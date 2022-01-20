A featureful lavalink wrapper for Lavalink
The ShipGirl Project, feat Shoukaku; ⓒ Kancolle
✅ Straightforward
✅ Stable
✅ Feature-rich
✅ Very cute shipgirl ❤ (Very Important)
Refer to /src/libraries for list of supported libraries + how to support other libraries
NPM (Stable) => npm install shoukaku --save
Github (Dev) => npm install Deivu/Shoukaku#next
Download the latest binaries from the Lavalink's README
Put an application.yml file in your working directory.
Run with
java -jar Lavalink.jar
Docker images are available on the Docker hub.
Bot Implementation: https://github.com/Deivu/Kongou
Made with ❤ by @Sāya#0113