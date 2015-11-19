Define some helpers for asserting promises.

Assert that the given object is an instance of a Promise

Assert that the given promise will be fulfilled. It will return a promise.

it( 'should be allowed to check if promise fulfilled' , function ( ) { return promised( 10 ).should.be.fulfilled(); });

Assert that the given promise will be fulfilled with an expected value. It will return a promise.

it( 'should be allow to check if promise fulfilledWith an expected value' , function ( ) { return promised( 10 ).should.be.fulfilledWith( 10 ); });

Assert that the given promise will be rejected. It will return a promise.

it( 'should be allow to check if promise rejected' , function ( ) { return promiseFail().should.be.rejected(); });

Assert that the given promise will be rejected with the matched Error. Arguments are the same as Assertion#throw.

.finally or .eventually

This method begin assertions for promises, all next .chain calls will be shortcuts for .thenable calls on promise.

So you can do something like this

promised( 'abc' ).should.finally.be.exactly( 'abc' ) .and.be.a.String(); Promise .all([ promised( 10 ).should.finally.be.a.Number(), promised( 'abc' ).should.finally.be.a.String() ])

Before .finally