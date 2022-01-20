openbase logo
shoukaku

by Saya
2.1.4

A featureful stable wrapper for Lavalink

Readme

Shoukaku

A featureful lavalink wrapper for Lavalink

The ShipGirl Project, feat Shoukaku; ⓒ Kancolle

Features

✅ Straightforward

✅ Stable

✅ Feature-rich

✅ Very cute shipgirl ❤ (Very Important)

Supported Libraries

Refer to /src/libraries for list of supported libraries + how to support other libraries

Installation

NPM (Stable) => npm install shoukaku --save

Github (Dev) => npm install Deivu/Shoukaku#next

Documentation

https://deivu.github.io/Shoukaku/

Download the latest binaries from the Lavalink's README

Put an application.yml file in your working directory.

Run with java -jar Lavalink.jar

Docker images are available on the Docker hub.

Support (#Development) | Lavalink

Example (Discord.JS)

Bot Implementation: https://github.com/Deivu/Kongou

Made with ❤ by @Sāya#0113

