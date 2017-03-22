openbase logo
should-http

by shouldjs
0.1.1 (see all)

Http assertions for should.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

should.js http assertions

Build Status

This module can be usefull for asserting on node standard http modele request and response.

Install

npm install should-http --save-dev

require('should-http');

That row patch your should instance adding assertions. With mocha you can use it via -r switch.

This module have built in formatting for node http IncommingMessage's.

.status(code)

Asserts that .statusCode is code:

res.should.have.status(200);

.header(field[, value])

Asserts that a .headers object with field and optional value are present:

res.should.have.header('content-length');
res.should.have.header('Content-Length', '123');

.json()

Assert that Content-Type is "application/json"

res.should.be.json()

.html()

Assert that Content-Type is "text/html"

res.should.be.html()

.xml()

Assert that Content-Type is "application/xml"

res.should.be.xml()

.contentType(type [, charset])

Assert that Content-Type is a given type with optional charset

res.should.have.contentType('application/xml');

