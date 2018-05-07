should.js assertions for enzyme
attr(key, [value])
checked()
className(string)
contain(node)
containsText(string)
data(key, [value])
disabled()
exactClassNames(string)
present()
prop(key, [value])
props(object)
state(key, [value])
text(string)
value(string)
npm i should-enzyme --save-dev
Install Enzyme JS
import "should";
import "should-enzyme";
attr(key, [value])
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Check to see if element has attribute and optionally check value.
import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme";
import React, { PropTypes } from "react";
const AttrFixture = ({ children, title }) => <div title={title}>content</div>;
AttrFixture.propTypes = {
children: PropTypes.node,
title: PropTypes.string
};
const wrapper = mount(<AttrFeature />);
wrapper.should.have.attr("title");
wrapper.should.have.attr("title", "enzyme");
wrapper.should.not.have.attr("pizza");
wrapper.should.not.have.attr("title", "stuff");
checked()
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Check to see if input type checkbox is checked.
import React from "react";
import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme";
const CheckedFixture = () => (
<div>
<input id="coffee" type="checkbox" defaultChecked value="coffee" />
<input id="tea" type="checkbox" value="tea" />
</div>
);
const wrapper = renderMethod(<CheckedFixture />);
const coffee = wrapper.find("#coffee");
const tea = wrapper.find("#tea");
coffee.should.checked();
tea.should.not.be.checked();
className(string)
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Check to see if wrapper has css class.
import React from "react";
import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme";
const ClassNameFixture = () => (
<div className="special burger">Content here</div>
);
const wrapper = mount(<ClassNameFixture />);
wrapper.should.have.className("special");
wrapper.should.not.have.className("pizza");
contain(node)
|render
|mount
|shallow
|no
|yes
|yes
Check to see if wrapper contains the expected node.
import React from "react";
import { mount, shallow } from "enzyme";
const Banana = () => {
return <div>Banana</div>;
};
const Apple = props => {
return <div>Apple</div>;
};
const ContainNodesFixture = () => {
return (
<div>
<Apple name="Jim" />
<Apple name="Bob" />
</div>
);
};
const wrapper = mount(<ContainNodesFixture />);
wrapper.should.contain(<Apple name="Bob" />);
wrapper.should.not.be.contain(<Banana />);
containsText(string)
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Check to see if wrapper contains text.
import React from 'react';
import {mount, render, shallow} from 'enzyme';
const TextFixture = () => (
<div>Content here. More content</div>
);
cont wrapper = mount(<TextFixture />);
wrapper.should.containsText('Content here');
wrapper.should.not.containsText('pizza');
data(key, [value])
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Check to see if element has a data attribute and optionally check value.
import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme";
import React, { PropTypes } from "react";
const DataFixture = ({ children, tr }) => (
<div data-tr={tr} data-id="special-id">
content
</div>
);
DataFixture.propTypes = {
children: PropTypes.node,
tr: PropTypes.string
};
const wrapper = mount(<DataFixture tr="enzyme" />);
wrapper.should.have.data("tr");
wrapper.should.have.data("tr", "enzyme");
wrapper.should.not.have.data("pizza");
wrapper.should.not.have.data("tr", "stuff");
disabled()
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Check to see if input fields are disabled.
import React from "react";
import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme";
const DisabledFixture = () => (
<div>
<input id="coffee" type="text" value="coffee" />
<input id="tea" type="text" disabled value="tea" />
</div>
);
const wrapper = renderMethod(<DisabledFixture />);
const coffee = wrapper.find("#coffee");
const tea = wrapper.find("#tea");
coffee.should.not.be.disabled();
tea.should.be.disabled();
exactClassNames(string)
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Check to see if wrapper has the exact class names.
import React from 'react';
import {mount, render, shallow} from 'enzyme';
const ClassNamesFixture = () => (
<div className="special buffalo chicken burger">Content here</div>
);
cont wrapper = mount(<ClassNamesFixture />);
wrapper.should.have.exactClassNames('special buffalo chicken burger');
wrapper.should.not.have.exactClassNames('special buffalo chicken');
wrapper.should.not.have.exactClassNames('other class names');
present()
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Check to see if the wrapper is present.
import React from "react";
import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme";
const PresentFixture = () => (
<div>
<div id="burgers">with cheese</div>
<div>side of fries</div>
</div>
);
const wrapper = mount(<PresentFeature />);
const burgers = wrapper.find("#burgers");
const salad = wrapper.find("#salad");
burgers.should.be.present();
salad.should.not.be.present();
Exception: Using
render only with Enzyme 3 means
null components are not classed as "present".
