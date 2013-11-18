Make your ShellJS commands explicit and get a beautiful output.
Get this:
With this:
var shout = require('shoutjs');
shout.mkdir('bleach');
shout.to('bleach/ichigo', 'Bankai!');
shout.rm('-rf', 'bleach');
Supported ShellJS commands are:
cp,
rm,
mv,
mkdir,
to.
ShoutJS only wraps ShellJS commands which change the filesystem. For usage information, you can go here ShellJS.
There's only
to which differs from ShellJS:
var shell = require('shelljs/global'),
shout = require('shoutjs');
'Bankai!'.to('file'); // ShellJS
shout.to('file', 'Bankai!'); // ShoutJS
ShoutJS supports theming through Logan. So it's possible to customize ShoutJS output pretty much the way you want.
Here is the default theme:
// Default theme
shout.logan.set({
cp : [' copy % to %', 'cyan . cyan .'],
rm : [' remove % ', 'red '],
mv : [' move % to %', 'cyan . cyan .'],
mkdir : [' create % ', 'cyan '],
to : [' create % ', 'cyan '],
exec : [' exec % ', 'blue . ']
});
To override it:
// A bit more old fashioned theme...
shout.logan.set({
cp : ['cp % %', 'grey'],
rm : ['rm % ', 'grey'],
// ...
});
In many cases, you may want to log more than ShellJS commands for your users.
The recommanded way is to use Logan.
Here's an example:
var shout = require('shoutjs'),
logan = require('logan');
logan.set({
info: [' info %', 'yellow']
});
logan.info('starting script...');
shout.rm('file.txt');
logan.info('done');
You can disable ShoutJS output using
logan.silent option.
shout.logan.silent = true;
shout.to('ichigo.txt', 'Bankai!'); // No output
Have a bug or missing a new command introduced in ShellJS? Please create an issue here on GitHub!
If you've created a theme for ShellJS feel free to drop me a message @typicode.