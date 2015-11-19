Define some helpers for asserting promises.
Assert that the given object is an instance of a Promise
Assert that the given promise will be fulfilled. It will return a promise.
it('should be allowed to check if promise fulfilled', function() {
return promised(10).should.be.fulfilled();
});
Assert that the given promise will be fulfilled with an expected value. It will return a promise.
it('should be allow to check if promise fulfilledWith an expected value', function() {
return promised(10).should.be.fulfilledWith(10);
});
Assert that the given promise will be rejected. It will return a promise.
it('should be allow to check if promise rejected', function() {
return promiseFail().should.be.rejected();
});
Assert that the given promise will be rejected with the matched Error. Arguments are the same as Assertion#throw.
This method begin assertions for promises, all next .chain calls will be shortcuts for .thenable calls on promise.
So you can do something like this
promised('abc').should.finally.be.exactly('abc')
.and.be.a.String();
//or combine with any of Promise methods as any assertion will return Promise itself
Promise.all([
promised(10).should.finally.be.a.Number(),
promised('abc').should.finally.be.a.String()
])
Everything you did before .finally is saved into a new assertion (but that is
not quite as useful, as the object will be a promise). The main idea is to save
.not and
.any.