This is related to the cheerio wrapper v1 being returned.
See example below:
import React from "react";
import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme";
const PresentFixture = () => null;
const wrapperMount = mount(<PresentFeature />);
wrapperMount.should.be.present(); // true
const wrapperRender = render(<PresentFeature />);
wrapperRender.should.be.present(); // false
prop(key, [value])
|render
|mount
|shallow
|no
|yes
|yes
Check to see if wrapper has prop and optionally check value.
import React from "react";
import { mount, shallow } from "enzyme";
const PropFixture = ({ children, id, myObj }) => <div id={id}>salad</div>;
const wrapper = mount(<PropFeature id="mango" myObj={{ foo: "bar" }} />);
wrapper.should.have.prop("id");
wrapper.should.not.have.prop("iDontExistProp");
wrapper.should.have.prop("id", "mango");
wrapper.should.not.have.prop("id", "banana");
// assert objects
wrapper.should.have.prop("myObj", { foo: "bar" });
wrapper.should.not.have.prop("iDontExistProp", "banana");
props(object)
|render
|mount
|shallow
|no
|yes
|yes
Check to see if wrapper has props and value. This uses shouldJS
deepEqual assert.
import React from "react";
import { mount, shallow } from "enzyme";
const PropsFixture = ({ id, title, total }) => (
<div id={id} title={title} total={total}>
content
</div>
);
const wrapper = mount(
<PropsFixture id="content" title="superfood" total={24} />
);
wrapper.should.have.props({ id: "content" });
wrapper.should.have.props({ id: "content", title: "superfood", total: 24 });
wrapper.should.not.have.props({ food: "pizza" });
wrapper.should.not.have.props({ id: "stuff" });
wrapper.should.have.props(); // will error require object
state(key, [value])
|render
|mount
|shallow
|no
|yes
|yes
Check to see if wrapper has state property and optionally check value.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { mount, shallow } from "enzyme";
class StateFixture extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
bestFruit: "mango"
};
}
render() {
return <div id="best-mangos">{this.state.bestFruit}</div>;
}
}
const wrapper = mount(<StateFeature />);
wrapper.should.have.state("bestFruit");
wrapper.should.not.have.state("anotherFruit");
wrapper.should.have.state("bestFruit", "mango");
wrapper.should.not.have.state("bestFruit", "orange");
wrapper.should.not.have.state("anotherFruit", "banana");
text(string)
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Check to see if the exact text content is in wrapper.
import React from 'react';
import {mount, render, shallow} from 'enzyme';
const TextFeature (props) => (
<div id='text-feature'>
<span id='text-span'>Test</span>
</div>
);
const wrapper = mount(<TextFeature />);
wrapper.find('#text-span').should.have.text('Test');
wrapper.find('#text-span').should.not.have.text('Other text');
value(string)
|render
|mount
|shallow
|yes
|yes
|yes
Assert on input field values this includes
<input>,
<select> and
<textarea>.
import React from "react";
import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme";
const FormInputsFixture = () => (
<form>
<input type="text" name="mug" defaultValue="coffee" />
<select defaultValue="pizza">
<option value="coffee">More coffee</option>
<option value="pizza">Pizza</option>
<option value="salad">Salad</option>
</select>
<textarea name="fruit" value="Hands or bunch of bananas?" />
<div id="failSelect">What value?</div>
</form>
);
const wrapper = mount(<FormInputsFixture />);
wrapper.find("input").should.have.value("coffee");
wrapper.find("input").should.not.have.value("pizza");
wrapper.find("select").should.have.value("pizza");
wrapper.find("select").should.not.have.value("salad");
wrapper.find("textarea").should.have.value("Hands or bunch of bananas?");
wrapper.find("textarea").should.not.have.value("Mangoes");