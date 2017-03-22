should.js http assertions

This module can be usefull for asserting on node standard http modele request and response.

Install

npm install should-http --save-dev

require ( 'should-http' );

That row patch your should instance adding assertions. With mocha you can use it via -r switch.

This module have built in formatting for node http IncommingMessage's.

Asserts that .statusCode is code :

res.should.have.status( 200 );

Asserts that a .headers object with field and optional value are present:

res.should.have.header( 'content-length' ); res.should.have.header( 'Content-Length' , '123' );

Assert that Content-Type is "application/json"

res.should.be.json()

Assert that Content-Type is "text/html"

res.should.be.html()

Assert that Content-Type is "application/xml"

res.should.be.xml()

Assert that Content-Type is a given type with optional charset