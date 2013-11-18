ShoutJS

Make your ShellJS commands explicit and get a beautiful output.

Example

Get this:

With this:

var shout = require ( 'shoutjs' ); shout.mkdir( 'bleach' ); shout.to( 'bleach/ichigo' , 'Bankai!' ); shout.rm( '-rf' , 'bleach' );

Commands

Supported ShellJS commands are: cp , rm , mv , mkdir , to .

ShoutJS only wraps ShellJS commands which change the filesystem. For usage information, you can go here ShellJS.

There's only to which differs from ShellJS:

var shell = require ( 'shelljs/global' ), shout = require ( 'shoutjs' ); 'Bankai!' .to( 'file' ); shout.to( 'file' , 'Bankai!' );

Theming

ShoutJS supports theming through Logan. So it's possible to customize ShoutJS output pretty much the way you want.

Here is the default theme:

shout.logan.set({ cp : [ ' copy % to %' , 'cyan . cyan .' ], rm : [ ' remove % ' , 'red ' ], mv : [ ' move % to %' , 'cyan . cyan .' ], mkdir : [ ' create % ' , 'cyan ' ], to : [ ' create % ' , 'cyan ' ], exec : [ ' exec % ' , 'blue . ' ] });

To override it:

shout.logan.set({ cp : [ 'cp % %' , 'grey' ], rm : [ 'rm % ' , 'grey' ], });

Adding new messages

In many cases, you may want to log more than ShellJS commands for your users.

The recommanded way is to use Logan.

Here's an example:

var shout = require ( 'shoutjs' ), logan = require ( 'logan' ); logan.set({ info : [ ' info %' , 'yellow' ] }); logan.info( 'starting script...' ); shout.rm( 'file.txt' ); logan.info( 'done' );

Configuration

You can disable ShoutJS output using logan.silent option.

shout.logan.silent = true ; shout.to( 'ichigo.txt' , 'Bankai!' );

Issues

Have a bug or missing a new command introduced in ShellJS? Please create an issue here on GitHub!

Themes

If you've created a theme for ShellJS feel free to drop me a message @typicode.