggify
2.1.8 (see all)

🎨 A Showdown extension for highlighting code blocks.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

showdown-highlight

Version Downloads

A Showdown extension for highlight the code blocks.

This package uses highlight.js to highlight code blocks in Showdown output. 🚀

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save showdown-highlight

# Using yarn
yarn add showdown-highlight

📋 Example

const showdown = require('showdown')
    , showdownHighlight = require("showdown-highlight")
    ;

// After requiring the module, use it as extension
let converter = new showdown.Converter({
    // That's it
    extensions: [showdownHighlight({
        // Whether to add the classes to the <pre> tag
        pre: true
    })]
});

// Now you can Highlight code blocks
let html = converter.makeHtml(`
## Highlighting Code with Showdown

Below we have a piece of JavaScript code:

\`\`\`js
function sayHello (msg, who) {
    return \`\${who} says: msg\`;
}
sayHello("Hello World", "Johnny");
\`\`\`
`);

console.log(html);
// <h2 id="highlightingcodewithshowdown">Highlighting Code with Showdown</h2>
//
// <p>Below we have a piece of JavaScript code:</p>
//
// <pre><code class="js language-js"><span class="hljs-function"><span class="hljs-keyword">function</span> <span class="hljs-title">sayHello</span> (<span class="hljs-params">msg, who</span>) </span>{
//     <span class="hljs-keyword">return</span> <span class="hljs-string">`<span class="hljs-subst">${who}</span> says: msg`</span>;
// }
// sayHello(<span class="hljs-string">"Hello World"</span>, <span class="hljs-string">"Johnny"</span>);
// </code></pre>

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛

📝 Documentation

showdownHighlight()

Highlight the code in the showdown input.

Examples:

let converter = new showdown.Converter({
    extensions: [showdownHighlight]
});

Enable the classes in the <pre> element:

let converter = new showdown.Converter({
    extensions: [showdownHighlight({ pre: true })]
});

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • mdpdf
  • bloggify-markdown-highlight
  • @kev_nz/publisher
  • md-toy-blog
  • markdown2dash
  • ember-showdown-highlight
  • trumpdoc
  • md-srv
  • md-browse
  • showit
  • showdown-html
  • callete
  • swanky
  • textbase
  • chimpsky
  • tutors-html
  • @etermind/alex
  • @webqit/oohtml-cli
  • docset-tools-markdown
  • examma-ray
  • steelsky

📜 License

MIT © Bloggify

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial