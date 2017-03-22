This module can be usefull for asserting on node standard
http modele request and response.
npm install should-http --save-dev
require('should-http');
That row patch your should instance adding assertions. With mocha you can use it via
-r switch.
This module have built in formatting for node http IncommingMessage's.
Asserts that
.statusCode is
code:
res.should.have.status(200);
Asserts that a
.headers object with
field and optional
value are present:
res.should.have.header('content-length');
res.should.have.header('Content-Length', '123');
Assert that Content-Type is "application/json"
res.should.be.json()
Assert that Content-Type is "text/html"
res.should.be.html()
Assert that Content-Type is "application/xml"
res.should.be.xml()
Assert that Content-Type is a given
type with optional
charset
res.should.have.contentType('application/xml');