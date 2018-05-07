should.js assertions for enzyme

Install

npm i should-enzyme --save-dev

Setup

Install Enzyme JS

import "should" ; import "should-enzyme" ;

Assertions

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Check to see if element has attribute and optionally check value.

import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme" ; import React, { PropTypes } from "react" ; const AttrFixture = ( { children, title } ) => < div title = {title} > content </ div > ; AttrFixture.propTypes = { children : PropTypes.node, title : PropTypes.string }; const wrapper = mount( < AttrFeature /> ); wrapper.should.have.attr("title"); wrapper.should.have.attr("title", "enzyme"); wrapper.should.not.have.attr("pizza"); wrapper.should.not.have.attr("title", "stuff");

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Check to see if input type checkbox is checked.

import React from "react" ; import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme" ; const CheckedFixture = () => ( <div> <input id="coffee" type="checkbox" defaultChecked value="coffee" /> <input id="tea" type="checkbox" value="tea" /> </div> ); const wrapper = renderMethod(<CheckedFixture />); const coffee = wrapper.find("#coffee"); const tea = wrapper.find("#tea"); coffee.should.checked(); tea.should.not.be.checked();

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Check to see if wrapper has css class.

import React from "react" ; import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme" ; const ClassNameFixture = () => ( < div className = "special burger" > Content here </ div > ); const wrapper = mount( < ClassNameFixture /> ); wrapper.should.have.className("special"); wrapper.should.not.have.className("pizza");

render mount shallow no yes yes

Check to see if wrapper contains the expected node.

import React from "react" ; import { mount, shallow } from "enzyme" ; const Banana = () => { return < div > Banana </ div > ; }; const Apple = props => { return < div > Apple </ div > ; }; const ContainNodesFixture = () => { return ( <div> <Apple name="Jim" /> <Apple name="Bob" /> </div> ); }; const wrapper = mount(<ContainNodesFixture />); wrapper.should.contain(<Apple name="Bob" />); wrapper.should.not.be.contain(<Banana />);

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Check to see if wrapper contains text.

import React from 'react' ; import {mount, render, shallow} from 'enzyme' ; const TextFixture = () => ( < div > Content here. More content </ div > ); cont wrapper = mount( < TextFixture /> ); wrapper.should.containsText('Content here'); wrapper.should.not.containsText('pizza');

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Check to see if element has a data attribute and optionally check value.

import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme" ; import React, { PropTypes } from "react" ; const DataFixture = ( { children, tr } ) => ( < div data-tr = {tr} data-id = "special-id" > content </ div > ); DataFixture.propTypes = { children : PropTypes.node, tr : PropTypes.string }; const wrapper = mount( < DataFixture tr = "enzyme" /> ); wrapper.should.have.data("tr"); wrapper.should.have.data("tr", "enzyme"); wrapper.should.not.have.data("pizza"); wrapper.should.not.have.data("tr", "stuff");

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Check to see if input fields are disabled.

import React from "react" ; import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme" ; const DisabledFixture = () => ( <div> <input id="coffee" type="text" value="coffee" /> <input id="tea" type="text" disabled value="tea" /> </div> ); const wrapper = renderMethod(<DisabledFixture />); const coffee = wrapper.find("#coffee"); const tea = wrapper.find("#tea"); coffee.should.not.be.disabled(); tea.should.be.disabled();

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Check to see if wrapper has the exact class names.

import React from 'react' ; import {mount, render, shallow} from 'enzyme' ; const ClassNamesFixture = () => ( < div className = "special buffalo chicken burger" > Content here </ div > ); cont wrapper = mount( < ClassNamesFixture /> ); wrapper.should.have.exactClassNames('special buffalo chicken burger'); wrapper.should.not.have.exactClassNames('special buffalo chicken'); wrapper.should.not.have.exactClassNames('other class names');

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Check to see if the wrapper is present.

import React from "react" ; import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme" ; const PresentFixture = () => ( < div > < div id = "burgers" > with cheese </ div > < div > side of fries </ div > </ div > ); const wrapper = mount( < PresentFeature /> ); const burgers = wrapper.find("#burgers"); const salad = wrapper.find("#salad"); burgers.should.be.present(); salad.should.not.be.present();

Exception: Using render only with Enzyme 3 means null components are not classed as "present". This is related to the cheerio wrapper v1 being returned.

See example below:

import React from "react" ; import { mount, render, shallow } from "enzyme" ; const PresentFixture = () => null ; const wrapperMount = mount( < PresentFeature /> ); wrapperMount.should.be.present(); // true const wrapperRender = render( < PresentFeature /> ); wrapperRender.should.be.present(); // false

render mount shallow no yes yes

Check to see if wrapper has prop and optionally check value.

import React from "react" ; import { mount, shallow } from "enzyme" ; const PropFixture = ( { children, id, myObj } ) => < div id = {id} > salad </ div > ; const wrapper = mount( < PropFeature id = "mango" myObj = {{ foo: " bar " }} /> ); wrapper.should.have.prop("id"); wrapper.should.not.have.prop("iDontExistProp"); wrapper.should.have.prop("id", "mango"); wrapper.should.not.have.prop("id", "banana"); // assert objects wrapper.should.have.prop("myObj", { foo: "bar" }); wrapper.should.not.have.prop("iDontExistProp", "banana");

render mount shallow no yes yes

Check to see if wrapper has props and value. This uses shouldJS deepEqual assert.

import React from "react" ; import { mount, shallow } from "enzyme" ; const PropsFixture = ( { id, title, total } ) => ( < div id = {id} title = {title} total = {total} > content </ div > ); const wrapper = mount( < PropsFixture id = "content" title = "superfood" total = {24} /> ); wrapper.should.have.props({ id: "content" }); wrapper.should.have.props({ id: "content", title: "superfood", total: 24 }); wrapper.should.not.have.props({ food: "pizza" }); wrapper.should.not.have.props({ id: "stuff" }); wrapper.should.have.props(); // will error require object

render mount shallow no yes yes

Check to see if wrapper has state property and optionally check value.

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { mount, shallow } from "enzyme" ; class StateFixture extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { bestFruit : "mango" }; } render() { return < div id = "best-mangos" > {this.state.bestFruit} </ div > ; } } const wrapper = mount( < StateFeature /> ); wrapper.should.have.state("bestFruit"); wrapper.should.not.have.state("anotherFruit"); wrapper.should.have.state("bestFruit", "mango"); wrapper.should.not.have.state("bestFruit", "orange"); wrapper.should.not.have.state("anotherFruit", "banana");

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Check to see if the exact text content is in wrapper.

import React from 'react' ; import {mount, render, shallow} from 'enzyme' ; const TextFeature (props) => ( < div id = 'text-feature' > < span id = 'text-span' > Test </ span > </ div > ); const wrapper = mount( < TextFeature /> ); wrapper.find('#text-span').should.have.text('Test'); wrapper.find('#text-span').should.not.have.text('Other text');

render mount shallow yes yes yes

Assert on input field values this includes <input> , <select> and <textarea> .