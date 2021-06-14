A Showdown extension for highlight the code blocks.
This package uses
highlight.js to highlight code blocks in Showdown output. 🚀
# Using npm
npm install --save showdown-highlight
# Using yarn
yarn add showdown-highlight
const showdown = require('showdown')
, showdownHighlight = require("showdown-highlight")
;
// After requiring the module, use it as extension
let converter = new showdown.Converter({
// That's it
extensions: [showdownHighlight({
// Whether to add the classes to the <pre> tag
pre: true
})]
});
// Now you can Highlight code blocks
let html = converter.makeHtml(`
## Highlighting Code with Showdown
Below we have a piece of JavaScript code:
\`\`\`js
function sayHello (msg, who) {
return \`\${who} says: msg\`;
}
sayHello("Hello World", "Johnny");
\`\`\`
`);
console.log(html);
// <h2 id="highlightingcodewithshowdown">Highlighting Code with Showdown</h2>
//
// <p>Below we have a piece of JavaScript code:</p>
//
// <pre><code class="js language-js"><span class="hljs-function"><span class="hljs-keyword">function</span> <span class="hljs-title">sayHello</span> (<span class="hljs-params">msg, who</span>) </span>{
// <span class="hljs-keyword">return</span> <span class="hljs-string">`<span class="hljs-subst">${who}</span> says: msg`</span>;
// }
// sayHello(<span class="hljs-string">"Hello World"</span>, <span class="hljs-string">"Johnny"</span>);
// </code></pre>
There are few ways to get help:
showdownHighlight()
Highlight the code in the showdown input.
Examples:
let converter = new showdown.Converter({
extensions: [showdownHighlight]
});
Enable the classes in the
<pre> element:
let converter = new showdown.Converter({
extensions: [showdownHighlight({ pre: true })]
});
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
mdpdf
bloggify-markdown-highlight
@kev_nz/publisher
md-toy-blog
markdown2dash
ember-showdown-highlight
trumpdoc
md-srv
md-browse
showit
showdown-html
callete
swanky
textbase
chimpsky
tutors-html
@etermind/alex
@webqit/oohtml-cli
docset-tools-markdown
examma-ray
steelsky